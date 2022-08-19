ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waxahachie, TX

Police: Texas infant left in bushes, wrapped in T-shirt by juvenile mother

By Khadeeja Umana
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 4 days ago
Police in Texas are investigating after a young mother left her newborn baby boy in the bushes outside an apartment complex wrapped in only a T-shirt.

Around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday officers with the Waxahachie Police Department received a 911 call that advised them the infant was discovered in the bushes at Bent Tree Town Homes.

"The infant was treated by medical staff and transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Waxahachie where he remains in good condition," said police. "After investigating, the juvenile mother of the child has been identified, and the investigation is ongoing."

The infant is now in the custody of Child Protective Services, police said no charges have been filed yet "until the investigation is complete."

