Phoenix, AZ

azbex.com

Phoenix Hotel to Become 200-unit Multifamily

An outdated and poorly performing Embassy Suites hotel on 3.79 acres on East Thomas Road between 24th Street and the Grand Canal could soon become a 200-unit multifamily complex under a planned unit development request submitted to the Phoenix Planning Department last week. Commercial uses lie to the north, east...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

BentallGreenOak buys Lakin Park in Goodyear for $109.2M

Cushman & Wakefield has advised the sale of a fully leased 730,760-square-foot Class A big-box distribution building on over 46 acres in Goodyear (Phoenix), Arizona. Newly constructed in the first quarter of 2022, the property referred to as Lakin Park Building 1A is 100% leased to a single tenant and sold for $109.2 million.
GOODYEAR, AZ
azbigmedia.com

IPA sells Villas Los Limones in Phoenix for $58.24 million

Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), announced today the sale of Villas Los Limones, a 224-unit multifamily asset in Phoenix, Arizona. The $58.24 million sales price represents $260,000 per unit. : Arizona No. 2 for largest house price appreciation. “Villas Los Limones has benefitted...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

5 Metro Phoenix neighborhoods most likely to retain home value

According to the Cromford Report, the median home price in Phoenix dropped from $480,000 in May to $460,000 in July. And while a slower summer market and sellers overpricing their homes explain much of the decrease, it’s true Phoenix values aren’t climbing at the same rates seen earlier this year. That said, it is still a seller’s market based on current inventory levels. As home buyers and investors evaluate which Metro Phoenix neighborhoods are expected to retain their value, we wanted to share our top picks.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Packed with Pickles and Pork, Here Are 3 Great Cuban Sandwiches In Metro Phoenix

Cuban sandwiches deserve to be celebrated year-round, but the meaty-and-mustardy treat is the official order of the day on August 23, National Cuban Sandwich Day. The Cuban sandwich recipe arrived in Tampa and Miami in the 1960s, as Cuban people emigrated from the island in droves after the 1959 Cuban Revolution. In the following years, the recipe made its way west, eventually reaching Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
Axios

'Tis the season for Hatch green chiles in Arizona

It's Hatch green chile season, and if you're looking to partake in the annual delicacy from our neighbors in New Mexico, now's the time. Where to get them: Everywhere! Hatch green chiles are available all over Phoenix. You can buy them and roast them yourself, or and some places, including Food City and the Power Road Farmers Market in Mesa, will roast them for you.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbex.com

ADOT Seeks Fed. Grant for Kingman Interchange Project

The Arizona Department of Transportation has submitted an application for a federal bridge grant that, if awarded, would allocate nearly $73M toward the construction of the planned West Kingman Traffic Interchange that will provide a connection between US 93 and Interstate 40. If the grant is awarded, those funds would...
PHOENIX, AZ
momcollective.com

Ice Cream in Phoenix: The Ultimate Guide

The dog days of summer are upon us. The triple digit weather seems to be a constant companion and the only cure I’ve found is giving in to the craving for my favorite desert- ice cream. In case you feel the same and are looking for some amazing ice cream in Phoenix, here are some shops to put on your summer bucket list.
PHOENIX, AZ
nomadlawyer.org

Phoenix: 7 Best Places To Visit In Phoenix, Arizona

Tourist attractions- Places To Visit In Phoenix, Arizona. There are many things to do in Phoenix, Arizona. You can visit the Musical Instrument Museum to see more than 15,000 instruments, exhibits, and artifacts. You’ll also be able to hear some of the instruments while you’re there, thanks to high-tech display cases.
PHOENIX, AZ
Cadrene Heslop

Arizona Families Will Get Payments Per Month

Families are struggling to meet their needs because of inflation. The state has stepped in to help. This time the aid will come from Arizona and go to Phoenix households. The program has a closed focus group. And the eligible families got picked by random selection.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

California firm buys 5 acres in QC for $2.8M

A California real estate investment company recently bought 5 acres of land in Queen Creek for $2.8 million. Greenwood & McKenzie of Tustin and Power Marketplace LLC bought the land at S. 187th Place, near Power and Germann roads, from Schwan’s Company, according to Valley real estate tracker vizzda.com.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Phoenix still faces staggering pension debt

Arizona municipalities, counties and fire districts last fiscal year took advantage of unanticipated general fund revenue increases to make big additional payments on their debt to the fund that pays the pensions earned by thousands of retired police officers and firefighters. Even Phoenix kicked in an additional $65.6 million over...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Here are the finalists for the 2022 Athena Awards

The Greater Phoenix Chamber announced the 11 women chosen as finalists for its prestigious 35th Anniversary ATHENA Awards, continuing its strong tradition of recognizing outstanding Valley businesswomen. : The Most Influential Women in Arizona Business for 2022. : The Most Influential Women in Commercial Real Estate for 2022. The ATHENA...
PHOENIX, AZ

