Kenosha, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Northridge Mall owner in violation still, city says

MILWAUKEE - The city of Milwaukee says the owner of Northridge Mall continues to be in violation of the agreement to secure and maintain the shuttered and crumbling property, according to newly filed court documents. "It is obvious from these reports and photos that US Black Spruce is non-compliant for...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Northridge owners scramble to comply with judge's order

MILWAUKEE — Five weeks ahead of a hearing that could determine whether the city of Milwaukee will be allowed to tear down the former Northridge Mall, the owners of the site are stepping up efforts to show they haven’t abandoned the property. Since last week, a fence has...
MILWAUKEE, WI
City
Kenosha, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Kenosha, WI
Government
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man’s body found in Belvidere storage unit

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say a body was found Tuesday in a storage unit in Belvidere. Boone County Sheriff’s Deputies say they came across a “suspicious vehicle” in the parking area of a storage business in the 6800 block of Belford Industrial Park around 2:40 a.m. When police investigated, they said inside the unit […]
BELVIDERE, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Ozaukee County fatal crash: I-43 NB at Pioneer Road, 1 dead

OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. - One person is dead following a crash on northbound I-43 at Pioneer Road/County Highway C Tuesday night, Aug. 23. The crash happened around 6 p.m. Traffic was being diverted from the freeway with reentry at State Highway 60. According to officials, a Ford F-450 utility truck...
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
milwaukeerecord.com

East Side residents concerned about losing good restaurant seats object to proposed apartments

An apartment building proposed for a site near Downer Avenue on Milwaukee’s east side is getting some pushback from nearby residents. And that pushback is hilarious. Several condominium owners and homeowners on the 2600 blocks of Hackett Avenue and Summit Avenue have filed a lawsuit against the City of Milwaukee and the City of Milwaukee Plan Commission. The lawsuit argues that a four-story, 55-unit apartment building proposed for a grass lot on the north side of St. Mark Episcopal Church’s parish hall—i.e. a grass lot directly across the street from many of the concerned parties—would be too big for the area, and would violate current zoning restrictions.
MILWAUKEE, WI
kenosha.com

Back to school: Former Kenosha teacher recalls a memorable first day

For decades, Collins was an active member of Kenosha’s civic and political realm. The former Wilson Elementary school teacher was the Kenosha County Clerk and later served 12 years as Kenosha County Executive. When I see ads for “back to school” supplies, my mind jumps back to a very...
KENOSHA, WI
News Break
Politics
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee County couple charged, Speedway armed robberies

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man and a West Allis woman identified by prosecutors as boyfriend and girlfriend are charged in connection with two Speedway armed robberies in West Allis on the same day. They were arrested four days later after a high-speed pursuit and crash. Dandrew Pittman, 25, faces two...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Jack Petersen Obituary (1941 – 2022) – Kenosha, WI

KENOSHA – Jack Lee Petersen, age 81, peacefully passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha, surrounded by his loving family. Born on July 12, 1941 in Kenosha, Wisconsin, he was a lifelong resident of the city. His parents were William S. and Valiere M. (Anderson) Petersen. He attended local schools and graduated from Bradford High School in 1959.
KENOSHA, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

Whitewater: Council names Meyer as police chief

Members of the City of Whitewater Common Council Tuesday named interim Police Chief Dan Meyer as the city’s full-time police chief. Meyer, who has served the city as its interim police chief since last December, thanked council Tuesday for his appointment. Meyer follows former police chief Aaron Raap, who...
WHITEWATER, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Wauwatosa PD releases details of officer’s non-fatal shooting of teen

“The subject dictates the officer’s response,” said Wauwatosa Police Chief James MacGillis in a recent video, released following the Milwaukee County district attorney’s decision to not issue charges for an officer-involved shooting back in April. The incident, which involved Wauwatosa Police Department (WPD) officers Evan Olson and Dexter Schleis, left 17-year-old Damiso Lee wounded after attempting to flee the two officers. Both Olson and Schleis fired after Olson called out that the teen had a handgun concealed in his sweater’s pocket.
WAUWATOSA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Annual bed building event set for Sept. 10 at Bane-Nelson | News

The Racine/Kenosha Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace will hold its third annual Bunks Across America build and second annual BedFest Sept. 10 at Bane-Nelsen Inc., 4019 43rd St. Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a non-profit dedicated to provide beds for kids who are living without a bed. Any child...
RACINE, WI

