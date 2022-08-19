ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellington, FL

Woman reported missing in Stuart

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are looking for a missing woman from Stuart. According to police, 42-year-old Adrian Patricia Robinson left east Stuart on Saturday at 3 a.m. while driving a 2007 Honda Pilot. Police found the car abandoned at a family member's home in Fort Pierce with the keys still inside of it.
STUART, FL
Woman airlifted to hospital after road rage shooting

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is in the hospital after a road rage shooting on Sunday at 8:14 a.m. According to West Palm Beach police, the incident began with an exchange of words between several people in a 2016 red Nissan Altima and a 44-year-old woman at the intersection of Australian Avenue and Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Two teens arrested in fatal crash involving stolen car: Sheriff

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — Two teenagers were arrested by the Broward Sheriff's Office after detectives say the duo stole a car and were involved in a deadly crash on Sunday morning. According to investigators, Fort Lauderdale police were chasing a stolen 2021 Mercedes Benz E350 just before 6...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Man from Riviera Beach wins $3.5M Florida Lotto jackpot

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Riviera Beach claimed a $3.5 million Florida Lotto jackpot. The drawing happened in May. David James, 70, chose to get his cash in a one-time lump sum payment of $2.26 million. James bought the winning ticket from the Publix on Blue...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
Police arrest college student for bringing gun to campus

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police arrested a college student from Chicago for bringing a gun to campus on Saturday. West Palm Beach police said staff at Keiser University alerted officers of an investigation that led to the discovery of the gun and two magazines in the student's dorm room at the campus on N. Military Trail.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Tracking rain to start Monday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — We're waking up to a few showers this morning, with a few storms likely later today. Heavy downpours have moved through the area overnight, so roads are wet to start the morning. Most areas are partly cloudy to start, but more downpours could...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
DeSantis axes school board members where massacre happened

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has removed four board members at the school district where a 2018 campus massacre occurred. DeSantis on Friday issued an executive order suspending Broward County school board members Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson. DeSantis says...
FLORIDA STATE
Perry, McCammon lead FAU over Charlotte 43-13

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — N'Kosi Perry threw for 256 yards, Larry McCammon ran for 118 and Florida Atlantic defeated Charlotte 43-13 in a season and Conference USA opener on Saturday night. Five players scored touchdowns for the Owls, among them Justin McKithen, who returned an interception 63...
BOCA RATON, FL

