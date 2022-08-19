Read full article on original website
Cali Burrito has Oklahoma’s Best Burrito!
Finally, the rest of the United States is finding out what we have known all along. Oklahoma's Best Burrito can be found right here in Lawton Oklahoma at Cali Burrito. Ever since the downtown location opened, I knew it was something special. Those burritos are HUGE! I mean really, really big. I usually opt for something much smaller, the Chicken Quesadilla. And even that is pretty big.
Louisiana Downs gets 2023 race schedule approved
Rebecca Pauline “Becky” Gary has not been heard from since Dec. 27, 1988. Starting in September, the Texarkana Regional Airport will no longer offer direct flights to Houston. Help for homeless students. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Caddo Parish students are back in the classroom, but some students...
The 10 Best Bed and Breakfasts in Oklahoma
Oklahoma is a great place to visit. The main economic activities have been agriculture, forestry, mineral production, and manufacturing, but the local government and entrepreneurs have diverted their attention to tourism in the last few years. Investment companies are being given better investment terms to boost the travel and tourism sector. The overall impact is that many beds and breakfasts have popped up in the city. Many hotels have incorporated the bed and breakfast culture into their services. We have endeavored to carefully analyze the best ten bed and breakfast places in Oklahoma for you.
Oklahoma buyers warned about purchasing flooded vehicle
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma buyers are being warned about purchasing a flooded vehicle. While drought has been the big weather story in Oklahoma this summer, just to our south, the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex experienced devastating flash flooding on Monday. Open the video player above to see how this could...
Why some Afghan refugees in Oklahoma live in squalor
Bugs crawl from unfinished gaps between walls and linoleum floors and into the ears and mouths of Afghan children as they sleep. Their family of seven living at The Restoration on Candlewood awoke in a sticky coat of sweat daily this summer. A working central heat and air system was not part of the northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex’s advertised renovations. Their tubs and sinks are crusty with slowly drained sewage.
Oklahoma man dies in vehicle crash
An Oklahoma man died in a vehicle crash in Mayes County on Monday.
Filming in Oklahoma heat prepared him for ‘lifetime in hell’
TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma heat can get to anyone, including iconic movie stars. - Advertisement - Sylvester Stallone has spent a significant amount of his summer on sets around Tulsa and Oklahoma City filming for his upcoming Paramount+ series “Tulsa King.” Any of those shoots over the last few weeks would’ve at least had a run-in with 100-degree temperatures.
The Oklahoma State Fair has Announced This Year’s Concerts!
Great news, the Oklahoma State Fair has announced this year's concerts! The dates for this year's state fair are Thursday, September 15th through Sunday, September 25th. (09-15-22 until 09-25-22). I'm very much looking forward to it. All the carnival rides, shows, games, exhibits, concerts, vendors, rodeo events, and of course...
Oklahoma Teacher Quits After Directing Kids to Banned Books
An Oklahoma high school teacher resigned this week after providing her students with a QR code to access free, banned books online, a bizarre new turn in the cascading right-wing panic over teaching about race and gender in schools.“I don’t feel like I can just go back into a classroom right now in this state and the environment we find ourselves in and do my job,” Summer Boismier told The Daily Beast.Boismier’s resignation was first reported by Fox 25’s reporter Wendy Suares.An English teacher at Norman High School south of Oklahoma City, Boismier said that she resorted to covering her...
Man scales the side of Oklahoma City’s Devon Tower as anti-abortion protest
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A man climbed the Devon Tower in Oklahoma City Tuesday morning as an anti-abortion protest. - Advertisement - Once at the top he was met by first responders and police. During a stream on his Instagram he calls himself the ‘pro-life Spider Man’.
Oklahoma City police provide details on what led up to shooting
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — Oklahoma City police provided details on what led up to the shooting on Monday. KOCO 5 also learned the name of the second deputy who was shot. Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III said that Mark Johns was shot second as he tried to help Sg. Bobby Swartz.
This Oklahoma ‘Bridge to Nowhere’ Remains a Sooner State Mystery!
Located in Northeastern Oklahoma and nestled in the foothills of the Ozark Mountains range you'll find one of the Sooner State's biggest mysteries, 'The Bridge to Nowhere.' If you've ever visited Grand Lake O' the Cherokees you may have seen this unexplained mystery for yourself, a bridge that literally goes nowhere.
Oklahoma County deputy killed, another injured after suspect opens fire in OKC neighborhood
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — An Oklahoma County deputy died and another was injured after a suspect opened fire Monday afternoon in an Oklahoma City neighborhood. Shortly after 1:15 p.m., three deputies were serving an eviction notice at a home in the 2200 block of Southwest 78th Street, near South Pennsylvania Avenue and Interstate 240. During the interaction, the suspect opened fire, hitting two deputies.
Person shot by elderly man in NW Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A person was shot by an elderly man in northwest Oklahoma City Thursday afternoon, according to police. Police were called to an area near NW 63rd and Pennsylvania, where the shooting occurred. Officers located a victim who had been shot, possibly multiple times. An Oklahoma...
16-year-old girl shot multiple times in Tulsa
Investigators learned the teen was outside of the house when she was shot.
Massive tire fire burns 1 home, injures at least 1 firefighter in Upshur County
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A large tire fire has gotten out of control on Private Road 3390 off of Almond Road. It is north of Hwy 80 between Big Sandy and Gilmer. According to Big Sandy police, a Pritchett VFD firefighter was overcome by heat exhaustion and taken to a hospital. His current condition is not known.
Severe Weather, Floods, Heavy Rainfall Roll In for Oklahoma, Texas After Weeks of Drought and 100-Degree Temps
In Texas and much of Oklahoma, it has been a summer of extreme 100-degree heat and protracted drought, but this week's forecast indicates that a much-needed weather pattern deviation is on the way. Although rain is predicted for parts of the region, AccuWeather meteorologists warn that severe weather and heavy rainfall are likely to trigger floods in some areas.
Oklahoma County deputy killed in line of duty identified, other deputy fighting to survive after shooting
An Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office deputy is dead and another is fighting for his life after both were shot by a suspect Monday afternoon.
Two Oklahoma Deputies shot serving eviction papers; One has now died of injuries
UPDATE: “One deputy has lost their life, and the other is currently fighting to survive. Our hearts are heavy for these deputies’ families, loved ones and all Oklahoma LEOs who feel the impact of this attack. The Oklahoma County deputy that was killed has been identified as Sgt. Bobby Swartz. Please keep his family and loved ones in your thoughts...
Wife of Oklahoma death row inmate speaks at public forum
TULSA, Okla. — The wife of a man sitting on death row in Oklahoma spoke at a forum on the death penalty. Last week, Governor Stitt pushed back Richard Glossip’s execution date, a decision that Richard’s wife said has given them some hope. The public forum was...
