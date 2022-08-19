Read full article on original website
Forget the Hamptons: These Luxe Getaways Have New Yorkers Heading Upstate
Can the Catskills finally claim some cachet? A host of new openings suggests that the quiet, sylvan areas north of Manhattan are on the upswing. Take the much-delayed 11-room Chatwal Lodge, which at long last debuted earlier this summer as an all-inclusive camp with a design that nods to the classic Adirondack estates of the Gilded Age. Room rates at the Sullivan County resort, starting at $1,200 per couple, include meals and outdoor activities—such as boating, canoeing and paddleboarding—around the 100-acre site. This hotel will soon be joined by the first New York state location from Auberge Resorts Collection, Wildflower...
untappedcities.com
10 Gold Coast Mansions of Long Island
Modeled after a chateau in the south of France, Coindre Hall was the main house of a 135-acre estate owned by pharmaceutical mogul George McKesson Brown. The mogul built the 30,000-square-foot mansion on the highest point of the verdant estate between 1906 and 1912. After Brown lost his estate in the stock market crash of 1929, the Brothers of the Sacred Heart bought the property and established a boarding school, which operated from 1939 to 1971 until it went bankrupt. After a lapse in usage, the school reopened in the mid-1980s for a short period as a private coeducational boarding school for students with learning disabilities.
True Crime Fans, Are You Ready for the Hamptons Police Blotter?
For decades, the Hamptons have enjoyed a reputation as an idyllic waterfront community, abounding with distinctive homes and noteworthy beaches. The Hamptons are also home to impressive art and have acted as a muse for notable literary works. And apparently, they’re also where you’ll find the most surreal take on...
NewsTimes
CT's best traditional American restaurants, according to Connecticut Magazine
The "Best of Connecticut" results are in for 2022. For more of the tastiest treats Connecticut has to offer, see our Editors' Picks and Readers' Choice winners in Best of Connecticut: Food + Drink. (And be sure to check out the winners in Activities + Entertainment and Shopping + Services while you're there!)
Multiple sharks spotted off Point Lookout, Long Island
POINT LOOKOUT, New York (PIX11) — Multiple sharks were spotted off the coast of Long Island Friday, prompting red-flag warnings for swimmers. Trained lifeguards spotted two sharks in the water off Point Lookout beach around 11:30 a.m., and all Town of Hempstead beaches were closed to swimming, officials said. The lifeguards saw two fins cutting through the […]
Parts of Long Island experiencing severe drought
WESTBURY, N.Y. -- Parts of Long Island now join Putnam and Dutchess counties in what's considered a severe drought. Staten Island and Brooklyn qualified for that status earlier this month.There has been very little rainfall and that creates a fire danger.As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports, it's been so dry, Long Island officials are pleading with people to change the hours of their water use. It's not that Long Island is running out of water, but with so much demand all at once, it impacts water pressure needed for emergencies."I mowed it the other day, and it was like...
Who needs the Shore? N.J.’s largest lake is a stunning summer getaway.
The sun disappeared behind the tree line, ushering a spectacular and vivid color show. By the moment, the sky shifted from cerulean to sapphire to cobalt, blended with streaks of orange, tangerine, apricot and fire. The color of water matched the heavens with its own tint metamorphosis. Dozens of boats...
NewsTimes
They started a New Haven-based vegan frozen food company. Now they’re expanding.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A New Haven-based frozen foods company is expanding its distribution footprint after reaching an agreement with a natural foods supermarket chain with locations in the Mid-Atlantic states. Fire Ox Foods will now be available in MOM’s Organic Market locations,...
‘Can’t go out the front door’: Staten Island home overrun with spotted lanternflies. Parks taking ‘limited’ action.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As spotted lanternflies continue to infest Staten Island, the influx of invasive pests has made it difficult for some residents to even leave the house. Mary Raya, a Sunnyside resident who lives on the border of Clove Lakes Park, has been dealing with spotted lanternflies since August 2020, shortly after the pests were first discovered in the borough.
'Mortar-style' firework strikes LI man, 67, in face
Suffolk County police are investigating after a 67-year-old-man man was seriously injured by a firework on Long Island Sunday night.
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Upstate New York
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, New York offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Empire State has to offer along the scenic Adirondack Railroad.
Illegally Owned Wild Animal Caught Living In NY! They Say It’s A Pet?
How many pets have you had in your lifetime? I couldn't tell you the number I've had in my 55 years but I know there were many cats, a coupe of dogs and goldfish. I'd say the most "exotic" pet I have owned were a school of sea-monkeys that I sent away for.
Man, 67, injured by exploding firework at Long Island block party
COMMACK, NY (PIX11) — A firework exploded and struck a 67-year-old man in the face at a Long Island block party on Saturday night, police said. The victim was on Diellen Court around 10 p.m. when he was hurt, officials said. The mortar-style firework seriously injured him. The burns and lacerations to his face were not considered […]
Connecticut's Mohegan Sun Arena: Look At What One Of The Top Entertainment Venues In The World Has To Offer
NKOTB Mixed Tape Tour Mohegan Sun Arena July, 2022Mohegan Sun / Instagram. When it comes to live music, fun, and entertainment what do you think of? Well, if you are thinking of Connecticut's Mohegan Sun Arena then you are correct. They are more than just a casino venue, with their top headlining concert performances and premier sporting events. This beautiful and spacious10,000-seat Mohegan Sun Arena, which is located in Uncasville, Connecticut is considered a leader in the entertainment business.
PhillyBite
Best Hot Dog Spots in Connecticut
- When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
Here Are the Top 10 Community Colleges In New York State
As inflation has a stranglehold on people in New York, many families are considering community colleges, rather than four-year colleges. In addition to cost, it's important to recognize that not every teen is ready to go to a 4-year college or university. WalletHub took a look at community colleges across the country and ranked them by state.
Check Your Tickets! Two Unclaimed NY Lottery Tickets Worth Millions About to Expire
If you've played the lottery lately you'd better check your tickets. There are two, both worth millions, that are unclaimed and time is running out to cash in. A Cash4Life jackpot-winning ticket was sold in Jackson Heights. The numbers for September 9, 2021, Cash4Life drawing were 03-23-30-55-58 and Cash Ball 01.
Rainy Monday: Downpours expected during AM commute on Long Island
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Krystal Ellis says widespread showers will start to develop by the pre-dawn hours Monday morning, although a stray shower could sneak in earlier overnight.
Over 100 baby snapping turtles mowed down to death on LI; advocates push for investigation
SAYVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — Humane Long Island called on the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and Suffolk County Department of Parks to investigate the deaths of more than 100 snapping turtle hatchlings in Sayville. According to a spokesperson, a resident of Meadow Croft Estate found the baby turtles mowed down by Suffolk County […]
Splitsville: These 10 Counties Had The Most Divorces In New York State
Most people don't get married believing that they are going to end up divorced, but unfortunately, it happens quite frequently. Thankfully, New York doesn't have the highest divorce rate in the United State. According to the United States Census, that honor goes to Arkansas where the divorce rate in 2019 was the highest at 10.7. New York actually ranked very low when it comes to the divorce rate. In 2019, the rate in NY was 6.1.
