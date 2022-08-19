Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Sentenced to Prison After "Claiming Thousands of Dollars In Fraudulent Refunds"TaxBuzzWaukegan, IL
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Shooting At Six Flags in Gurnee, Illinois Left 3 People InjuredBri HGurnee, IL
Four restaurants in Wisconsin that have been on Guy Fieri's TV show "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives"Joe MertensWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Northridge Mall owner in violation still, city says
MILWAUKEE - The city of Milwaukee says the owner of Northridge Mall continues to be in violation of the agreement to secure and maintain the shuttered and crumbling property, according to newly filed court documents. "It is obvious from these reports and photos that US Black Spruce is non-compliant for...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Voting begins Wednesday for 2022 Best of Kenosha County contest | News
To our readers: The nomination period for our Best of Kenosha County program is over and the community feedback was incredible. We received 42,019 nominations and 5,304 people participated. Our team had a chance to review the nominations and will move on to the voting round. In the voting round,...
WISN
Northridge owners scramble to comply with judge's order
MILWAUKEE — Five weeks ahead of a hearing that could determine whether the city of Milwaukee will be allowed to tear down the former Northridge Mall, the owners of the site are stepping up efforts to show they haven’t abandoned the property. Since last week, a fence has...
WISN
Village strikes $1 million deal with holdout homeowners at Foxconn site
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — After years of holding out, the final homeowners at the Foxconn site in Mount Pleasant have agreed to a settlement with the village and will be moving within months. In 2017, Jim and Kim Mahoney moved in, after building what they call their 'dream house,'...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Death investigation temporarily closes SB I-43/94 at Holt in Milwaukee
An investigation into a death Tuesday morning shut down southbound I-43/94 from Holt to Howard, officials say.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Passenger rail may be headed in Wisconsin through Kenosha-Milwaukee | WUWM 89.7 FM
According to a newly-posted federal document, the Evers Administration is trying to help a private company keep alive the idea of commuter rail between Kenosha and Milwaukee. Last week, The Federal Transit Administration updated its website to include a profile of the Kenosha-Racine-Milwaukee (KRM) rail project, as provided...
Man’s body found in Belvidere storage unit
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say a body was found Tuesday in a storage unit in Belvidere. Boone County Sheriff’s Deputies say they came across a “suspicious vehicle” in the parking area of a storage business in the 6800 block of Belford Industrial Park around 2:40 a.m. When police investigated, they said inside the unit […]
CBS 58
Residents still out of a place to stay as apartment fire details become more clear
BROWN DEER, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Forty units are uninhabitable, and at least 110 people are out of their homes after an apartment fire in Brown Deer Saturday afternoon, on Aug. 20. North Shore Fire Rescue officials said the fire was likely caused by lightning, although they can't say for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Ozaukee County fatal crash: I-43 NB at Pioneer Road, 1 dead
OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. - One person is dead following a crash on northbound I-43 at Pioneer Road/County Highway C Tuesday night, Aug. 23. The crash happened around 6 p.m. Traffic was being diverted from the freeway with reentry at State Highway 60. According to officials, a Ford F-450 utility truck...
milwaukeerecord.com
East Side residents concerned about losing good restaurant seats object to proposed apartments
An apartment building proposed for a site near Downer Avenue on Milwaukee’s east side is getting some pushback from nearby residents. And that pushback is hilarious. Several condominium owners and homeowners on the 2600 blocks of Hackett Avenue and Summit Avenue have filed a lawsuit against the City of Milwaukee and the City of Milwaukee Plan Commission. The lawsuit argues that a four-story, 55-unit apartment building proposed for a grass lot on the north side of St. Mark Episcopal Church’s parish hall—i.e. a grass lot directly across the street from many of the concerned parties—would be too big for the area, and would violate current zoning restrictions.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine inmate accused of trying to choke out another inmate | Crime and Courts
RACINE — A Racine inmate has been accused of trying to choke out another inmate. Michael L. Wells Jr., 28, of the 1100 block of Kewaunee Street, was charged with a felony count of battery by prisoners. According to a criminal complaint:. On Aug. 16, an investigator with the...
kenosha.com
Back to school: Former Kenosha teacher recalls a memorable first day
For decades, Collins was an active member of Kenosha’s civic and political realm. The former Wilson Elementary school teacher was the Kenosha County Clerk and later served 12 years as Kenosha County Executive. When I see ads for “back to school” supplies, my mind jumps back to a very...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County couple charged, Speedway armed robberies
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man and a West Allis woman identified by prosecutors as boyfriend and girlfriend are charged in connection with two Speedway armed robberies in West Allis on the same day. They were arrested four days later after a high-speed pursuit and crash. Dandrew Pittman, 25, faces two...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Jack Petersen Obituary (1941 – 2022) – Kenosha, WI
KENOSHA – Jack Lee Petersen, age 81, peacefully passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha, surrounded by his loving family. Born on July 12, 1941 in Kenosha, Wisconsin, he was a lifelong resident of the city. His parents were William S. and Valiere M. (Anderson) Petersen. He attended local schools and graduated from Bradford High School in 1959.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
SUV pulled from Racine's Root River, alcohol believed involved
Rescue crews pulled an SUV from the Root River in Racine near 6th Street and Memorial Drive Sunday afternoon. The driver was taken to the hospital.
Rollover crash kills one in Ozaukee County
Officials said a F-450 Utility truck was traveling northbound near Grafton around 6 p.m. Tuesday when it drifted into an impact attenuator and rolled over.
fortatkinsononline.com
Whitewater: Council names Meyer as police chief
Members of the City of Whitewater Common Council Tuesday named interim Police Chief Dan Meyer as the city’s full-time police chief. Meyer, who has served the city as its interim police chief since last December, thanked council Tuesday for his appointment. Meyer follows former police chief Aaron Raap, who...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Wauwatosa PD releases details of officer’s non-fatal shooting of teen
“The subject dictates the officer’s response,” said Wauwatosa Police Chief James MacGillis in a recent video, released following the Milwaukee County district attorney’s decision to not issue charges for an officer-involved shooting back in April. The incident, which involved Wauwatosa Police Department (WPD) officers Evan Olson and Dexter Schleis, left 17-year-old Damiso Lee wounded after attempting to flee the two officers. Both Olson and Schleis fired after Olson called out that the teen had a handgun concealed in his sweater’s pocket.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Annual bed building event set for Sept. 10 at Bane-Nelson | News
The Racine/Kenosha Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace will hold its third annual Bunks Across America build and second annual BedFest Sept. 10 at Bane-Nelsen Inc., 4019 43rd St. Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a non-profit dedicated to provide beds for kids who are living without a bed. Any child...
WISN
It's been two years since Kenosha police officer shot Jacob Blake seven times, sparking unrest
KENOSHA, Wis. — It's been two years since a Kenosha police officer shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back. On Aug. 23, 2020, police responded to a domestic disturbance and Officer Rusten Sheskey shot Blake, paralyzing him. The shooting sparked days of unrest, chaos and the Kyle Rittenhouse...
Comments / 3