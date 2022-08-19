ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahanoy City, PA

local21news.com

Northumberland County home destroyed in early morning fire

MILTON, NORTHUMBERLAND CO, (WOLF) — A fire destroyed a home in Milton early Monday morning, sending its residents to the hospital for treatment of their injuries. Fire officials say the flames broke out at a home in the 100 block of Mrytle Street around 4 AM. The three victims,...
MILTON, PA
skooknews.com

Firefighters Responding to House Fire in Mahanoy City

Firefighters are responding to a house fire in Mahanoy City Friday afternoon. Just after 2:30pm, Friday, emergency personnel responded to possible house fire at 1339 East Market Street in the borough. Chief 48 reported in an isolated fire in the basement and were checking for extentions. Most units cleared the...
skooknews.com

Body of Missing Man Found in Hazle Township

The body of a missing man was found in Hazle Township on Monday. On Sunday, the State Police reported that Adrien Hacey, 43, had gone missing earlier that morning from a campsite along Mount Pleasant Lane in Hazle Township, Luzerne County, near Humboldt Industrial Park. Dive teams from Schuylkill County,...
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
Mahanoy City, PA
Accidents
City
Shenandoah, PA
Mahanoy City, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Mahanoy City, PA
WBRE

Missing man found dead in Luzerne County campsite

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man who went missing Sunday while his family was camping in Hazle Township has been found dead. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Monday 43-year-old Adrien Hachey of Basking Ridge, New Jersey, was found dead in a small body of water around 10:00 a.m., near the area he went […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

PSP investigate burglary at Schuylkill County church

HEGINS TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — State Police in Schuylkill Haven are investigating a burglary they say happened at a church in Hegins Township over the weekend. Troopers say the burglary happened at the United Church of Christ on East Chestnut Street sometime between Friday at 3 PM and Saturday at 8 AM.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Mahanoy City Elks Presents Check to Opportunity House

Mahanoy City Elks Lodge 695 recently presented a $1,000 check to the Opportunity House in Pottsville. The funding was made possible by a Freedom Grant through ENF (Elks National Foundation). The funds will be used to provide housing assistance and supportive services to veterans and their families who are homeless...
LehighValleyLive.com

Thunderstorms, quarter-sized hail possible in Bethlehem, Allentown, part Northampton County

UPDATE: A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect through 6:30 p.m. Monday for Easton, Bethlehem, Forks, Wilson, Hellertown, Nazareth, Bath, Belvidere, Harmony, Oxford, Alpha, Belfast, West Easton, Tatamy, Bloomsbury, Riegelsville, Steuben, Glendon, Brass Castle and Pleasant Valley, according to the National Weather Service. At 5:44 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Obituaries for August 23rd, 2022

Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ------------------------------------------------------ Anthony left us peacefully on August 16, 2022 to once again embrace his loving wife Margaret, whom he’d been married to for forty years. We all called him Tony. Born in 1932 in New Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, he was the son of...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Missing Person from Luzerne County

UPDATE: Missing man has been found. HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County campsite is the scene of a search for a missing man. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday just before 10:30, in the morning, they received a call of a missing 43-year-old, white male, Adrien J. Hachey. Troopers say Hachey […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

PennDOT Announces Overnight Lane Restrictions on Interstate 78 in Berks County

PennDOT has announced lane restrictions on Interstate 78 this week in Berks County for a construction project. Between: Exit 29 (PA 61) and Exit 30 (Hamburg) Restriction: Lane restriction westbound for construction work related to the ongoing Interstate 78/PA 61 Project. Start date: 8/24/22. Est completion date: 8/24/22. Restrictions in...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Retired State Troopers Tour Shenandoah Valley

Two retired Pennsylvania State Police Troopers from the Nanticoke area who previously served as members of the Criminal Investigative Unit recently paid a visit to the Shenandoah Valley High School. The Troopers were given a tour of the building by Superintendent Brian Waite & Public Relations Director Bob Yudinsky. Both...
NANTICOKE, PA
WBRE

Police on lookout after shots fired in Hazleton

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police responded to a report of shots fired just after 9:00, on Sunday night. According to the Luzerne County Comm Center, police were dispatched to Locust and Scott streets for a call of shots fired. No were no injuries reported during or after the incident. The comm center confirmed police […]
HAZLETON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police: Tractor trailer driver was drunk

Sunbury, Pa. — An alleged hit-and-run driver was drunk when he fled an accident scene in a tractor trailer, police say. Officers say they found a can of Heineken beer behind the driver's seat of the 18-wheeler after they managed to stop driver Danny Van Tran near Chestnut Street on Aug. 14. Here's what police say happened: ...
SUNBURY, PA
WBRE

Catalytic converter theft from collision center

HUNLOCK CREEK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A catalytic converter worth $1,000 was reported stolen out of Ken Pollock Collison Center in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 4, a catalytic converter was reported stolen from a 2019 Nissan Rouge at Ken Pollock Collison Center on Route 11 in Hunlock Creek around 12:13 […]
HUNLOCK CREEK, PA
lykensvalley.org

Tremont – Big Rock, 1910

A photograph taken sometime around 1910 of a favorite place for young people called “Big Rock.” This was supposedly located somewhere around Tremont, Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania. When this photo was published in the “Down Memory Lane” feature of the Pine Grove Press Herald, October 7, 1971, the editor had no idea where the rock was located or the names of anyone pictured.
TREMONT, PA
WBRE

PD: Two men charged for knife, wrench fight in Luzerne County

SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two men are being charged after police say a fight between them broke out involving a wrench and knife, causing one to get stabbed multiple times. According to Swoyersville Police Department, on Sunday officers received a call from a woman stating a man approached her asking to use her phone because […]
SWOYERSVILLE, PA
wkok.com

Winfield Railroad Crossing to be Replaced in September

WINFIELD – The railroad crossing along Route 15 at Winfield will be replaced again, but this time, crews say it will be a ‘long-lasting’ fix. The Union County Industrial Railroad and PennDOT announced Tuesday the work will begin September 8 and will be completed September 19. Crews...
WINFIELD, PA

