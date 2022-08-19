Why Crypto Firms Drastically Slashed TV Ad Budgets

The Defense Department on Monday again told local officials in Washington, DC., it will not help the district deal with thousands of migrants who are being bused from Texas and Arizona, standing by its earlier refusal to provide National Guard troops.In a letter to Mayor Muriel Bowser, a Democrat, Pentagon Executive Secretary Kelly Bulliner Holly provided a bevy of reasons why the department would not provide National Guard support. Among them was the fact that the troops are not equipped to provide services the arriving migrants would need, including sanitation, provision of food, and managing a central processing facility. Holly said...
