Stocks End Thursday Mostly Flat as Summer Rally Sputters

While many homeowners benefited from the boom in the housing market, another case of likely racial discrimination involving appraisals has cropped up. The new york times recently reported on a black family that received a $472,000 appraisal for their home. Then after removing family photos and having a white colleague stand in for them as the owner – a second appraisal came in at $750,000.--- that's nearly $300,000 more. Studies show that owner-occupied homes in black neighborhoods are undervalued by $48,000 per home on average, amounting to over $156 billion in cumulative losses in these communities. Marvin Owens, Chief Engagement Officer of Impact Shares and Former Senior Director of Economic Development at the NAACP, breaks down the frequency of discriminatory practices and what Black homeowners can do to preserve generational wealth.

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO