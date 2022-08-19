After Woodland Hills Street Vendor Attack, Councilman Wants to Increase Penalties for ‘Vigilante Violence'

08.19.2022 | 4:09 AM | LOS ANGELES – LAPD officers were chasing two suspects that may have been armed with a gun when a collision occurred. It is believed that a vehicle driven by the suspect crashed into a vehicle when it blew a red light. At least four vehicles and a eighteen-wheeler were involved in the crash. LAFD Paramedics arrived at the scene and pronounced two victims in a black sedan deceased at the scene. The scene is still active, and the crash is under investigation. At least one other person suffered minor injuries. Two males were taken into custody at the scene. LAPD has not verified whether they were in pursuit with the suspect when the crash happened. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

