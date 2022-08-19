Read full article on original website
Northumberland County home destroyed in early morning fire
MILTON, NORTHUMBERLAND CO, (WOLF) — A fire destroyed a home in Milton early Monday morning, sending its residents to the hospital for treatment of their injuries. Fire officials say the flames broke out at a home in the 100 block of Mrytle Street around 4 AM. The three victims,...
Fire Ordinance Update: Tobyhanna Twp. Volunteer FD removes itself from fire service
TOBYHANNA TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — The Tobyhanna Township Board of Supervisors announced that the Tobyhanna Township Volunteer Fire Department voted to remove themselves from fire service as of Tuesday. According to the board of supervisors, a letter was sent to them by the attorney for the Fire Department,...
Firefighters Responding to House Fire in Mahanoy City
Firefighters are responding to a house fire in Mahanoy City Friday afternoon. Just after 2:30pm, Friday, emergency personnel responded to possible house fire at 1339 East Market Street in the borough. Chief 48 reported in an isolated fire in the basement and were checking for extentions. Most units cleared the...
Body of Missing Man Found in Hazle Township
The body of a missing man was found in Hazle Township on Monday. On Sunday, the State Police reported that Adrien Hacey, 43, had gone missing earlier that morning from a campsite along Mount Pleasant Lane in Hazle Township, Luzerne County, near Humboldt Industrial Park. Dive teams from Schuylkill County,...
New elementary school ready to open in Schuylkill County
FRIEDENSBURG, Pa. — Construction workers have been working all summer to transform the new and improved Blue Mountain Elementary West. Despite the active construction zone inside and outside, Superintendent David Helsel is confident the school will be ready to open next week. Just in time for the first day of school.
Missing man found dead in Luzerne County campsite
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man who went missing Sunday while his family was camping in Hazle Township has been found dead. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Monday 43-year-old Adrien Hachey of Basking Ridge, New Jersey, was found dead in a small body of water around 10:00 a.m., near the area he went […]
PSP investigate burglary at Schuylkill County church
HEGINS TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — State Police in Schuylkill Haven are investigating a burglary they say happened at a church in Hegins Township over the weekend. Troopers say the burglary happened at the United Church of Christ on East Chestnut Street sometime between Friday at 3 PM and Saturday at 8 AM.
Mahanoy City Elks Presents Check to Opportunity House
Mahanoy City Elks Lodge 695 recently presented a $1,000 check to the Opportunity House in Pottsville. The funding was made possible by a Freedom Grant through ENF (Elks National Foundation). The funds will be used to provide housing assistance and supportive services to veterans and their families who are homeless...
Thunderstorms, quarter-sized hail possible in Bethlehem, Allentown, part Northampton County
UPDATE: A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect through 6:30 p.m. Monday for Easton, Bethlehem, Forks, Wilson, Hellertown, Nazareth, Bath, Belvidere, Harmony, Oxford, Alpha, Belfast, West Easton, Tatamy, Bloomsbury, Riegelsville, Steuben, Glendon, Brass Castle and Pleasant Valley, according to the National Weather Service. At 5:44 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was...
Schuylkill County Obituaries for August 23rd, 2022
Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ------------------------------------------------------ Anthony left us peacefully on August 16, 2022 to once again embrace his loving wife Margaret, whom he’d been married to for forty years. We all called him Tony. Born in 1932 in New Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, he was the son of...
Missing Person from Luzerne County
UPDATE: Missing man has been found. HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County campsite is the scene of a search for a missing man. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday just before 10:30, in the morning, they received a call of a missing 43-year-old, white male, Adrien J. Hachey. Troopers say Hachey […]
PennDOT Announces Overnight Lane Restrictions on Interstate 78 in Berks County
PennDOT has announced lane restrictions on Interstate 78 this week in Berks County for a construction project. Between: Exit 29 (PA 61) and Exit 30 (Hamburg) Restriction: Lane restriction westbound for construction work related to the ongoing Interstate 78/PA 61 Project. Start date: 8/24/22. Est completion date: 8/24/22. Restrictions in...
Retired State Troopers Tour Shenandoah Valley
Two retired Pennsylvania State Police Troopers from the Nanticoke area who previously served as members of the Criminal Investigative Unit recently paid a visit to the Shenandoah Valley High School. The Troopers were given a tour of the building by Superintendent Brian Waite & Public Relations Director Bob Yudinsky. Both...
Pa. woman whose car landed on restaurant roof in DUI crash posts $200K bail
MIDDLEBURG – The driver accused of driving drunk before her car came to rest on the roof of a Snyder County restaurant is out of jail. Theresa J. Risso, 43, of Selinsgrove, on Monday posted the $200,000 bail set following her March 11 arrest. She is awaiting trial. Bail...
Police on lookout after shots fired in Hazleton
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police responded to a report of shots fired just after 9:00, on Sunday night. According to the Luzerne County Comm Center, police were dispatched to Locust and Scott streets for a call of shots fired. No were no injuries reported during or after the incident. The comm center confirmed police […]
Police: Tractor trailer driver was drunk
Sunbury, Pa. — An alleged hit-and-run driver was drunk when he fled an accident scene in a tractor trailer, police say. Officers say they found a can of Heineken beer behind the driver's seat of the 18-wheeler after they managed to stop driver Danny Van Tran near Chestnut Street on Aug. 14. Here's what police say happened: ...
Catalytic converter theft from collision center
HUNLOCK CREEK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A catalytic converter worth $1,000 was reported stolen out of Ken Pollock Collison Center in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 4, a catalytic converter was reported stolen from a 2019 Nissan Rouge at Ken Pollock Collison Center on Route 11 in Hunlock Creek around 12:13 […]
Tremont – Big Rock, 1910
A photograph taken sometime around 1910 of a favorite place for young people called “Big Rock.” This was supposedly located somewhere around Tremont, Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania. When this photo was published in the “Down Memory Lane” feature of the Pine Grove Press Herald, October 7, 1971, the editor had no idea where the rock was located or the names of anyone pictured.
PD: Two men charged for knife, wrench fight in Luzerne County
SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two men are being charged after police say a fight between them broke out involving a wrench and knife, causing one to get stabbed multiple times. According to Swoyersville Police Department, on Sunday officers received a call from a woman stating a man approached her asking to use her phone because […]
Winfield Railroad Crossing to be Replaced in September
WINFIELD – The railroad crossing along Route 15 at Winfield will be replaced again, but this time, crews say it will be a ‘long-lasting’ fix. The Union County Industrial Railroad and PennDOT announced Tuesday the work will begin September 8 and will be completed September 19. Crews...
