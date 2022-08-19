ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPLC TV

Creole Waterworks asks customers to conserve water

Cameron Parish, LA (KPLC) - Creole Waterworks is asking customers to conserve water, due to a power outage. Creole Waterworks says it has not been given an estimated time of restoration by Jeff Davis Electric Cooperative.
CREOLE, LA
KPLC TV

Lightning strikes oil tank in Beauregard, starting fire

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - An oil tank on Three Pines Church Road caught fire following a lightning strike Tuesday afternoon, fire officials said. Lightning struck the top of the tank, according to Beauregard fire officials. Firefighters were called to the fire at 3:13 p.m., according to information from Beauregard...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Sunrise Interviews: Louisiana Travel Summit begins today

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Tourism is a big economic driver in Louisiana, accounting for billions of dollars in revenue. Today, tourism officials from across the state are in Lake Charles this week for the Louisiana Travel Summit. We spoke with Angie Manning with Visit Lake Charles this morning who provided some information on not only the event but also the importance of keeping our tourism industry strong.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Traffic
City
Sulphur, LA
Sulphur, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
KPLC TV

Cancer care coming to Jennings American Legion Hospital

Jennings, La. (KPLC) - One of the largest medical systems in the state is expanding its reach to rural areas of Southwest Louisiana to help fight cancer. Ochsner is stretching its oncology services to rural areas of SWLA. In addition to its ongoing cancer treatment in Lake Charles, Ochsner will begin providing services at Jennings American Legion Hospital beginning Sept. 7.
JENNINGS, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 23, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 23, 2022. Timothy Hugh Queen, 55, Coldspring, TX: Armed robbery; attempted armed robbery; out-of-state detainer. Latoyia Dawnelle Jackson, 34, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bel Edwards
KPLC TV

Dry Creek church wins Hurricane Laura verdict

Dry Creek, LA (KPLC) - So many have had to fight their insurance companies for money after the 2020 hurricanes, some even taking them to battle in court. An area church has won big in their fight, and they are giving others a little hope. After 17 long months of...
DRY CREEK, LA
KPLC TV

New family entertainment complex coming soon to Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A new business is coming to Lake Charles. “Approximately about a year and a half ago, we started looking into how we would expand, where would we go, what would that expansion look like,” general manager Tim Robles said. Lake Area Adventures is expanding...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Construction begins on new water park in Westlake

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Pinederosa Park in Westlake has begun construction on a new water park resort. The park will feature 1000 feet of lazy river, a 3100 square-foot splash pad, four fume slides, along with 7000 square-feet of concessions. Construction looks to be completed in three years, according...
WESTLAKE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 10#Urban Construction#I 210#Dotd
KPLC TV

Home burns at intersection of High Hope Road, Pine Knolls Drive

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A home at the corner of High Hope Road and Pine Knolls Drive burned early Tuesday afternoon. Ward 6 Fire Protection District One sent five trucks to the home at 12:28 p.m. Trucks from Houston River Fire Department and DeQuincy Fire Department also responded. When firefighters...
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Applications open for 2022 alligator hunters

Lacassine, LA (KPLC) - The Southwest Louisiana National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) Complex is now taking applications for lottery drawing of experienced alligator hunters for the 2022 season. Participants will be filing permit slots for Sabine, Lacassine, and Cameron Prairie NWRs for the 2022 Alligator hunt season which runs from September...
LACASSINE, LA
KPLC TV

Gators on the Geaux comeback to launch Sept. 1

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Over 20 years after the original Gators on the Geaux fundraiser, more gators are about to start popping up around Southwest Louisiana. Nearly 100 hand-painted gators were set up at businesses in the area in 2001, but few of them are still around. This September, the Lake Charles Symphony is rebooting the beloved campaign.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Potentially Heavy Rain Again Today

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -We had significant rain amounts Tuesday. Lake Charles at the regional airport, .74″. The Lake Charles SSW station had 1.81″. Moss Bluff had 2.08″. Most locations were between 1-2″ of rain. Today will likely see similar amounts. Nearly all of the viewing area is under, a slight threat (level 2) for excessive rainfall. There is a lot of uncertainty, but plenty of Gulf moisture is available. Our “Umbrellacast” says you will likely get wet this morning, as well as this afternoon. A 70% chance of showers or thunderstorms today. Mainly mostly cloudy for today.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
KPLC TV

Authorities searching for runaway Jennings juvenile

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The Jennings Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway 14-year-old. Humphrey Ned was last seen around 6 a.m. this morning, Aug. 22, 2022. He was seen wearing red pineapple shorts with black slippers. Jennings Police ask anyone with information regarding...
JENNINGS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy