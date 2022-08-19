Why This Fall Could Be Very Challenging for Movie Theaters
By Cheddar
Cheddar News
10 days ago
Daniel Loria, Editorial Director at Boxoffice Pro, joined Cheddar News to talk about movies like 'Top Gun: Maverick' which drove moviegoers to the box office, and the evolving state of the movie industry as theater chains struggle and more studios turn to streaming.
Move over Meta: Apple also wants to give people a glimpse of the metaverse."Apple was the last big tech company that was not yet active in the metaverse space and really with them entering it means the metaverse is here to stay," said Rick Porter, the CEO of decentralized social media network DSCVR.New trademarks for the names "Reality One," "Reality Pro," and "Reality Processor" were filed by Immersive Health Solutions, LLC, which is believed to be a shell company owned by Apple. Part of the submissions included references to "virtual and augmented reality headsets, goggles, glasses, and smartglasses." The applications...
Westrock Coffee Company closed its SPAC deal to start trading publicly today. Scott Ford, CEO and co-founder, joined Cheddar News to discuss the state of his business. “We were the first company, and I think still the only one to have a fully digitally traceable supply chain," he said.
The Department of Energy confirmed over a dozen U.S. EV battery factories are scheduled to start operations by 2025. Cheddar News speaks with Brian Willis of the Zero Emission Transportation Association about how they can boost domestic EV production and local economies.
A supermajority of Americans are concerned about climate change and support transformative policies, but most people don’t realize that. This widespread misconception could be harming efforts to meaningfully push back against climate change’s existential threat.“These misperceptions represent … a self-fulfilling prophecy: one where underappreciated levels of support for climate policy inhibit support for climate solutions needed, and undermine nascent efforts at substantive change,” a study, published in Nature Communications, reads.About 80 to 90 percent of Americans drastically underestimate the popularity of policies like carbon taxes, fully renewable energy mandates, and the Green New Deal. They estimate that just 37 to...
Stocks extended Friday's losses Monday as investors still remain worried about rising interest rates and tighter monetary policy. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell didn't mince words during the central bank's Jackson Hole symposium, saying there would be more 'pain' ahead as the central bank works to fight inflation. Art Hogan, Chief Market Strategist at B. Riley Wealth Management, joins Closing Bell to discuss today's price movement, whether and how long this volatility could continue, how much the Fed could continue to raise rates this year, and more.
Wealth tech firm Farther raised $15 million in a Series A round led by Bessemer Venture Partners. Father says it's a new kind of financial institution offering wealth management through expert advisors and A.I. technology. The startup caters to high-net-worth professionals looking to build generational wealth who need a more holistic approach to managing their money. Taylor Matthews, co-founder and CEO of Father, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
Immersive Health Solutions, a company potentially related to tech giant Apple, has filed for likely metaverse-related product patents. Its believed that this could be a shell company to help avoid leaking Apple's plans early. Cheddar News breaks down what this might mean for the metaverse race.
Bitcoin dropped below the $20,000 mark following remarks from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell late last week, after he vowed to maintain the U.S. central bank's hawkish stance to continue to raise interest rates to tame inflation. Cheddar News speaks with Karim Dandashy, portfolio manager at Stablehouse, about where he sees coin prices going from here.
Not sure what to watch this last weekend in August? Cheddar recommends a couple of docuseries, a vampire action flick, and the sequel to the video games-to-screen hit "Sonic the Hedgehog."Welcome to Wrexham - FX/HuluBy Digital Editor Mike NamThis docuseries follows the unlikely venture that brought It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney and Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds together to purchase one of the oldest football (soccer) clubs in the world, Wrexham A.F.C., located in Wales. McElhenney, a Philadelphia sports fanatic, realized that his TV money wasn't enough to buy and rehabilitate the team, so he recruits movie star/superhero/liquor...
While the monkeypox outbreak has so far been highly prevalent among those who identify as LGBTQ, public health officials have taken pains to stress that the disease is not exclusive to that demographic, nor is it exclusively sexually transmitted. The situation has placed queer-centric healthcare provider FOLX Health in the difficult position of trying to provide needed care to LGBTQ patients while making sure not to contribute to the perception that monkeypox is a "gay disease" — as HIV/AIDS was initially treated in the 1980s. Threading that needle, the company last week launched a virtual service targeting the disease that includes education,...
NASA postponed this morning’s launch of its Artemis I rocket after issues arose during the countdown. Leroy Chiao, a former NASA astronaut, joined Cheddar News to explain why Artemis I’s launch was delayed. “Basically, the big problem is with engine number three. There are four core stage engines. Number three failed to allow liquid hydrogen to flow in to cool the engine bell and basically to keep it from melting.”
U.S. stocks closed Thursday near session highs as investors continued to prepare for comments on Friday from Federal Reserve chairman, Jerome Powell, at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium. The Dow jumped 0.98%, the S&P spiked 1.41%, and the Nasdaq Composite increased by 1.67%. Eric Schiffer, CEO of the Patriarch Private Equity, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
President Joe Biden's low approval rating, the country's soaring inflation, and months of high gas prices fed conventional wisdom that Democrats would lose the November midterms in spectacular fashion. But a new poll paints a less grim picture for the party in power.A CBS News poll released Sunday found that while Republicans are poised to retake the House majority, projections now show them taking the lead with 226 seats, just 12 more than Democrats are projected to hold. That's down from a 230-seat projection in CBS' election tracker in July, and much lower than House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy's projection...
A buzzy cannabis product has been taking the U.S. by storm. Proponents of delta-8 THC, or "marijuana-lite," as it is sometimes known, promise a product that feels like a milder version of traditional cannabis and is also fully legal.If it sounds too good to be true, that's because it likely is. And experts are calling attention to potential health risks delta-8 THC could pose to unwitting consumers. "When people go into gas stations, or people go into health food stores or smoke shops, and they see these products there, it's natural to think that they're okay, that they're sanctioned to some...
Catching you up on today’s top entertainment headlines with Britney Spears sharing horrifying details about her conservatorship in a since-deleted audio message, Elton John and Spears celebrating the song “Hold Me Closer” reaching No.1 on Apple, theaters designating Saturday as National Cinema Day, celebrating with $3 tickets, and more.
Baseball legend, the late Mickey Mantle, hit another one out of the park this weekend when his rare mint condition 1952 Topps trading card sold for a staggering $12.6 million. Expectations were high when the auction began last month. The card last sold in 1991 for $50,000 but after the auction wrapped up this weekend, it has become the most expensive piece of sports memorabilia ever sold. It beat a record set in May when a Diego Maradona jersey worn in the 1986 World Cup sold for $9.3 million. A Honus Wagner baseball card recently sold in a private deal for...
Cheddar has been covering the biggest news of the week with some of the biggest names. In case you missed it, we've pulled together some of the highlights that will keep you informed as we get ready for the week ahead.Nancy Grace Talks DNAFamed TV host and former prosecutor Nancy Grace appeared on Cheddar News this week to talk about her Peacock show Bloodline Detectives. The series examines how years-old cold cases are solved by using forensic evidence. Grace talked to Cheddar News' Baker Machado about the real-life implications the show and its findings are having on impacted families. "When...
Comments / 0