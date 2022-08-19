Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -We had significant rain amounts Tuesday. Lake Charles at the regional airport, .74″. The Lake Charles SSW station had 1.81″. Moss Bluff had 2.08″. Most locations were between 1-2″ of rain. Today will likely see similar amounts. Nearly all of the viewing area is under, a slight threat (level 2) for excessive rainfall. There is a lot of uncertainty, but plenty of Gulf moisture is available. Our “Umbrellacast” says you will likely get wet this morning, as well as this afternoon. A 70% chance of showers or thunderstorms today. Mainly mostly cloudy for today.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 2 HOURS AGO