KPLC TV
Conflicting stories following state police traffic stop in Sulphur
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Dash and body camera video provided by Louisiana State Police tells a different than one told by a Southwest Louisiana woman who was pulled over a few weeks ago. Diondra Evans told 7 News she believed the person who stopped her in Sulphur on Aug. 13...
KPLC TV
Creole Waterworks asks customers to conserve water
Cameron Parish, LA (KPLC) - Creole Waterworks is asking customers to conserve water, due to a power outage. Creole Waterworks says it has not been given an estimated time of restoration by Jeff Davis Electric Cooperative.
KPLC TV
Lightning strikes oil tank in Beauregard, starting fire
BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - An oil tank on Three Pines Church Road caught fire following a lightning strike Tuesday afternoon, fire officials said. Lightning struck the top of the tank, according to Beauregard fire officials. Firefighters were called to the fire at 3:13 p.m., according to information from Beauregard...
KPLC TV
Sunrise Interviews: Louisiana Travel Summit begins today
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Tourism is a big economic driver in Louisiana, accounting for billions of dollars in revenue. Today, tourism officials from across the state are in Lake Charles this week for the Louisiana Travel Summit. We spoke with Angie Manning with Visit Lake Charles this morning who provided some information on not only the event but also the importance of keeping our tourism industry strong.
KPLC TV
Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office transitioning to electronic mail for inmates
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office will soon be transitioning to an electronic mailing system for inmates as it looks to provide incarcerated individuals with quicker and more efficient ways of contacting friends and family. The sheriff’s office is currently contracted with a company for...
KPLC TV
Dolphins spotted in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A dolphin (or two) was spotted in Lake Charles Tuesday. The Lake Charles Yacht Club posted video of the dolphins to its Facebook page.
KPLC TV
Cancer care coming to Jennings American Legion Hospital
Jennings, La. (KPLC) - One of the largest medical systems in the state is expanding its reach to rural areas of Southwest Louisiana to help fight cancer. Ochsner is stretching its oncology services to rural areas of SWLA. In addition to its ongoing cancer treatment in Lake Charles, Ochsner will begin providing services at Jennings American Legion Hospital beginning Sept. 7.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 23, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 23, 2022. Timothy Hugh Queen, 55, Coldspring, TX: Armed robbery; attempted armed robbery; out-of-state detainer. Latoyia Dawnelle Jackson, 34, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession...
KPLC TV
Boil advisory issued in Rock St. area of DeRidder after multiple water mains broken
DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - The City of DeRidder has issued a boil advisory for the Rock Street area after multiple water mains were broken Tuesday. The advisory affects customers on the following streets:. St. James. Rock. Louise. California. Vine. Railroad. Cedar. Davis. Elton Mango. Ollie. Oak. Elm. Woodrow W. Batties.
KPLC TV
Dry Creek church wins Hurricane Laura verdict
Dry Creek, LA (KPLC) - So many have had to fight their insurance companies for money after the 2020 hurricanes, some even taking them to battle in court. An area church has won big in their fight, and they are giving others a little hope. After 17 long months of...
KPLC TV
New family entertainment complex coming soon to Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A new business is coming to Lake Charles. “Approximately about a year and a half ago, we started looking into how we would expand, where would we go, what would that expansion look like,” general manager Tim Robles said. Lake Area Adventures is expanding...
KPLC TV
Construction begins on new water park in Westlake
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Pinederosa Park in Westlake has begun construction on a new water park resort. The park will feature 1000 feet of lazy river, a 3100 square-foot splash pad, four fume slides, along with 7000 square-feet of concessions. Construction looks to be completed in three years, according...
KPLC TV
Home burns at intersection of High Hope Road, Pine Knolls Drive
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A home at the corner of High Hope Road and Pine Knolls Drive burned early Tuesday afternoon. Ward 6 Fire Protection District One sent five trucks to the home at 12:28 p.m. Trucks from Houston River Fire Department and DeQuincy Fire Department also responded. When firefighters...
KPLC TV
Applications open for 2022 alligator hunters
Lacassine, LA (KPLC) - The Southwest Louisiana National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) Complex is now taking applications for lottery drawing of experienced alligator hunters for the 2022 season. Participants will be filing permit slots for Sabine, Lacassine, and Cameron Prairie NWRs for the 2022 Alligator hunt season which runs from September...
KPLC TV
Gators on the Geaux comeback to launch Sept. 1
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Over 20 years after the original Gators on the Geaux fundraiser, more gators are about to start popping up around Southwest Louisiana. Nearly 100 hand-painted gators were set up at businesses in the area in 2001, but few of them are still around. This September, the Lake Charles Symphony is rebooting the beloved campaign.
KPLC TV
Potentially Heavy Rain Again Today
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -We had significant rain amounts Tuesday. Lake Charles at the regional airport, .74″. The Lake Charles SSW station had 1.81″. Moss Bluff had 2.08″. Most locations were between 1-2″ of rain. Today will likely see similar amounts. Nearly all of the viewing area is under, a slight threat (level 2) for excessive rainfall. There is a lot of uncertainty, but plenty of Gulf moisture is available. Our “Umbrellacast” says you will likely get wet this morning, as well as this afternoon. A 70% chance of showers or thunderstorms today. Mainly mostly cloudy for today.
KPLC TV
Town of Elton repairs water tower leak, lifts long-term boil advisory
Elton, LA (KPLC) - The Town of Elton has lifted an ongoing boil advisory following repairs to its water tower. Water service was shut off on Aug. 16, 2022 to drain the water tower and make repairs. Service was restored on Aug. 17. City officials say the town has been...
KPLC TV
Authorities searching for runaway Jennings juvenile
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The Jennings Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway 14-year-old. Humphrey Ned was last seen around 6 a.m. this morning, Aug. 22, 2022. He was seen wearing red pineapple shorts with black slippers. Jennings Police ask anyone with information regarding...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles Symphony announces return of “Gators on the Geaux” fundraiser
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Symphony will be launching the return of their “Gators on the Geaux” fundraiser campaign at a comeback party on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. The fundraiser will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Paramount Room on 104 Pujo...
