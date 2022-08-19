Read full article on original website
Related
Lincoln Model L100 Concept Explores Autonomous Luxury At Pebble Beach
Among the many stately vehicles gracing this year's Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance is a new concept car from Lincoln that's impossible to miss. The Model L100 is a long, low, and sleek fastback that pays homage to the automaker's luxurious past while providing a possible glimpse into the future of luxury motoring at Lincoln.
Opel Zafira-e Life Becomes Electric Camper Van With 200-Mile Range
The number of electric motorhomes on the market is rapidly increasing, especially in Europe. The Crosscamp Flex, using an Opel Zafira-e Life as a starting point, is the latest one on the horizon. A prototype for it debuts at the Caravan Salon 2022 in Düsseldorf, Germany, and sales begin in 2023.
New Audi A4, S4 Avant Spy Video Offers Sights And Sounds Of New Wagon
We're on the cusp of seeing the sixth-generation Audi A4. It's certainly time, as the current model debuted in 2015 for the 2016 model year. Amid sedan sightings, we've seen occasional Avant test vehicles out and about in both A4 and S4 trim. This time, instead of snapping photos, our spy crew clicked record for some video footage.
Bugatti Mistral Roadster Revealed As Spectacular W16 Epilogue
The W16 era is ending as Bugatti is bidding adieu to the quad-turbo, 8.0-liter engine with the Mistral. The Chiron-based roadster is named after a wind blowing from the Rhône River valley that also served as inspiration in the 1960s for a namesake coupe/convertible sold by Maserati (and a 1990s Nissan Mistral in Japan). Speaking of past cars, the roofless machine from Molsheim boasts design cues derived from the Type 57 Roadster Grand Raid.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2022 BMW iX Pros And Cons: Standing On Its Own
From the beginning of July through the first week of August, I drove nothing but EVs. This was a happy accident, but after a couple cars, I figured “What the hell, let’s see how far I can go.”. Six EVs passed through my driveway in that time (you...
DeLorean Alpha5 Makes Public Debut At Pebble Beach
We won't say there was skepticism back in May when the DeLorean Alpha5 was first revealed. The rebooted company certainly garnered some attention with its smooth shape and massive gullwing doors, but could DeLorean really make a comeback with an actual car at Pebble Beach in August? The answer is yes.
Dodge Charger Daytona SRT EV, Dodge Hornet, Porsche 911 GT3 RS: RAC #85
It's been a very busy week in the motoring world! With the Woodward Dream Cruise and Pebble Beach taking place around the same time, automakers are exploding with newsworthy debuts. And Dodge could have the biggest debut of them all. That's the main focus of this week's podcast. Dodge's self-proclaimed...
McLaren Solus Walkaround Video Reveals How You Get In The Supercar
McLaren plans to produce just 25 Solus GT supercars. McLaren has already sold all of them, so your chances of getting one are nil, but one of those 25 is Manny Khoshbin, who takes us behind the scenes with the track-only car. Khoshbin gets up close with it for a mini walkaround video.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Next-Gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class Renderings Preview Sleek Luxury Sedan
There has been no shortage of Mercedes-Benz E-Class spy shots. The automaker is readying a complete redesign of the model, but we haven’t seen much of it. Camouflage and cladding have hidden its new design, although we don’t expect the vehicle to receive a substantial styling change. Instead, the E-Class will likely receive an evolutionary design update, and new, unofficial renderings from Kolesa.ru preview what the model could look like when it debuts.
BMW X6 M Facelift Spied With Minimal Disguise On The Nurburgring
BMW is no longer wasting time in camouflaging the updated X6 M during its pre-production tests. Sure, there’s still some disguise covering its front fascia but nearly the entire vehicle is now camo-free for the latest round of evaluations held at the Nurburgring. There are no massive design changes, though there are a few points worth talking about.
Smart Car Gets Overlanding Conversion With Roof Tent, Stove, And Sink
This heavily modified Smart Fortwo might be the world's tiniest overlander. The video above shows the pint-sized off-roader on a camping trip. The clip below chronicles the build from a stock vehicle into this rugged machine. One of the Smart's interesting features is that its plastic body panels are easily...
Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Spied Previewing Upcoming Refresh
The Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe has some styling revisions on the way. This gallery gives us our first look at the design changes. The Mercedes engineers apply camouflage to the front end, and the material hides a lot. The lower fascia continues to have a trapezoidal opening in the center, and we can see the outline of the inlets in the corners. The grille's shape doesn't appear to change at all, and we expect the vertical slats are still part of the design.
$25,000 Bugatti Veyron Wheel Gets Cut Open In The Name Of Science
Friends, everything about the Bugatti Veyron is expensive. Depending on who you talk to, its big aluminum wheels can range between $10,000 and $40,000 each. This particular video from the Waterjet Channel on YouTube pegs the cost at $25,000, though with its specially-made 365-series Michelin tire attached, the total cost is around $35,000. That is, if it were new.
Mustang Mach-E Races Kia EV6, VW ID.4 GTX In Electric Crossover Battle
Buyers have more choice than ever when it comes to electric vehicles. Mainstream automakers like Ford, Kia, and Volkswagen offer the Mach-E, EV6, and ID.4, respectively. A new Carwow video drag races the tree to determine which car is quickest through the quarter-mile, pitting the mid-range Mach-E and EV6 against the top-tier ID.4 GTX.
Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 Facelift Spied With Minimal Camouflage
Mercedes-Benz is currently working on a refresh for the GLA-Class family and we have already spied a number of prototypes testing on public roads. Today, we have a new batch of shots with the most powerful member of the lineup, the fully-fledged AMG 45. Just last week we saw the...
Audi R8 Drag Races RS Q E-Tron Dakar Rally Car In EV Vs ICE Battle
The Audi RS Q is an ultra high-tech off-road racing machine with an electric powertrain but a combustion engine functioning as a generator. In this video, the Dakar Rally competitor takes on a V10-powered Audi R8. The Audi RS Q uses electric motors from the 2021-spec Audi e-tron FE07 Formula...
Alfa Romeo Confirms Very Expensive Sports Car Due First Half Of 2023
Alfa Romeo had planned to bring back the GTV and 8C before company execs decided to redirect R&D funs to a volume product. The Tonale was born, with an even smaller crossover to follow in the coming years in both ICE and EV forms. Ok, but what about a sports car? Well, it's still happening. Those rumors about a dedicated performance machine have now been confirmed by the automaker's head honcho Jean-Philippe Imparato in an interview with Autocar.
McLaren Solus Debuts As Single-Seat, Track-Only Special With 829 HP
McLaren has a surprise for us at this year's Monterey Car Week. The brand unveils the Solus that takes inspiration from open-wheel race cars. The company is making just 25 of them and every example already has a buyer. Deliveries begin in 2023. The Solus packs a Judd-sourced 5.2-liter naturally...
Lexus LFA Electric Successor Gets The Walkaround Treatment
It was mid-December 2021 when Lexus took us by surprise with the Electrified Sport, touted as a "next-generation battery EV sports car that inherits the driving taste, or the secret sauce, of the performance cultivated via the development of the LFA." It wasn't until June this year that the stunning concept received its public debut at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK. A production version will follow, eventually.
Buick GL8 Gets Facelifted In China With Bold New Design
With a range of only crossover and SUV vehicles in the United States, Buick is now betting on completely different values than a decade or two ago. In China, however, the American luxury brand has some rather interesting products and one of them is the GL8 multi-purpose vehicle. This model now receives a facelift, which brings an expanded portfolio of versions and a new bolder design.
Motor1.com
Miami, FL
34K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.https://www.motor1.com
Comments / 0