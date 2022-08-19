ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mclean County, IL

Angel Vanduker sentenced to additional prison time following guilty plea

PEKIN (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A woman sentenced to nine years in prison for the killing of her baby will now serve additional prison time for an aggravated battery charge. Angel Vanduker, 21, pleaded guilty to an aggravated battery charge from February 2021. Court documents show she bit the right ring finger of a nurse in Tazewell County while the nurse was performing official duties.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
Peoria Police arrest suspect in Sunday shooting

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A man accused of shooting a woman in Peoria Sunday morning is now in police custody. Peoria Police said Tuesday night its officers teamed with the U.S. Marshal’s Service in arresting Kevin L. Boyce in the 4000 block of Brandywine Drive, near War Memorial Drive.
PEORIA, IL
Woman, man arrested after domestic dispute allegedly turns into stabbing

PEORIA (25 News Now) - An domestic dispute between a man and woman led to both of them being arrested - after the man was allegedly stabbed. Police spokesperson Semone Roth say officers observed Demetrice Beach, 30, and Quanda Clark, 45, standing outside a residence in the 1700 block of West Aire. Both were involved in a fight with each other before officers arrived, Roth said.
PEORIA, IL
UPDATE: 3 people wounded Tuesday in Peoria shooting

UPDATE (9:45 p.m.) - Peoria Police said Tuesday night they have no suspect information after a shooting that left three people wounded. Police said they were called about 3:15 p.m. to a Shot Spotter alert of 20 rounds fired in the 1100 block of West Virginia Avenue, near North Isabell Avenue.
PEORIA, IL
Deadly shooting investigation underway in Canton

CANTON (25 News Now) - Police in Canton believe there is no threat to the public after a shooting claimed the life of a man Monday afternoon. Police say it happened in the area of 7th and Ash around 1:30 PM Monday. That is where they found a man dead...
CANTON, IL
Juvenile shot early Sunday in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - The Bloomington Police Department has released new details in connection with a early Sunday morning shooting that left one person injured. On Monday, police say a juvenile male was shot in the 900 block of Wright Street around 1 AM Sunday morning. Officers found the...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Eureka man identified as victim of Saturday homicide

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man from Eureka has been identified as the victim of Peoria’s latest homicide. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says Nathan Michael Belcher, 35, of East Cruger Avenue, was pronounced deceased on scene at 11:17 p.m. Saturday. Autopsy on Belcher showed he suffered multiple...
EUREKA, IL
Police in Normal investigating armed robbery near ISU

NORMAL (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a business near ISU Sunday evening. Just after 7:00 p.m., police responded to 707 Liquors & Mart on West Beaufort Street, near West Vernon Avenue. Police say a man in a ski mask pulled a...
NORMAL, IL
One hospitalized after early morning shooting in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A person is in the hospital after a shooting by the Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. According to the Bloomington Police Department, it happened around 1:00 a.m. on South Wright Street Sunday. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a victim with injuries. The details on the victim’s age and gender are unavailable at this time.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
UPDATE: Missing man found in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Bloomington Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing person. Rolando Hinojosa, 66, is an adult man with brown hair, last seen Sunday morning near his home on West MacArthur in Bloomington. He was wearing a light green shirt, jeans, and black tennis shoes.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Peoria City Council makes first move on red light cameras, ratifies union contract with firefighters

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Peoria City Council is unanimously in favor of asking the state legislature to allow the city to install red light cameras. The council approved a resolution Tuesday night requesting area lawmakers sponsor an amendment expanding an existing law currently allowing red light cameras in just eight Illinois counties, including the Chicago area.
PEORIA, IL
Public transit system finalizes plans for Rivian bus route

MCLEAN COUNTY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Bloomington-Normal’s public transit system will launch a new west side route serving the local Rivian plant starting October 2 following action Tuesday by the Connect Transit Board of Trustees. It will be called the Cobalt Line because Rivian is one of the...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Volunteers provide calm to dying patients in their final moments

NORMAL (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A program at Carle BroMenn Medical Center is giving patients a hand to hold in their final moments. ‘No One Dies Alone’ is a program returning after taking a pandemic hiatus during the pandemic. The idea originally came to life in 2019, hospital staff at a Carle BroMenn saw a need. Many took part in rotations tending to those on the verge of death, becoming company in a patients’ final moments. So they created a system that supports them, and their families, through the process.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
PPS teachers express disappointment after Tuesday’s contract talks

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Bargainers for Peoria Public Schools and the teachers union met with a federal mediator Tuesday, but a statement from the union indicates the two sides are far from reaching an agreement. The bargaining chair for Peoria Federation of Teachers (PFT) Local 780, Matt McCaw...
PEORIA, IL

