Stocks Close Near Session Lows, S&P 500 Snaps Four Week Winning Streak
Stocks closed near session lows Friday, with the S&P 500 notably snapping a four week winning streak. This comes after this week's lackluster housing data indicating a slowdown, as well as the Federal Reserve's July minutes suggesting the bank will continue its aggressive rate hikes. Brian Shepardson, VP and Portfolio Manager at James Investments, joins Closing Bell to discuss today's and this week's close, whether inflation has peaked, the Fed's path forward, and more.
Comments / 0