According to the Cromford Report, the median home price in Phoenix dropped from $480,000 in May to $460,000 in July. And while a slower summer market and sellers overpricing their homes explain much of the decrease, it’s true Phoenix values aren’t climbing at the same rates seen earlier this year. That said, it is still a seller’s market based on current inventory levels. As home buyers and investors evaluate which Metro Phoenix neighborhoods are expected to retain their value, we wanted to share our top picks.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO