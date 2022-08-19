Read full article on original website
Cop’s colorful TikTok video; road rage arrest; foreign investors in the housing market | King County Local Dive
This week’s episode takes a closer look at a Federal Way police officer’s profanity-laced TikTok video; a proposal that targets investors who dominate single-family homeownership; the suspect in a fatal road-rage incident; and the region’s first strategy to handle the increasing threat of wildfires. LISTEN HERE:. You...
Tuberculosis evaluation at Auburn High School
Public Health – Seattle & King County is following up on the report of an Auburn High School community member who was diagnosed with active tuberculosis. It has not been confirmed whether it was a teacher, student, or other staff. Public Health reported Aug. 17 that it is working...
