TAKE NOTE
The city of Hillsboro will host a free Community Cookout from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2 at the old firehouse located at the corner of Governor Trimble Place and North High Street. PERI meets Sept. 8. The Highland County Chapter of the Public Employees Retirees, Inc. will...
HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS
The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:. Jason Huffer, 37, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a bench warrant. Michael Cottrell, 66, of Highland, was cited for improper starting. Ruby Sparks, 44, of Hillsboro, was cited for driving under suspension and failure to obey a traffic control device.
Why are gulls in Ohio?
You may find yourself in a supermarket parking lot in Hillsboro. Cars are driving in and out, the familiar sounds of sputtering engines, shopping carts banging into their designated corral and the sporadically cacophonous sound of nearby traffic fill the air. Then, out of nowhere, you may hear a sound more associated with coastal climes and holidays on the beach. You look around to see from where the sound is emanating and it’s a flock of chattering, noisy seagulls.
Greenfield partnering with Adena
For roughly two decades, Adena Health System has partnered with school districts across the region to provide for the health and safety of their students. Beginning with athletic training services for student-athletes, those partnerships have continued to grow over the years and now include significant new investments that will help partner districts further meet the needs of young people in their communities.
