Alachua County, FL

click orlando

Republican District 3 candidate withdraws day before primary, says he was 'sabotaged'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Republican challenger to Kat Cammack in Congressional District 3 withdrew from the race just one day before the Florida primary, claiming his campaign was “sabotaged,” according to News 6 partner WJXT-TV. Investment manager Manuel Asensio, 67, sent a letter to the Florida Secretary of State on Monday explaining his reason for withdrawing from the race for the district that covers all of North Central Florida, including Alachua, Bradford, Columbia and Union counties and a portion of Marion County.
FLORIDA STATE
alachuachronicle.com

School board candidate Daniel Fisher responds to social media attacks

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – In the run-up to tomorrow’s voting, the Alachua County Democrats posted memes attacking Daniel Fisher, candidate for Alachua County School Board, on their Facebook Page. The memes attempt to smear Daniel Fisher for his association with Tim Marden, a respected Newberry City Commissioner. Fisher...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Union leader and Alachua County Sheriff agreed on take home car change

Alachua County — During collective bargaining, the Alachua County Sheriff and the union's negotiator agreed to change the rules for take home cars. The deal shows employees hired before July 14, 2022 can continue to take their Sheriff's office issued car home, while employees hired after July 14, 2022 can only do so if they live within Alachua County.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Alachua County Animal Shelter seeing lower numbers in the shelter

Alachua County Commissioners meet earlier today, Aug. 23rd, to discuss the status of the Alachua County Animal Shelter. During the month of June, the shelter housed over 240 animals. In August, they were able to lower the number to 74. Officials say they were able to lower their numbers because...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Primary Election Day is Tuesday, and we’re covering county judge, county commission, school board, and city races too. We’ll cover Gubernatorial, Senate, and state lawmaker races as well. Lake City firefighters are hosting a topping-off celebration for their new station number two. The event...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Coalition of community groups call for lower GRU prices

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Community groups are rallying against rising Gainesville Regional Utilities prices this summer. Community Leaders United says they will hold a press conference on Thursday evening outside of GRU’s downtown Gainesville building. They are calling on the public utility to lower rates. Thousands of people have...
GAINESVILLE, FL
University of Florida

Growing Artichokes in Florida – A New Crop with National Awareness

It has been an exciting year for our artichoke trials in Hastings!. After completing three years of variety trials, we came out with some exciting findings and have been sharing our results!. Back in 2017, our retired director, Gary England, teamed up with Dr. Shinsuke Agehara to explore the opportunity...
HASTINGS, FL
ocala-news.com

Resident voices concerns on development of Ocala/Marion County

I have lived in Ocala for two years and I have never seen any place so poorly developed. I see gas stations and car washes being built, and another Publix going up in the same region that two other Publix’s are. Restaurants, a hotel, homes, and more homes are...
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

It's the land of the free so let her keep the mural!

My name is Ethan Crouse. I am a born and raised Marion County resident. Down here in the south we do things a little different. The woman in question, rightfully bought and paid for her home, and her land. Therefore it is her God-given right to do with her home and her land as she very well pleases. IT’S HERS.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Community delvelopment projects to help Micanopy and Fort White

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - The towns of Micanopy and Fort White are receiving funding to pay for community development projects. The community development block grant program awarded $22 million to 10 different Florida communities. Micanopy will receive nearly $3 million of that money to address the area’s broadband internet deficiencies....
MICANOPY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala resident says city is "nothing to be proud of"

I agree with the gentleman who submitted a previous letter about building here. There is nothing to do for seniors. Every place you look, another gas station is coming up, a car wash, what have you. State Road 200, OMG, that highway is a nightmare to get anywhere and the...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Body of Marion County woman found in Nassau River

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The body of a woman found in a river in North Florida has been identified as a resident of Marion County. Nassau County sheriff’s deputies Friday said the victim was 43-year-old Stephanie Lorraine Harris. Legal records show she lived in Belleview. Her body was found...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Ocala Gazette

2012 cold case murder "closed" by MCSO

The team of volunteers investigating cold cases for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office know that time can be the enemy. As the years go by, evidence trails grow cold, witnesses disappear, memories fade. They are in a race against time, and sometimes the clock wins. Sometimes, despite the best...
BELLEVIEW, FL
floridatrippers.com

12 Best Airbnbs In Ocala (Cabins, Cottages, and more!)

Are you looking for the best Airbnbs in Ocala? We have you covered with our list ranging from glamping to historic homes and more. Ocala is a wonderful city in North Central Florida to visit. Known for its beautiful old oak trees, nature trails, biking, some of the most popular springs in Florida as well as museums, National Forest, horseback riding, and more.
OCALA, FL
Action News Jax

Head on collision in Clay County ends deadly

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at approximately 7 p.m. Monday night, a sedan was traveling north on U.S. 301 when it veered off into the direction of an oncoming car. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The second car was traveling south...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

