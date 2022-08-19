Read full article on original website
abc7amarillo.com
Hoodoo Mural Festival to add 5 murals to downtown Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Hoodoo Mural Festival is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1, as muralists from across the country will be in downtown Amarillo showing off their new creations. So how can a festival featuring art projects help rehabilitate a community?. “What could we do to revitalize our...
abc7amarillo.com
Tascosa Belles invited to perform in 96th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Tascosa Belles were invited to perform in the 96th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. The drill team will travel to New York City for the parade on Nov. 24. But they first have to raise money to get there. The next fundraising event is...
abc7amarillo.com
TXDOT adding traffic light on US 287 in Claude
CLAUDE, Texas (KVII) — The Texas Department of Transportation is adding a traffic light at US 287 and SH 207 in Claude. There are currently flashing yell lights at the intersection. TxDOT crews will also install turn lanes on SH 207. The $2.1 million project starts Monday and should...
abc7amarillo.com
Google Reviews: Worst Whataburgers in Texas are in Austin; Where do Amarillo's rank?
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Texans love Whataburger. But that love can be lost, depending on where you buy them. Austin has the worst Whataburgers in the state, according to an analysis of Google data by the San Antonio Express-News. The newspaper "chewed" their way through Google reviews for seven...
abc7amarillo.com
Memorial placed at Georgia & I-40 where homeless man killed in hit and run
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A memorial was placed at Georgia and I-40 where a homeless man was killed in a hit-and-run. Amarillo police have not been able to locate the victim's next of kin, so the department is not releasing his name. But Love In Action, a ministry that helps the homeless in the Texas Panhandle, told ABC 7 News that his name is Lloyd Gene McMaster. He was 56-years-old.
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo woman witnesses fiery crash between U-Haul, big rig that killed 2 people
CIMMARON COUNTY, Oklahoma (KVII) — An Amarillo woman witnesses a fiery crash between a U-Haul and big rig that killed two people. The crash happened around 7 a.m. Wednesday in Cimarron County, Oklahoma, just north of Boise City. Crystal Sallee said she was headed south on US 287 when...
abc7amarillo.com
APD: Man breaks in through pawn shop roof, steals 'large amount' of electronics, jewelry
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are looking for a man they said broke into a pawn shop, through the roof, and stole a "large amount" of electronics and jewelry. The burglary at EZ Pawn, located at 1202 Amarillo Blvd, was discovered Thursday morning. Amarillo Crime Stoppers said the...
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo police issue warning after scammer targets officer
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Police Department issued a warning about a scam after one if its officers was targeted. We have detected suspicious activity on your account and have locked it as a precaution. Click the link below to unlock you account. If you do not verify...
