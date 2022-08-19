ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Crypto Firms Drastically Slashed TV Ad Budgets

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 4 days ago

Crypto television marketing budgets shrank from $85 million dollars in February to just $35,000 in July. Cheddar News speaks with Reeve Collins, co-founder of BLOCKv and SmartMedia Technologies about what is causing this extreme drop.

