After Woodland Hills Street Vendor Attack, Councilman Wants to Increase Penalties for ‘Vigilante Violence'

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Related
Authorities make 40 arrests; seize cars during weekend street takeover crackdown
Law enforcement agencies in Southern California, including the Los Angeles Police Department, made 40 arrests and issued dozens of citations during a two-day operation to crack down on illegal street takeovers. The LAPD announced Tuesday that, in addition to the arrests, officers issued 82 citations, 34 vehicles were impounded, and “numerous” takeovers were either disrupted […]
Deputies arrest man caught attacking teenager outside Valencia coffee shop
On Tuesday, Los Angeles County deputies arrested the man they say was caught on camera beating up a teenage boy outside a Valencia coffee shop.
foxla.com
Palmdale man caught on camera fighting teen in Valencia arrested
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A Palmdale man has been arrested in connection with a viral video that shows a fight between himself and a 13-year-old boy in Valencia, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Santa Clarita Valley Station. The suspect, 46-year-old Regan Coultas, was arrested for felony child...
americanmilitarynews.com
Homeowner fatally shoots knife-wielding home intruder in Los Angeles
A Los Angeles homeowner fatally shot a knife-wielding home intruder on Friday, according to police. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said that the armed intruder charged at the homeowner just before 10 p.m. on the 500 block of E Avenue 28th Street, Fox 11 reported. The intruder attempted to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
centurycity-westwoodnews.com
La Cienega Shooting Leaves One Dead
The Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations West Bureau Homicide is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects responsible for killing a man in a shooting. On August 19, 2022, around 5:30 p.m., Wilshire Division patrol officers responded to the area of Beverly Boulevard and La Cienega Boulevard...
foxla.com
Los Angeles man standing near his parked car shot and killed in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. - A man was shot and killed in Long Beach Sunday night, and police are trying to find the suspected shooter. The shooting happened just before 11:45 p.m. Sunday when the Long Beach Police Department was called to the 6700 block of Harbor Avenue for reports of multiple gunshots. When officers arrived, they found 48-year-old Kacy Lloyd of Los Angeles had been shot in the torso. Long Beach fire officials determined Lloyd had died at the scene.
Suspicious Death Investigation in a Los Angeles Neighborhood
Broadway-Manchester, Los Angeles, CA: The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a reported narcotics overdose at the intersection of South Main Street and East Century Boulevard in the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood of Los Angeles shortly after midnight, Tuesday, Aug. 23. When firefighters arrived, they determined the death to be suspicious in...
NBC Los Angeles
Headstones in a Long Beach Cemetery Were Vandalized and Knocked Over
Multiple headstones in a Long Beach cemetery were vandalized including being knocked down. On Monday around 10 a.m. police responded to a call of vandalism at a Sunnyside Cemetery near the 1100 block of East Willow St. When police arrived they spoke with an employee who said that the headstones...
RELATED PEOPLE
foxla.com
'Armed and dangerous': Gang member accused of shooting innocent bystander outside Fontana sports bar
FONTANA, Calif. - Investigators with the Fontana Police Department are looking for a 22-year-old known gang member who is accused of shooting an innocent bystander outside a sports bar earlier this month. Fontana PD officials said the victim was struck by gunfire during a shooting that occurred on Aug. 3...
Fontana Herald News
Armed robbery suspect allegedly shoots at officers in Rancho Cucamonga before leading them on pursuit
An armed robbery suspect who allegedly shot at officers outside a store in Rancho Cucamonga proceeded to lead them in a lengthy pursuit which ended in Pomona on Aug. 20, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The suspect had previously been wanted by authorities for allegedly robbing...
NBC Los Angeles
Long Beach Man and Woman Accused of Trying to Kidnap Baby at Gunpoint are Charged
A man and woman from Long Beach accused of trying to kidnap a baby at gunpoint from her mother were charged with kidnapping and other charges Tuesday, authorities said. Stacie Earnestine Wilson, 55, and Walter Keshone Sullivan, 45, were each charged with one count of attempted kidnapping of a victim under age 14 and two counts each of assault with a deadly weapon and child abuse under circumstances likely to cause great bodily injury or death, according to the.
onscene.tv
Woman Found Dead With a Gunshot Wound to The Back of The Head | Los Angeles
08.21.2022 | 6:00 AM | LOS ANGELES (CNS) – A woman in downtown Los Angeles was shot dead this morning by a man who fled the scene on a bicycle, authorities said. The shooting occurred shortly before 6 a.m. in the area of Seventh Street and Central Avenue, where the victim and suspect were arguing, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division reported.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Santa Monica Mirror
Police Release More Details About Santa Monica High School Slashing
Police have released updates about the weapon used in a slashing at Santa Monica High School last week that sent a student to the hospital. According to the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD), on Thursday around 12:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Santa Monica High School campus for a fight involving multiple students.
Woman Fatally Struck by Vehicle in Long Beach Identified
Authorities today publicly identified a 48-year-old woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle in Long Beach.
One Male Killed, One Wounded in Shooting at South LA Business
One person was killed and another wounded when a gunman fired into a business in the Broadway-Manchester area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday.
foxla.com
Bicyclist shot and killed in Echo Park
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - A suspect fatally shot a man who was riding a bicycle in a residential neighborhood of Echo Park, authorities said Saturday. The shooting occurred just before 7 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Echo Park Avenue, where the victim was riding a bicycle and the suspect walked up to him and fired some shots, according to Officer Norma Eisenman of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 injured in violent crash in Beverly Hills, police say
Police are investigating a major crash in Beverly Hills that sent two people to the hospital.
onscene.tv
Two Killed In Possible Pursuit Crash | Los Angeles
08.19.2022 | 4:09 AM | LOS ANGELES – LAPD officers were chasing two suspects that may have been armed with a gun when a collision occurred. It is believed that a vehicle driven by the suspect crashed into a vehicle when it blew a red light. At least four vehicles and a eighteen-wheeler were involved in the crash. LAFD Paramedics arrived at the scene and pronounced two victims in a black sedan deceased at the scene. The scene is still active, and the crash is under investigation. At least one other person suffered minor injuries. Two males were taken into custody at the scene. LAPD has not verified whether they were in pursuit with the suspect when the crash happened. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Street takeover rolls right over ‘Botts’ Dots’ in Compton
An effort to stop street takeovers in Compton has hit a bump in the road. A series of hard rubber dots called “Botts’ Dots” were recently installed at the intersection of Wilmington Avenue and Caldwell Street, but that didn’t stop several drivers from doing donuts as spectators watched around 2:30 a.m. Monday. The dots, which […]
Sheriff’s DUI checkpoint nabs one suspect
On Friday, August 19, 2021 (1) driver was arrested for DUI at a DUI checkpoint. The DUI checkpoint was held at Fairfax Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on reported incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints are to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off roads.
Comments / 2