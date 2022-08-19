ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Cardinals unfortunate diagnosis on JJ Watt

Veteran defensive lineman J.J. Watt is still amongst the top defensive players in all of football when healthy for the Arizona Cardinals, but he has been often off the field due to injuries in the past few seasons. An update from the Cardinals revealed that Watt will be out for...
GLENDALE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
Austin, TX
College Sports
City
Austin, TX
City
Star, TX
The Spun

Former Texas Football Coach Tom Herman Lands New Job

With the 2022 college football season just a few days away, CBS Sports has announced that Tom Herman will be a part of their team this fall. Herman is one of four roster additions for CBS Sports this season. Former running back Robert Turbin, play-by-play announcer Meghan McPeak and former tight end Christian Fauria have also joined the network.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Breaking: Raiders, Vikings Have Agreed To Quarterback Trade

The Minnesota Vikings have acquired a potential backup quarterback for Kirk Cousins. Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Las Vegas Raiders have traded Nick Mullens to the Vikings for a conditional 2024 seventh-round pick. Mullins was the third-string quarterback on the Raiders before they decided to move him. They must...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
thecomeback.com

Surprising team reportedly wants to join Big Ten

The Big Ten’s expansion efforts appeared to have cooled down after the conference added USC and UCLA over the summer, but recent comments from Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren indicated that the conference will look to continue growth in the coming years. And it looks like there’s another west coast team that’s interested in joining the fold.
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Athletes#Nfl Draft#American Football
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to shocking SMU field photo

The Dallas-Fort Worth area has been dealing with heavy rainfall that led to flash flooding the last two days and it’s wreaking havoc on at least one local college football stadium’s turf. While daily rainfall records have been broken over the last two days in the region, the...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: College Football World Reacts To The Oregon Rumor

It's been a wild college football offseason, with a level of realignment that could alter the face of the sport forever. But it appears that Oregon is interested in being a part of those big changes. According to Stadium college football insider Brett McMurphy, Oregon officials initiated "preliminary talks" with...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Iowa bowl projections: Where the Hawkeyes could land after the 2022 season

The college football season is inching closer and closer. The Iowa Hawkeyes will start their 2022 regular season at home against South Dakota State on Sept. 3 in hopes of making it back to the Big Ten Championship. Last year, the Hawkeyes made it to Indianapolis but fell in the championship game to Michigan before ultimately losing to Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl.
IOWA CITY, IA
thecomeback.com

Former NFL star Herschel Walker is upset about trees

Former NFL and college football star Herschel Walker is currently running for U.S. Senator in Georgia after being encouraged to do so by former President Donald Trump. The former also seems to have a way with words much in the same way the latter does, in as much as they tend to say things that boggle the mind.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan football all-time roster: Offensive starters and backups

Michigan football is arguably the most storied program in all of college football. The Wolverines have not only incredible tradition, but were an integral part of college football’s past, along with its present. From the winged helmets, inventing college football’s ‘platoon’ system (separate players playing offense and defense), touching the banner, and being the all-time wins leader, there’s a lot to like about the maize and blue. But what about those who actually wore the uniforms? Who were the best?
ANN ARBOR, MI
thecomeback.com

Pete Carroll reveals Seahawks quarterback decision timeline

The Seattle Seahawks are still looking for a new starting quarterback after the departure of longtime starter Russell Wilson during the offseason. The position battle is coming down to Geno Smith and Drew Lock, but it sounds like head coach Pete Carroll isn’t quite ready to make a decision and doesn’t know when that decision could come.
SEATTLE, WA
247Sports

Big Ten expansion announcement coming in 2022, college football reporter picks as bold prediction

Big Ten expansion is inevitable thanks to the conference's recent media rights agreement with CBS, Fox, NBC and others. It's only a matter of time before one of college football's superleagues announces further additions, according to a bold prediction from CBS Sports national reporter Dennis Dodd. One of the nation's top insiders suggests the Big Ten could formally welcome a new program or two later this season. His analysis comes as a part of a "bold predictions" segment to preview the 2022 Big Ten season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

The 2023 Freaks List: 50 of the freakiest college football recruits

The high school football season kicks into full gear this weekend with the annual Geico ESPN High School Football Showcase, which runs Friday through Sunday. With the sport in the national spotlight, now's the perfect time to roll out our Freaks List for the high school prospects in the class of 2023.

Comments / 0

Community Policy