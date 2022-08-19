ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks Close Near Session Lows, S&P 500 Snaps Four Week Winning Streak

Stocks closed near session lows Friday, with the S&P 500 notably snapping a four week winning streak. This comes after this week's lackluster housing data indicating a slowdown, as well as the Federal Reserve's July minutes suggesting the bank will continue its aggressive rate hikes. Brian Shepardson, VP and Portfolio Manager at James Investments, joins Closing Bell to discuss today's and this week's close, whether inflation has peaked, the Fed's path forward, and more.

Cheddar News

How to Trade Crypto Amid Recent Volatility

Bitcoin dropped below the $20,000 mark following remarks from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell late last week, after he vowed to maintain the U.S. central bank's hawkish stance to continue to raise interest rates to tame inflation. Cheddar News speaks with Karim Dandashy, portfolio manager at Stablehouse, about where he sees coin prices going from here.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Wealth Tech Firm Farther Raises $15 Million to Offer New Kind of Wealth Management

Wealth tech firm Farther raised $15 million in a Series A round led by Bessemer Venture Partners. Father says it's a new kind of financial institution offering wealth management through expert advisors and A.I. technology. The startup caters to high-net-worth professionals looking to build generational wealth who need a more holistic approach to managing their money. Taylor Matthews, co-founder and CEO of Father, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

'Battery Belt' to Electrify Economy, EV Production

The Department of Energy confirmed over a dozen U.S. EV battery factories are scheduled to start operations by 2025. Cheddar News speaks with Brian Willis of the Zero Emission Transportation Association about how they can boost domestic EV production and local economies.
INDUSTRY
Cheddar News

Breaking Down Why Georgia Taxpayers Can List Embryos as Tax Dependants

The state of Georgia has implemented a new tax policy to allow parents to list an embryo as a dependent. Aklima Khondoker, the chief legal officer for the New Georgia Project explained what this means for taxpayers and expectant mothers in Georgia, as well as how the regulation appears to be another way of restricting abortion access in the Peach State. "One thing that's different in Georgia's anti-abortion law as compared to other states is that it deliberately called the fetus or the embryo a person, and the reason why it's called that embryo, that collection of cells, a person, is because it wants to bestow additional rights to the to the person or or rather to the embryo that's held within the woman's body," Khondoker said.
GEORGIA STATE
Cheddar News

Apple Metaverse Ambitions Could Give Web3 the Development It Needs

Move over Meta: Apple also wants to give people a glimpse of the metaverse."Apple was the last big tech company that was not yet active in the metaverse space and really with them entering it means the metaverse is here to stay," said Rick Porter, the CEO of decentralized social media network DSCVR.New trademarks for the names "Reality One," "Reality Pro," and "Reality Processor" were filed by Immersive Health Solutions, LLC, which is believed to be a shell company owned by Apple. Part of the submissions included references to "virtual and augmented reality headsets, goggles, glasses, and smartglasses." The applications...
TECHNOLOGY
Cheddar News

Misconceptions About Climate Change a 'Self-Fulfilling Prophecy,' Study Says

A supermajority of Americans are concerned about climate change and support transformative policies, but most people don’t realize that. This widespread misconception could be harming efforts to meaningfully push back against climate change’s existential threat.“These misperceptions represent … a self-fulfilling prophecy: one where underappreciated levels of support for climate policy inhibit support for climate solutions needed, and undermine nascent efforts at substantive change,” a study, published in Nature Communications, reads.About 80 to 90 percent of Americans drastically underestimate the popularity of policies like carbon taxes, fully renewable energy mandates, and the Green New Deal. They estimate that just 37 to...
ENVIRONMENT
Cheddar News

Fed Chair Powell Says Rate Hikes Will Continue 'Until the Job Is Done'

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell didn't mince words on Friday morning as he laid out the central bank's forward-looking agenda from Jackson Hole, Wyoming. "We will keep at it until we are confident the job is done," said Powell, referring to the Fed's mission to bring down inflation to its longer-run goal of around 2 percent. The Dow Jones Industrial Index plummeted 400 points and S&P 500 fell 2 percent following the speech, which marked the beginning of the weekend-long economic symposium hosted annually by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City. Central bankers from all over the world are gathered at...
JACKSON, WY
Cheddar News

Leroy Chiao on NASA Delay of the Artemis I Rocket Launch

NASA postponed this morning’s launch of its Artemis I rocket after issues arose during the countdown. Leroy Chiao, a former NASA astronaut, joined Cheddar News to explain why Artemis I’s launch was delayed. “Basically, the big problem is with engine number three. There are four core stage engines. Number three failed to allow liquid hydrogen to flow in to cool the engine bell and basically to keep it from melting.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Cheddar News

Queer-Centric Health Care Provider Tries to Tackle Monkeypox Without Stigma

While the monkeypox outbreak has so far been highly prevalent among those who identify as LGBTQ, public health officials have taken pains to stress that the disease is not exclusive to that demographic, nor is it exclusively sexually transmitted. The situation has placed queer-centric healthcare provider FOLX Health in the difficult position of trying to provide needed care to LGBTQ patients while making sure not to contribute to the perception that monkeypox is a "gay disease" — as HIV/AIDS was initially treated in the 1980s.  Threading that needle, the company last week launched a virtual service targeting the disease that includes education,...
HEALTH SERVICES
Cheddar News

Republicans Lose Steam Ahead of Midterm Elections, According to New Poll

President Joe Biden's low approval rating, the country's soaring inflation, and months of high gas prices fed conventional wisdom that Democrats would lose the November midterms in spectacular fashion. But a new poll paints a less grim picture for the party in power.A CBS News poll released Sunday found that while Republicans are poised to retake the House majority, projections now show them taking the lead with 226 seats, just 12 more than Democrats are projected to hold. That's down from a 230-seat projection in CBS' election tracker in July, and much lower than House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy's projection...
BUSINESS
