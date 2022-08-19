ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Police: Person in ‘playboy’ shirt attacked, choked woman in Montgomery County

By Brian Farrell
DC News Now
DC News Now
 10 days ago

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Department of Police said detectives were trying to find the person who assaulted a woman in an apartment building in July.

Police released a sketch of the person whom they think is responsible for the attack. They said that around 2:05 p.m. on July 20, the woman was walking in the hallway of the building, located in the 2400 block of Colston Dr., when the person attacked and choked her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43xk9L_0hNxHbX600

The person who did it appeared to be around 16 to 20 years old. He was about 5’8″ tall and had a thin build. At the time, he was wearing a light brown or tan T-shirt with the word “Playboy” on the front of it. He wore brown shorts with it.

Sketch released of person who may have shot, critically hurt boy in Montgomery County

Anyone with information about the attack can contact detectives by calling the police department’s non-emergency number at (301) 279-8000 or the 2 nd District Investigative Section at (240) 773-6700.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
DC News Now

Arrest made after bystander hurt in shooting in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — The Alexandria Police Department (APD) said a man is facing charges after a woman was hurt in a shooting on Saturday. Officers arrested Tykeece Simms, 21, of Alexandria for the shooting that took place in the 700 block of N. Fayette St. around 8:20 p.m. Investigators said the 38-year-old […]
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WUSA

17-year-old girl dies at hospital after shooting in Prince George's Co.

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — A teenager in Prince George's County is now dead after a Temple Hills shooting Sunday. Police responded to the scene just after 1:30 p.m. for the report of shots fired. On the scene at the 3400 block of Curtis Drive, officers found 17-year-old Ter'Nijah Ryals shot, they said. Although she was taken to the hospital, Ryals later died.
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
DC News Now

Teenager critically hurt after SUV hits scooter in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they were looking for information after an SUV hit a 16-year-old boy on a scooter Saturday, leaving him with critical injuries. Officers with the Alexandria Police Department (APD) were at the intersection of North Beauregard Street and Sanger Avenue around 10:20 p.m. Investigators said it looked like […]
ALEXANDRIA, VA
DC News Now

Police: Student wanted for carjacking, second student facing charges after bringing guns to Suitland High School

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said two students were facing charges after they brought guns to Suitland High School on Monday. The Prince George’s County Police Department said one student was a 16-year-old boy from Suitland who is charged as an adult. The other student was Christopher Harris, 18, of New […]
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
NBC Washington

Woman Found Dead in Prince George's Home: Police

Editor's Note: The deceased woman's husband was charged in her death Monday. Go here for the latest updates. Prince George's County police are working to determine a motive and track down whoever is responsible for the death of a woman whose body was found inside a home in an unincorporated area of Hyattsville, Maryland on Sunday.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc#Dc News
DC News Now

Person shot in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — The Alexandria Police Department (APD) said one person was hurt in a shooting that took place Saturday. The police department tweeted about the incident at 9:15 p.m. In the tweet, police said there was a heavy presence of officers in the 700 block of N. Fayette St. after APD […]
ALEXANDRIA, VA
fox5dc.com

17-year-old shot, killed in Prince George's County: police

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - Police in Prince George's County are investigating after a teenage girl was shot and killed in Temple Hills on Sunday afternoon. According to Prince George's County Police, officers responded to the shooting in the 3400 block of Curtis Drive around 1:50 p.m. Sunday. Once at the...
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
DC News Now

‘Surgery went well!’ | Commanders rookie Brian Robinson updates people after being shot during attempted robbery

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Brian Robinson, a rookie running back with the Washington Commanders, said Monday he was doing alright after after someone shot him several times on Sunday. The Washington Commanders tweeted a statement about the armed robbery in which Robinson was hurt. Team officials were at the hospital where Robinson was being […]
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5dc.com

2 teenagers killed in crash along I-81 in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. - Two teenagers were killed and another was injured Thursday night after a car they were in crashed into the passenger cabin of a tractor-trailer on I-81 in Hagerstown, police said. According to Maryland State Police, the crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. when a Lexus sedan merged...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Daily Voice

Off-Duty FBI Officer Implicated In DC Shooting: Reports

An off-duty FBI police officer was involved in a Saturday shooting in Washington, DC, according to multiple reports. At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, gunfire rang out on I-295 North near the intersection of Hayes Street and Kenilworth Terrace NE, the Washington Post reported. There were no reported...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Georgetown restaurant victim of several eggings

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — An iconic Georgetown restaurant has become the victim of several eggings recently. Customers are the ones getting hit and employees are egg-pressing their frustration. The manager tells us an egging just two nights ago is the latest in a string of at least 10 incidents in recent months. Martin’s Tavern […]
WASHINGTON, DC
foxbaltimore.com

60-year-old motorcyclist dies in fatal Baltimore County crash

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating a fatal crash Saturday evening. At about 6 p.m., police believe a motorcyclist driving a 2017 Suzuki 650 DualSport motorcycle in the 11800 block of Harford Road near Hartley Mill Road crashed with a 2004 GMC Yukon. A preliminary...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Female shot and killed in Frankford, Baltimore police say

BALTIMORE -- A female was shot and killed Friday night in the Frankford neighborhood in Northeast Baltimore, police said.Officers received a call about 9:46 p.m. for a shooting in the 5300 block of Eastbury Avenue.At that location police found an unknown female suffering from gunshot wounds. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.Homicide detectives are investigating.Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

DC News Now

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy