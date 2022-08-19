Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack LoveBeaufort County, SC
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Detroit News
Detroit police seek to identify suspects in homicide
The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying potential suspects in a homicide on the city's northwest side. At approximately 2:26 a.m. on July 17, a 34-year-old man was involved in a physical alternation with another man in a white T-shirt. Police responded to the incident in the 12800 block of Pierson, but a month later, are searching for their identifications.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Uncle in custody after 5-year-old boy fatally shoots self in face in Detroit home
DETROIT – The uncle of a 5-year-old boy is in police custody after the boy fatally shot himself in the face while playing with an unsecured handgun in a Detroit home. On Monday night, a 5-year-old boy reportedly got his hands on a gun that was “not properly secured” and began playing with it in a home on Oakfield Avenue, near 8 Mile Road and Southfield Freeway on the city’s west side. The child turned the gun on himself and appears to have shot himself in the face, Detroit police said.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit man charged after 22-year-old woman found dead in back of SUV
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man is facing charges in connection with the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Zambrecia Works earlier this month. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Gregory Reynolds Jr., 46, of Detroit shot Works during an argument in the 19370 block of Stahelin Ave. on Aug. 11. Works' brother found her body in the back of an SUV near Vassar and Stahelin streets the next day.
fox2detroit.com
Argument escalates to gunfire, injuring 18-year-old woman on Detroit's west side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - An 18-year-old woman is recovering at a hospital after she was struck by gunfire during an incident on Detroit's west side Tuesday night. The gunshots came after a fight had escalated in a typically calm subdivision. Detroit police were dispatched to Curtis Street near Lenore which...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox2detroit.com
Vigil held for 21-year-old gunned down in robbery; family desperate for justice
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A home security camera captured the moments after 21-year-old Demetrius Peguess was gunned down over the weekend. His sister says the man screaming for help was his friend who survived the shooting, and is now in critical condition. "Basically they used my brother and his friend...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dearborn police seek person of interest who dropped off gunshot victim at hospital
DEARBORN, Mich. – Police are asking for help identifying a person who dropped off a wounded individual at a hospital in Dearborn. According to authorities, at about 5 a.m. on Aug. 21, a person was dropped off at Henry Ford Hospital Fairlane in Dearborn. The individual was reportedly suffering from gunshot wounds.
fox2detroit.com
Man arrested after woman shot, killed in Detroit
A man is in custody and facing charges after Detroit Fire Department intern Zambrecia Works was shot and killed. Police provided an update about the case Tuesday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Mother, 4 children injured in violent crash involving stolen truck on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – A violent crash on the east side of Detroit sent a mother and her four children to the hospital. The crash involved a stolen truck that witnesses say was going 100 miles per hour through a neighborhood when it crashed into that mother’s car. Fortunately, the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Southfield police locate missing 16-year-old girl
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police in Southfield have located a missing 16-year-old girl. Hannah Ann Whatley went missing from her home in Southfield. Police released limited information on the case. Anyone with information should contact Southfield police at 248-796-550 (reference report number 22-28384) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. All...
Detroit News
Detroit boyfriend charged in death of 2-year-old
Detroit — The boyfriend of a Detroit woman was charged in the death of the woman's 2-year-old son after he died of blunt force trauma to the head and spine, prosecutors said Tuesday. Laurence Powell, 27, of Detroit is charged with felony murder in the death of Xavier Jones,...
WNEM
‘Simple dispute’ led to deadly shooting of Detroit Fire intern, police say
DETROIT (WNEM) - Detectives have finished the investigation of a shooting that left a Detroit Fire Department intern dead. Detroit Police Chief James White described the 22-year-old woman as a rising star who wanted to be a doctor. Authorities described the suspect, 46-year-old Gregory Reynolds, as an acquaintance with the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit man charged with murdering girlfriend’s 2-year-old son
DETROIT – A Detroit man has been charged with murdering his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son. Officials said Xavier Jones, 2, was taken to a Detroit hospital Wednesday (Aug. 17) with blunt force trauma injuries to the back of his head and his spine. He died Friday as a result of those injuries, according to authorities.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit man arraigned in murder of 22-year-old woman found dead in car, other cases
DETROIT – A Detroit man was arraigned Tuesday in connection with the murder of a 22-year-old woman who was found dead inside a car, as well as other pending cases against him. You can watch the full proceedings in the video above. Murder case. Gregory Bernard Reynolds, Jr., 46,...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Police arrest three kids - 11, 12, and 14 - trying to steal new Dodge Chargers and Challengers
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police on Monday told FOX 2 that three children, between the ages of 11 and 14, were the most recent arrests in rising cases of carjackings throughout the city. On Monday, the trio of kids - ages 11, 12, and 14 - were arrested in...
ClickOnDetroit.com
5-year-old boy dies after shooting self in face while playing with gun in Detroit home
DETROIT – A 5-year-old boy has died after accidentally shooting himself in the face while playing with a firearm in the bedroom of a Detroit home, police say. According to Detroit police, the young boy was playing with an unsecured gun Monday night in the bedroom of a home on Oakfield Avenue, which is near 8 Mile Road and Southfield Freeway on the city’s west side. The child reportedly shot himself in the face.
1 dead in early morning shooting on Detroit’s west side
Detroit police are on the scene of a fatal shooting on the city’s west side. WWJ’s Charlie Langton reports just after 4:30 a.m., shots were fired at a man on Prest Street near Greenfield and Fenkell. He later died at the hospital from his injuries.
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 people break into Detroit home to steal 6 guns, ammo, other items, police say
DETROIT – Four people broke into a Detroit home to steal six guns, ammunition, and other items, police said. The break-in happened around 2 p.m. Aug. 14 at a home in the 17500 block of Faust Avenue on Detroit’s west side, according to authorities. Officials said nobody was...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man shoots 12-year-old girl while trying to steal her shoes at Detroit park, police say
DETROIT – A man shot a 12-year-old girl while trying to steal her shoes at a Detroit park, officials said. Detroit police were called at 9:51 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 16) to a home in the 11600 block of Duchess Street. When they arrived, officers spoke to bystanders who said a 12-year-old girl had been taken to a nearby hospital after a shooting, according to authorities.
Autoblog
Youngsters age 11, 12 and 14 caught attempting to steal Hellcats in Detroit
Detroit Police arrested three children Monday for attempting to steal Dodge Charger and Challenger Hellcats from Stellantis' Jefferson North Plant, the department said Tuesday. The three — aged 11, 12 and 14 — were caught breaking into the cars in one of the facility's storage lots in what Fox 2 Detroit reports may have been a scheme orchestrated by older thieves to mitigate the risk of harsher sentencing.
Police Arrest Suspect Caught On Video Torching Detroit Gas Station
(CBS DETROIT) – Police have arrested a man caught on video firebombing a gas station in southwest Detroit early Tuesday morning. The video, posted to Twitter by Project Green Light, shows the man walk into the store carrying a bucket full of an unknown liquid. After entering, the man pours the liquid on the floor, takes out a lighter and ignites a blaze. A huge fireball can be seen as the man walks out of the store. The incident happened around 5:45 a.m. at the gas station, located on the 1700 block of Fort Street. The suspect was later apprehended but details of the arrest weren’t immediately known. The identity of the suspect has not been released. 🟢PROJECT GREEN LIGHT ARSON SUSPECT CAPTURED🟢Where: 1700 S. FortWhen: 8/23 around 5:44 a.m.The suspect seen setting a Project Green Light partner business on fire this morning has been taken into custody. Great work by our Arson investigators in this case. #OneDetroit pic.twitter.com/Q4tM7qxElA — Project Green Light Detroit (@PGLDetroit) August 23, 2022
Comments / 1