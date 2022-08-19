The Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe has some styling revisions on the way. This gallery gives us our first look at the design changes. The Mercedes engineers apply camouflage to the front end, and the material hides a lot. The lower fascia continues to have a trapezoidal opening in the center, and we can see the outline of the inlets in the corners. The grille's shape doesn't appear to change at all, and we expect the vertical slats are still part of the design.

