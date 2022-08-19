ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Hoodoo Mural Festival to add 5 murals to downtown Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Hoodoo Mural Festival is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1, as muralists from across the country will be in downtown Amarillo showing off their new creations. So how can a festival featuring art projects help rehabilitate a community?. “What could we do to revitalize our...
TXDOT adding traffic light on US 287 in Claude

CLAUDE, Texas (KVII) — The Texas Department of Transportation is adding a traffic light at US 287 and SH 207 in Claude. There are currently flashing yell lights at the intersection. TxDOT crews will also install turn lanes on SH 207. The $2.1 million project starts Monday and should...
Memorial placed at Georgia & I-40 where homeless man killed in hit and run

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A memorial was placed at Georgia and I-40 where a homeless man was killed in a hit-and-run. Amarillo police have not been able to locate the victim's next of kin, so the department is not releasing his name. But Love In Action, a ministry that helps the homeless in the Texas Panhandle, told ABC 7 News that his name is Lloyd Gene McMaster. He was 56-years-old.
Amarillo police issue warning after scammer targets officer

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Police Department issued a warning about a scam after one if its officers was targeted. We have detected suspicious activity on your account and have locked it as a precaution. Click the link below to unlock you account. If you do not verify...
