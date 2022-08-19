Read full article on original website
In 2003, a 13-year-old girl got into a red car on her walk to school. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajNashville, TN
Free Things to Do This Weekend in Nashville, Tennessee!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Ravens Beat Titans 23-10 to Get 21st Preseason WinRavens RundownBaltimore, MD
Tennessee Pastor Calls out "Dangerous, Dishonest" Rhetoric from Sen. BlackburnAdvocate AndyTennessee State
A travel guide to Nashville, TennesseeCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerNashville, TN
nationalblackguide.com
The Fisk Future is Here
Over the past five years, Fisk University, the oldest institution of higher learning in Nashville and one of the nation's elite historically black colleges and universities (HBCU), has experienced an extraordinary upswing. Enrollment has increased by almost 40% in just four years, despite declines in overall HBCU enrollment. Average test scores for incoming students have increased by 15% and the University has had four Rhodes scholar finalists in the past three years. Fisk has established a host of unique partnerships including with HCA Healthcare, Cravath Swaine & Moore, Marsh McLennan, Google, Ryan Specialty Group, Goldman Sachs, Asurion and the Los Angeles Lakers. Beyond recruitment, these partnerships have resulted in record student outcomes in terms of placement and starting salaries.
belmont.edu
Service-Learning Program at Belmont Set to Donate $1 Million in Community Service in 2023
Service-learning is a Belmont distinctive. Ranked 20th nationally by U.S. News and World Report in this category, between 20 and 30 classes include a service-learning component, often requiring 10-20 hours of community service directly tied to learning objectives. But community service spans beyond coursework. The wider Belmont community participates in...
TSU parents and students are upset about campus housing issues
The semester at Tennessee State University starts this week. What should be an exciting time is not the case for every student. Many must stay in hotels for the semester.
wvlt.tv
Tennessee legislators address teacher concerns over library cataloging bill
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some Tennessee teachers are voicing concerns after the state passed a bill requiring educators to provide a list of all reading materials in school and classroom libraries. The move stems from the “Age-Appropriate Materials Act,” a bill that requires teachers and schools to provide parents and...
wgnsradio.com
Congratulations Rutherford County Schools
(MURFREESBORO) Rutherford County Schools remains one of the top school districts in Tennessee, based on academic growth scores released by the Tennessee Department of Education. RCS earned the highest possible composite score on the Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System — more commonly known as TVAAS — which measures student growth from...
wgnsradio.com
La Vergne High Math Teacher Christina Manley Dies
(La Vergne) Students at La Vergne High School are grieving the passing of popular math teacher Christina Manley. A Rutherford County Schools spokesperson said, “Mrs. Manley was a top-notch teacher and a natural leader who made an impact on everyone and was loved by many students and coworkers. She served as the Professional Learning Community and Math Lead at La Vergne High School, and in 2019, was named a state-level finalist for a Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science.”
fox17.com
USTA looking to invest millions of dollars in Middle Tennessee
SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WZTV) — More than 200 acres in Spring Hill could soon be home to a mixed-use development centered around a major tennis complex. Developers with Southstar, LLC—who have been working with the United States Tennis Association (USTA)—met Monday night to propose the project to the Planning Commission.
Inspection not required? Tenn. State Fair mishap leads to process explanation
TOSHA provides insight into the state's legal process for amusement ride approval in response to a reported issue with a faulty ride at the Wilson Co. and Tennessee State Fair last week.
wpln.org
Tennessee has tens of thousands of jobs to fill, but hardly anyone wants them
Tennessee’s unemployment rate has remained at 3.3% for the third consecutive month, according to the state’s Department of Labor and Workforce Development. The rate was at an all-time low of 3.2% in March and April. The steady unemployment rate doesn’t necessarily mean that people who are out of...
visitfranklin.com
Fall in Franklin: Your Family Fun Guide to Tennessee’s Best Autumn Town
It’s hard to imagine a more beautiful place to visit in autumn than Franklin, Tennessee. The air turns crisp, the skies deepen to a dazzling shade of blue, and the trees fairly explode with fall color. After a long, hot summer, fall is an ideal time to get outside and enjoy the season with your family – and Franklin offers plenty of opportunities to do just that! Here are a few of our favorite family-friendly fall activities.
williamsonhomepage.com
Three-run seventh propels Nolensville Little League to American bracket semifinals
The Nolensville Little League baseball team is looking like a team of destiny. The Tennessee and Southeast region representatives won their third consecutive game of the 2022 Little League World Series on Monday thanks to some late-game heroics. With the win, Nolensville has now advanced further than they did in...
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville Academy’s Eddie Ricks III announces he’ll play basketball for Morehead State University
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The recruiting process for Clarksville Academy student athlete Eddie Ricks III finally came to an end this week. The school’s star basketball player announced on Tuesday he has committed to Morehead State University to continue his education and basketball career. According to Max...
wymt.com
Kensley Feltner announces college commitment
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The top scorer in the state of Kentucky has announced her college plans. Lawrence County’s Kensley Feltner announced on Twitter that she will continue her athletic and academic career at Belmont University. Feltner led the state in scoring with 943 total points and 26.9 points...
This Is The Best Italian Restaurant In Tennessee
Taste of Home compiled a list of the best Italian restaurants around the country, including this spot in Tennessee.
WBIR
Tennessee dealerships reporting a rise in catalytic converter thefts
Nashville car sellers are reporting a rise in the theft of catalytic converters. Back in June, KPD said they saw a similar rise at dealerships in West Knoxville.
First-Ever Good Coffee Festival Coming To Nashville
The first-of-its-kind event will transform The Outfield into a coffee haven.
Thrillist
The Coolest, Weirdest, and Best Museums in Nashville
A great museum should be more than just a fallback option if your day’s plans are ruined by bad weather. Museums can inspire, inform, and entertain, and Nashville is graced with plenty of options that do all three. From music to cars, high art to low brow, history to mystery, Music City museums have something for just about every taste.
Nashville Parent
The Factory at Franklin Announces New Shops
The Factory at Franklin, now owned by Holladay Properties, released a new rendering alongside the announcement of new tenants, including Two Hands, Greys Fine Cheese, Blue Flowers and a tech company, Diakonia, that will occupy 30,000 square feet of office space. Several existing tenants, including Franklin Juice and Honest Coffee,...
WSMV
Nolensville Little League fans excited for team after big win
NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several watch parties were held to cheer on the Nolensville Little League team as they faced a very important game at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. “I think every friend of mine has cried at least twice while watching these games because we...
‘A black eye on the legislature’: TN lawmakers react to Casada indictment
Both Democrats and Republicans alike came together to condemn outgoing Rep. Glen Casada and his chief of staff Cade Cothren, after they were indicted on a myriad of charges.
