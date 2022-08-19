Read full article on original website
cbs12.com
Woman reported missing in Stuart
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are looking for a missing woman from Stuart. According to police, 42-year-old Adrian Patricia Robinson left east Stuart on Saturday at 3 a.m. while driving a 2007 Honda Pilot. Police found the car abandoned at a family member's home in Fort Pierce with the keys still inside of it.
cbs12.com
Woman airlifted to hospital after road rage shooting
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is in the hospital after a road rage shooting on Sunday at 8:14 a.m. According to West Palm Beach police, the incident began with an exchange of words between several people in a 2016 red Nissan Altima and a 44-year-old woman at the intersection of Australian Avenue and Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard.
cbs12.com
Police: Man kills longtime friend in shooting in West Palm Beach, no charges
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police say a man from Lake Worth shot and killed his longtime friend at an apartment in West Palm Beach. The shooting happened Friday night at the Emerald Isle apartment complex on San Marino Boulevard. The first officers on scene found the 25-year-old...
cbs12.com
Fishermen identified after drowning in Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office have identified the two men who drowned at the Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge near West Boca. According to the sheriff's office, the victims were identified as Celso Santizo Cobon, 20, and Elizazar Aguilar Reynoso, 30. The sheriff's office...
cbs12.com
Two teens arrested in fatal crash involving stolen car: Sheriff
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — Two teenagers were arrested by the Broward Sheriff's Office after detectives say the duo stole a car and were involved in a deadly crash on Sunday morning. According to investigators, Fort Lauderdale police were chasing a stolen 2021 Mercedes Benz E350 just before 6...
cbs12.com
Man arrested on hoax bomb and weapons charges in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police found a man dressed in a ballistics vest with two guns and an AR-15 rifle in his car, along with a suspicious item that led to the evacuation of several homes in Port St. Lucie. The discovery of the weapons came during...
cbs12.com
Man from Riviera Beach wins $3.5M Florida Lotto jackpot
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Riviera Beach claimed a $3.5 million Florida Lotto jackpot. The drawing happened in May. David James, 70, chose to get his cash in a one-time lump sum payment of $2.26 million. James bought the winning ticket from the Publix on Blue...
cbs12.com
$3,000 reward offered in July 4th double homicide investigation
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Delray Beach Police Department is offering up to a $3,000 reward for information on a double homicide of Gerhode Ocean and Joney Dolcine that took place on July 4. Both men died after being shot multiple times at a party on SW 3rd...
cbs12.com
Police arrest college student for bringing gun to campus
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police arrested a college student from Chicago for bringing a gun to campus on Saturday. West Palm Beach police said staff at Keiser University alerted officers of an investigation that led to the discovery of the gun and two magazines in the student's dorm room at the campus on N. Military Trail.
cbs12.com
Tracking rain to start Monday
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — We're waking up to a few showers this morning, with a few storms likely later today. Heavy downpours have moved through the area overnight, so roads are wet to start the morning. Most areas are partly cloudy to start, but more downpours could...
cbs12.com
Palm Beach Gardens & Atlantic thrill in week one of the Friday Night Blitz
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The first week of High School football proved to be thrilling, with Palm Beach Gardens staging a major overtime comeback win over Atlantic, and Dwyer drawing huge crowds against Jupiter in another classic cross town battle. Click on the video link for all...
cbs12.com
DeSantis axes school board members where massacre happened
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has removed four board members at the school district where a 2018 campus massacre occurred. DeSantis on Friday issued an executive order suspending Broward County school board members Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson. DeSantis says...
cbs12.com
Perry, McCammon lead FAU past Charlotte 43-13
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — N’Kosi Perry threw for 256 yards, Larry McCammon ran for 118 and Florida Atlantic defeated Charlotte 43-13 in a season and Conference USA opener on Saturday night. Five players scored touchdowns for the Owls, among them Justin McKithen, who returned an interception 63...
