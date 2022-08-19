Read full article on original website
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Believes Julio Urías Deserves To Be Part Of NL Cy Young Award Race
Coming off a season in which he was the only pitcher to win 20 games, Julio Urías was expected to hold a key role in the Los Angeles Dodgers starting rotation this year. Urías’ 2022 campaign got off to a rocky start as sloppy defense and some lack of sharpness resulted in only pitching two innings in a loss to the Colorado Rockies on April 10. Urías followed that with five consecutive outings of two earned runs or fewer allowed.
Dave Roberts, Mookie Betts & Will Smith Open To Keeping New Dodgers Walk-Up Songs
Los Angeles Dodgers walk-up songs had a different feel for their series finale against the Miami Marlins, as player wives and significant others submitted their choices to coincide with celebration of Women’s Day at Dodger Stadium. Moments before the Dodgers shared details of the change in walk-up songs on...
Dave Roberts & Justin Turner Defend Dino Ebel’s Decision In Dodgers’ Loss To Brewers
The Los Angeles Dodgers outhit the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night but had a nine-game winning streak at Dodger Stadium snapped in the 4-0 loss. The series opener also marked the first time the Dodgers were shut out at home this season. While Eric Lauer got through five scoreless innings,...
Dodgers News: Danny Duffy Reports We’re Inaccurate from Roberts
I’m sure Danny Duffy was shocked after picking up the local newspaper earlier this week and learning that he was done for the year. The Dodgers pet project has yet to officially pick up a ball since a trade brought him to LA last July. Several setbacks have kept...
Brewers Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Gavin Lux Scratched From Lineup
The Los Angeles Dodgers look to bounce back against the Milwaukee Brewers one night after being shut out at Dodger Stadium for the first time this season. After scoring a combined 19 runs in their previous series with the Miami Marlins, the Dodgers squandered multiple opportunities with runners on base in a 4-0 loss to the Brewers. Two clubs that highly value pitching continue that trend with a marquee matchup between Tony Gonsolin and Corbin Burnes.
Marlins Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Chance For Series Sweep & Extend Home Winning Streak
After a modest 4-3 road trip, the Los Angeles Dodgers have bounced back with consecutive wins and enter play Sunday in position to complete a series sweep of the Miami Marlins. The Dodgers have won seven of the last eight games against the Marlins at Dodger Stadium, and overall are...
Dodgers Injury Updates: Danny Duffy Not Ruled Out For 2022; Victor González & Tommy Kahnle Progressing
The Los Angeles Dodgers welcomed back Dustin May on Saturday, expect to activate Brusdar Graterol off the 15-day injured list for their series against the Milwaukee Brewers, and may see the returns of Danny Duffy, Victor González, Tommy Kahnle and Blake Treinen over the next few weeks. Days after...
Top Prospect Josh Jung Poses Problem for Rangers
With Texas looking to 2023, it's time for the team whether to call up the organization's No. 1 farmhand.
2022 Giveaways At Dodger Stadium: Mystery Dodgers World Series Rings
When the second half of the 2022 Los Angeles Dodgers giveaways schedule was announced, it included the addition of bobbleheads for Freddie Freeman (Aug. 10), Austin Barnes (Sept. 24) and Justin Turner (Oct. 4). Also announced was a mystery Dodgers World Series rings giveaway. The first 35,000 fans in attendance...
Recap: Julio Urías’ & Dodgers Streaks Snapped In Shutout Loss To Brewers
Julio Urías and the Los Angeles Dodgers both had streaks snapped in a 4-0 loss to Eric Lauer and the Milwaukee Brewers. The shutout loss was the Dodgers’ first at home this season. The Dodgers had won nine games in a row at Dodger Stadium before Monday’s loss,...
Recap: Freddie Freeman, Trayce Thompson Combine For 8 RBI In Dodgers’ Win Over Brewers
When the Los Angeles Dodgers faced Corbin Burnes last week, they didn’t score off the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner until the sixth inning. On Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium, they chased him in the fourth inning of a 10-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. The Dodgers...
Dave Roberts Impressed By Dodgers At-Bats Against Marlins’ Sandy Alcántara
The Los Angeles Dodgers completed a sweep of the Miami Marlins on Sunday with a strong offensive showing against the National League Cy Young favorite Sandy Alcántara. The All-Star entered the game with an NL-best 1.92 ERA over 173 innings, but he allowed six runs on 10 hits in just 3.2 innings against the Dodgers. That raised Alcántara’s ERA to 2.19, which pushed Tony Gonsolin into the top spot on the NL ERA leaderboard.
Dodgers Roster: Brusdar Graterol Activated, Ryan Pepiot Optioned
The Los Angeles Dodgers activated Brusdar Graterol off the 15-day injured list and optioned Ryan Pepiot to Triple-A Oklahoma City prior to the series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night. Graterol returns from right shoulder inflammation that forced him to the IL on July 14 (retroactive to July...
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Donation Bringing New Facilities To El Modena High School
Once it became evident re-signing with the Atlanta Braves was no longer an option, Freddie Freeman set his sights on returning home and wound up joining the Los Angeles Dodgers on a six-year contract. “I have a 67-year-old dad and I have an 86-year-old grandfather that’s now going to be...
Dodgers Reporter David Vassegh Undergoes Surgery After Fracturing Wrist On Brewers’ Slide
Los Angeles Dodgers reporter David Vassegh underwent surgery Monday on his fractured right wrist that was sustained after going down Bernie Brewer’s slide at American Family Field last week. Vassegh additionally suffered a crack in six ribs. The operation was performed by Dr. Steven Shin at the Kerlan-Jobe Surgery...
Ryan Pepiot Gaining Comfort Through Learning Experience With Dodgers
Ryan Pepiot celebrated his 25th birthday on Sunday by turning in the longest start of his career thus far to help the Los Angeles Dodgers complete a sweep of the Miami Marlins. Pepiot’s outing began with a four-pitch walk and he also a hit batter in the first inning. Pepiot...
Mookie Betts: Will Smith Is ‘Unsung Hero’ Of Dodgers Lineup
Mookie Betts, Trea Turner and Freddie Freeman at the top of the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup is enough to give any opposing pitcher nightmares, but behind them is a formidable group that includes Will Smith. Although Smith has yet to be named to a National League All-Star team, he has...
