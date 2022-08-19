Ogle County K9 gifted body armor to protect against shootings, stabbings

OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — Ogle County Sheriff K9 Haze has been gifted a body armor vest to use while on the job.

The four-legged officer received the donation from Vested Interest in K9s, a non-profit created to outfit law enforcement dogs with life-saving protection.

Since 2009, the organization has given out over 4,700 vests nationwide.

Deputy Zac Hare is Haze’s handler.

