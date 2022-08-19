ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit News

Detroit police seek to identify suspects in homicide

The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying potential suspects in a homicide on the city's northwest side. At approximately 2:26 a.m. on July 17, a 34-year-old man was involved in a physical alternation with another man in a white T-shirt. Police responded to the incident in the 12800 block of Pierson, but a month later, are searching for their identifications.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Uncle in custody after 5-year-old boy fatally shoots self in face in Detroit home

DETROIT – The uncle of a 5-year-old boy is in police custody after the boy fatally shot himself in the face while playing with an unsecured handgun in a Detroit home. On Monday night, a 5-year-old boy reportedly got his hands on a gun that was “not properly secured” and began playing with it in a home on Oakfield Avenue, near 8 Mile Road and Southfield Freeway on the city’s west side. The child turned the gun on himself and appears to have shot himself in the face, Detroit police said.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit man charged after 22-year-old woman found dead in back of SUV

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man is facing charges in connection with the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Zambrecia Works earlier this month. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Gregory Reynolds Jr., 46, of Detroit shot Works during an argument in the 19370 block of Stahelin Ave. on Aug. 11. Works' brother found her body in the back of an SUV near Vassar and Stahelin streets the next day.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
#Detroit Police#Police Precinct
ClickOnDetroit.com

Southfield police locate missing 16-year-old girl

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police in Southfield have located a missing 16-year-old girl. Hannah Ann Whatley went missing from her home in Southfield. Police released limited information on the case. Anyone with information should contact Southfield police at 248-796-550 (reference report number 22-28384) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. All...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Detroit News

Detroit boyfriend charged in death of 2-year-old

Detroit — The boyfriend of a Detroit woman was charged in the death of the woman's 2-year-old son after he died of blunt force trauma to the head and spine, prosecutors said Tuesday. Laurence Powell, 27, of Detroit is charged with felony murder in the death of Xavier Jones,...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit man charged with murdering girlfriend’s 2-year-old son

DETROIT – A Detroit man has been charged with murdering his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son. Officials said Xavier Jones, 2, was taken to a Detroit hospital Wednesday (Aug. 17) with blunt force trauma injuries to the back of his head and his spine. He died Friday as a result of those injuries, according to authorities.
DETROIT, MI
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
ClickOnDetroit.com

5-year-old boy dies after shooting self in face while playing with gun in Detroit home

DETROIT – A 5-year-old boy has died after accidentally shooting himself in the face while playing with a firearm in the bedroom of a Detroit home, police say. According to Detroit police, the young boy was playing with an unsecured gun Monday night in the bedroom of a home on Oakfield Avenue, which is near 8 Mile Road and Southfield Freeway on the city’s west side. The child reportedly shot himself in the face.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man shoots 12-year-old girl while trying to steal her shoes at Detroit park, police say

DETROIT – A man shot a 12-year-old girl while trying to steal her shoes at a Detroit park, officials said. Detroit police were called at 9:51 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 16) to a home in the 11600 block of Duchess Street. When they arrived, officers spoke to bystanders who said a 12-year-old girl had been taken to a nearby hospital after a shooting, according to authorities.
DETROIT, MI
Autoblog

Youngsters age 11, 12 and 14 caught attempting to steal Hellcats in Detroit

Detroit Police arrested three children Monday for attempting to steal Dodge Charger and Challenger Hellcats from Stellantis' Jefferson North Plant, the department said Tuesday. The three — aged 11, 12 and 14 — were caught breaking into the cars in one of the facility's storage lots in what Fox 2 Detroit reports may have been a scheme orchestrated by older thieves to mitigate the risk of harsher sentencing.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Police Arrest Suspect Caught On Video Torching Detroit Gas Station

(CBS DETROIT) – Police have arrested a man caught on video firebombing a gas station in southwest Detroit early Tuesday morning. The video, posted to Twitter by Project Green Light, shows the man walk into the store carrying a bucket full of an unknown liquid. After entering, the man pours the liquid on the floor, takes out a lighter and ignites a blaze. A huge fireball can be seen as the man walks out of the store. The incident happened around 5:45 a.m. at the gas station, located on the 1700 block of Fort Street. The suspect was later apprehended but details of the arrest weren’t immediately known. The identity of the suspect has not been released. 🟢PROJECT GREEN LIGHT ARSON SUSPECT CAPTURED🟢Where: 1700 S. FortWhen: 8/23 around 5:44 a.m.The suspect seen setting a Project Green Light partner business on fire this morning has been taken into custody. Great work by our Arson investigators in this case. #OneDetroit pic.twitter.com/Q4tM7qxElA — Project Green Light Detroit (@PGLDetroit) August 23, 2022
DETROIT, MI

