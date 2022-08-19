ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Believes Julio Urías Deserves To Be Part Of NL Cy Young Award Race

Coming off a season in which he was the only pitcher to win 20 games, Julio Urías was expected to hold a key role in the Los Angeles Dodgers starting rotation this year. Urías’ 2022 campaign got off to a rocky start as sloppy defense and some lack of sharpness resulted in only pitching two innings in a loss to the Colorado Rockies on April 10. Urías followed that with five consecutive outings of two earned runs or fewer allowed.
Brewers Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Gavin Lux Scratched From Lineup

The Los Angeles Dodgers look to bounce back against the Milwaukee Brewers one night after being shut out at Dodger Stadium for the first time this season. After scoring a combined 19 runs in their previous series with the Miami Marlins, the Dodgers squandered multiple opportunities with runners on base in a 4-0 loss to the Brewers. Two clubs that highly value pitching continue that trend with a marquee matchup between Tony Gonsolin and Corbin Burnes.
MLB pitchers who have lost 20 games in a season since 1970

Tough seasons Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports There was a time when wins and losses measured pitchers' greatness. Of course, that was when they could go more than 5 or 6 innings. Twenty-game winners were elite, and on the other side, 20-game losers were also somewhat prevalent. Not anymore—though Patrick Corbin of the Washington Nationals is on track to become the first 20-game loser since 2003. Which pitchers have been 20-game losers since 1970? Let's take a look ...Denny McLain, Washington Senators Eric Seals/Detroit Free Press via USA TODAY NETWORK In 1971, Denny McLain went 10-22 for the Washington Senators. What makes this remarkable is...
2022 Giveaways At Dodger Stadium: Mystery Dodgers World Series Rings

When the second half of the 2022 Los Angeles Dodgers giveaways schedule was announced, it included the addition of bobbleheads for Freddie Freeman (Aug. 10), Austin Barnes (Sept. 24) and Justin Turner (Oct. 4). Also announced was a mystery Dodgers World Series rings giveaway. The first 35,000 fans in attendance...
Dave Roberts Impressed By Dodgers At-Bats Against Marlins’ Sandy Alcántara

The Los Angeles Dodgers completed a sweep of the Miami Marlins on Sunday with a strong offensive showing against the National League Cy Young favorite Sandy Alcántara. The All-Star entered the game with an NL-best 1.92 ERA over 173 innings, but he allowed six runs on 10 hits in just 3.2 innings against the Dodgers. That raised Alcántara’s ERA to 2.19, which pushed Tony Gonsolin into the top spot on the NL ERA leaderboard.
Dodgers Roster: Brusdar Graterol Activated, Ryan Pepiot Optioned

The Los Angeles Dodgers activated Brusdar Graterol off the 15-day injured list and optioned Ryan Pepiot to Triple-A Oklahoma City prior to the series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night. Graterol returns from right shoulder inflammation that forced him to the IL on July 14 (retroactive to July...
Mookie Betts: Will Smith Is ‘Unsung Hero’ Of Dodgers Lineup

Mookie Betts, Trea Turner and Freddie Freeman at the top of the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup is enough to give any opposing pitcher nightmares, but behind them is a formidable group that includes Will Smith. Although Smith has yet to be named to a National League All-Star team, he has...
