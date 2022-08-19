ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

WRAL News

Jada Boyd will be back for NC State in 2022-23 basketball season

Jada Boyd has changed her mind. She will return as a member of the NC State women's basketball team for the 2022-23 season. Boyd, who helped to lead the Pack to a third consecutive ACC conference championship, and earned All-ACC Tournament First Team honors in 2022, said last week that she was not planning to enroll in school this year and therefore would not plan to return to the team.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Blake: A quick fix needed for football postponed game policy

Editor's note: Everyone has ideas for what rules they'd like to see changed. However, many of them in high school sports are either incompatible with the set-in-stone bylaws or too wide-ranging to ever have a shot at being implemented. This fall, HighSchoolOT Contributor J. Mike Blake will be focusing on practicality and utility when offering 10 ideas for what he believes would be well-received and simple changes to certain NCHSAA rules and regulations — things that would not require an overhaul of existing measures, yet could have an important impact.
RALEIGH, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Boone, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
WRAL News

Sounds Slip Past Bulls 10-7

Durham, N.C. — Bulls right fielder Josh Lowe launched a three-run home run and first baseman Jonathan Aranda recorded two hits to extend his hit streak to twelve games, however Sounds designated hitter Esteury Ruiz clubbed three hits and first baseman Jon Singleton drove in three runs in Nashville’s 10-7 win over Durham on Tuesday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Hurricanes sign Stastny to one-year contract

Raleigh, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes have signed forward Paul Stastny to a one-year, $1.5 million contract. “Paul is an extremely reliable veteran who has been effective at both ends of the ice for his entire career,” said Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell. “He adds even more experience and leadership to our forward group, and we are excited to have him in Carolina.”
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Professional Bull Riders to open Cowboy Bar in Cary

Cary, N.C. — Cary's new Fenton Development is going country. Hines, Columbia Development, Live! Hospitality & Entertainment and Professional Bull Riders (PBR) announced Wednesday that PBR Cowboy Bar will be opening in the development in the first half of 2023. PBR Cowboy Bar will be located in a 4,300...
CARY, NC
Mack Brown
WRAL News

Johnston County food hall opens Friday

FUKU – NYC’s favorite fried chicken joint is finally making its North Carolina debut. What started as a secret sandwich at David Chang’s Momofuku Noodle Bar has grown to serve a variety of fried chicken offerings and sides in an upbeat, fun, and energetic fast casual concept.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

New Food Lion in Pittsboro now open

The new Food Lion grocery store in the Briar Chapel area of Pittsboro, NC, is now open. The store, located at 70 Ballantrae Ct., Pittsboro, NC 27312, is open daily from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m. “I’m very excited to bring our easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience to more...
PITTSBORO, NC
WRAL News

Beloved Raleigh jazz club closes its doors

Raleigh, N.C. — After more than a decade in business, cocktail bar and jazz club C. Grace has closed its doors. Catrina Godwin opened the business in November 2011. She announced the closure of C. Grace and its companion upstairs bar, the Empress Room, on Monday. "To all the...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Go Ask Dad: The stars in this place

Raleigh, N.C. — With the evenings becoming cooler and longer, it’s time to watch the night sky with my kids. Lying down in our backyard, I’ve taught them a few constellations like Ursa Major, the Big Bear. They prefer to make up their own like the Super Mario Brothers. I don’t see these video game characters in the heavens above, but my son retorts, “Those stars don’t look like a big bear!”
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Cary Police Department unveils colorful SUVs for school resource officers

Cary, N.C. — The Cary Police Department hopes colorful, customized police SUVs will help high school students better connect with school resource officers. With the start of the new school year less than a week away, safety is top-of-mind for everyone. Some school resource officers in Wake County are unveiling a change they hope will bring them closer to the community.
CARY, NC
WRAL News

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

