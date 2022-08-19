Stocks End Thursday Mostly Flat as Summer Rally Sputters
Rhys Williams, Chief Strategist at Spouting Rock Asset Management, joined Closing Bell's Kristen Scholer to talk about Thursday trading, and discuss struggling sectors like retail and housing.
