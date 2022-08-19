Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee Man Vanished While On A Phone Call With His SisterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedClinton, TN
This Civil War veteran and his wife had the largest age gap in the worldAnita DurairajBlaine, TN
Five charming small towns in Tennessee that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensTennessee State
Her husband had just sent her a simple text message. It led her to discover that he had been cheating for years.Bella SmithKnoxville, TN
Related
Knoxville Food Fest featured food, fun and art
The Knox Food Fest, a fully vegetarian food festival, wrapped up Saturday night after a weekend of food, fun, art, and music.
wivk.com
Monroe Life Balloon Festival!
The Monroe Life Balloon Festival is back Labor Day Weekend at the Sequoyah Birthplace Museum in Vonore!. Saturday, September 4th and Sunday, September from 4pm-10pm each day experience balloon rides, live music, food, games, an inflatable Kid’s Zone and much more!
WATE
Steamed sandwiches are a staple in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – East Tennessee is known for many things including the Vol and the Smoky Mountains, but did you know there’s a special way to make sandwiches?. Steamed sandwiches came to prominence in the region in the 1970s, thanks to restaurants like Sam & Andy’s and Vic & Bill’s. If you have never had a steamed sandwich, you might be envisioning a soggy-breaded sandwich with fixings in-between. However, the bread absorbs the steam to blend all of the flavors together (bread, meat, cheese and condiments) in one single bite.
Eater
How to Eat and Drink Your Way Through Knoxville, Tennessee in One Day
The first glimpse of the towering golden ball known as the Sunsphere serves as historic Knoxville, Tennessee’s beacon, signaling to hungry drivers on I-40 East they’re headed to the right place. Home of the Tennessee Volunteers, Knoxville is home to more than 90 restaurants, most locally-owned, within a square mile of downtown Knoxville and nearly 25 breweries throughout the city. The intense 24-hour itinerary below focuses on areas downtown (or within a very short drive of downtown) and strives to help diners get the most out of the city. It’s easy to learn why Knox really rocks, starting with these restaurants and bars.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WATE
Food truck events before summer is over
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Meet up with your favorite food trucks before the summer is over. The Kitchen LinK is here to give a platform and a voice to those in the food community. The food industry has been significantly affected due to the pandemic and the Kitchen LinK is helping reunite these businesses with the East Tennessee community.
31st Cherokee Fall Festival coming to Sequoyah Birthplace Museum in September
VONORE, Tenn. (WATE) — Step back in time at the Sequoyah Birthplace Museum with its 31st annual Cherokee Fall Festival. The festival will be on Sept. 10 and 11 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day. Visitors will be able to experience Native American food, Cherokee arts and crafts demonstrations, music, and dance. In […]
WATE
National Potato Day with The Potato Chef
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Carb lovers everywhere, unite. National Potato Day got us thinking about all the ways we can eat and cook with potatoes. From french fries, baked & sweet potatoes, tater tots, and even potato chips there are countless ways to celebrate. Donnell, also known as The...
wvlt.tv
What’s next for S&S Cafeteria’s customers and staff?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - S&S Cafeteria customers and staff have days left at the Knoxville staple. They’re already looking for new jobs and a new place to eat. Debra Clark has been a waitress at the restaurant for 15 years. She was earning her master’s degree when she started...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Watch WBIR's The Heartland Series with Bill Landry
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — WBIR Channel 10 is pleased to share with you one of our most treasured and long-running programs: The Heartland Series with Bill Landry. Explore places that make up the legends and lore of the Southern Appalachians. The natural world unfolds before you, and forthright people tell of the traditions still existing, and others kept alive only in memory. Along the way, you’ll discover the rich heritage of this unique region from these heartwarming and often humorous episodes.
wvlt.tv
Hatmaker’s looks to stay open after losing beer license
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hatmaker’s Bar and Grill will plan to stay open after the Knoxville Beer Board chose to revoke its beer license for 10 years earlier in August. This comes after two were killed and three injured in a motorcycle gang shooting outside the bar in April.
WATE
Turn the garage into your favorite room of the house
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Give your garage a major upgrade at this year’s Fall Home and Garden Show. The show will be held on Friday, August 20 and Saturday, August 21 at the Knoxville Expo Center and hundreds of vendors are ready to help you turn your house into a home.
Around 150 artists fill downtown Knoxville for tenth annual tattoo convention
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Over the weekend, tattoo artists are going to fill downtown Knoxville for one of the biggest tattoo conventions in Tennessee. The Knoxville Tattoo Convention will run from Friday through Sunday inside of the World's Fair Exhibition Hall. More than 150 artists from across the U.S. are expected to attend the event, and attendees will have a chance to get tattooed or pierced by some of the most prominent people in the industry.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wvlt.tv
Wears Valley cafe holding fundraiser for fire department
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Wears Valley restaurant is using its 10-year anniversary celebration to benefit a local fire department. The celebration will be held on Aug. 25 from 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Elvira’s Cafe. There will be food, games, live entertainment and prizes for those in attendance.
Knoxville leaders working to redesign Cradle of Country Music Park
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville leaders are working to redesign The Cradle of Country Music Park, located in the downtown area near the intersection of Gay Street and Summitt Hill Drive. Part of the plan calls for replacing trees with art, and it has raised concerns among some city residents.
1450wlaf.com
Goins still gardening at 94
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Still gardening at 94, Walt Goins just finished selling a half acres worth of watermelons. He finished selling the last of the crop on Saturday, August 13, down on North Tennessee Avenue. He also grew and is still growing tomatoes, cucumbers, late corn, (he already...
Zoo Knoxville to move its 3 elephants to sanctuary in Middle Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Zoo Knoxville made a major announcement Monday that it would be moving its African elephants to a sanctuary in Middle Tennessee. The zoo said its three elephants -- Tonka, Jana and Edie -- will be moving to The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee, which is located in Hohenwald.
WATE
Fun loving animal looking for a home
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are looking for a furry friend to keep you busy and active, look no further. Karma is 3 years old and is waiting patiently for a family to love on. The Blount County Animal Center has been taking care of her and is hoping to find her a home before she hits 100 days in the shelter.
wvlt.tv
Shaquille O’Neal-owned chicken restaurant coming to Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal is bringing his chicken sandwich restaurant Big Chicken to several Tennessee cities, including Knoxville. The locations will be opened with help from “local restaurateur” Jim Richards. “With four decades of restaurant industry experience under my belt, I know...
WATE
Knoxville widow donates husband’s wheelchair to veteran in need
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The widow of a local veteran wanted to help someone in need by donating her late husband’s special wheelchair. Because her husband has been active in veteran affairs, she was hoping the chair would go to a veteran. The double cushioned electric wheelchair was...
Help name Maryville College's new hawk!
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Maryville College is asking for help naming a new friend that's made its home on campus: a red-tailed hawk!. The hawk was found permanently disabled, so the college received permission from the federal government to care for it. Students, staff and faculty built a mew to house the hawk on the backside of the Sutton Science Center over spring break.
WBIR
Knoxville, TN
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Knoxville local newshttps://www.wbir.com/
Comments / 0