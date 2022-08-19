Kids in Kalispell receive free school supplies at the Back 2 School Bash

KALISPELL - Kids from across the Flathead Valley visited the Kalispell Staples parking lot on Friday for free school supplies, toys, healthcare products and lunch for the second annual Back 2 School Bash.

“We love to see their smiles. We love to see the excitement that they're going back to school. And just to see them be excited about getting a new backpack, getting supplies, getting pencils and crayons. It's awesome,” said Roxanna Parker, a former executive director for Northwest Montana United Way.

“Um, we went around the booths collecting school supplies and squishies, yes squishies!" said Grace Moore and Deizel Campbell, students in Kalispell.

Sponsored by The Northwest Montana United Way — and made possible through donations and sponsors — nonprofits give kids the supplies they need for the upcoming school year.

“We do this because we want all of our kids from kindergarten all the way through college, to be able to go to school and just focus on learning and not be worried about having the supplies they need, or getting to school and not having what they need for it to be a really successful year,” said Parker.

Grace and Diezel say getting school supplies through this event is far more fun than going to the store.

“I like how quickly it got through," said Deizel.

"And I like getting to meet new people and you get toys with it too," said Grace.

If you missed the Back 2 School Bash, there will be another free school supply event in Evergreen on Tuesday, Aug. 30. People can also contact the HEART Locker and Northwest Montana United Way directly to pick up supplies.