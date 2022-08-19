KYTC: All lanes of US 60 between KY 3543, KY 3101 closed
HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WEHT) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) says all lanes of US 60 between KY 3543 and KY 3101 in Hancock County are closed due to downed power lines.
KYTC officials say an oversized load traveling through KY 271 and US 60 caught the powerline and snapped the pole.Sandlick Road Closure starts Wednesday
KYTC says the duration of this event is unknown at this time
