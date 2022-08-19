(CBS DETROIT) – Police have arrested a man caught on video firebombing a gas station in southwest Detroit early Tuesday morning. The video, posted to Twitter by Project Green Light, shows the man walk into the store carrying a bucket full of an unknown liquid. After entering, the man pours the liquid on the floor, takes out a lighter and ignites a blaze. A huge fireball can be seen as the man walks out of the store. The incident happened around 5:45 a.m. at the gas station, located on the 1700 block of Fort Street. The suspect was later apprehended but details of the arrest weren’t immediately known. The identity of the suspect has not been released. 🟢PROJECT GREEN LIGHT ARSON SUSPECT CAPTURED🟢Where: 1700 S. FortWhen: 8/23 around 5:44 a.m.The suspect seen setting a Project Green Light partner business on fire this morning has been taken into custody. Great work by our Arson investigators in this case. #OneDetroit pic.twitter.com/Q4tM7qxElA — Project Green Light Detroit (@PGLDetroit) August 23, 2022

DETROIT, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO