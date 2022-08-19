Is This the End of the Muscle Car?

Dodge has announced that it will cease production of the Charger and Challenger, two classic muscle cars, at the end of 2023, to make way for more electric vehicles. Brian Moody, executive editor at Autotrader, broke down the news with Cheddar News’ Chloe Aiello. The removal of these two vehicles from the automaker’s fleet is part of a larger trend in the muscle car industry, which is moving into the EV sector. But are consumers willing to pay the price for high performance? “Translating those into electric cars that offer equal or better performance continues to make sense because the public already expects that's a luxury purchase. It's a premium and you're going to pay for it,” Moody said. Meanwhile, other automakers, like Ford, have also adapted their muscle car strategy to cater to the consumer’s desire for more electric options.