Coulter Paugh
3d ago

he needs to learn from his actions and not EVER be allowed back in the spotlight 😤

José Rivera
3d ago

Meyer was a great college football 🏈 coach. I'd like to hear his analysis on college football games, players, and coaches. I'll analyze the cheerleaders.

The Spun

Deion Sanders Girlfriend Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

Deion Sanders and his Jackson State football program are currently getting ready for the start of the 2022 college football season. The former NFL star turned college football head coach is building something special at Jackson State. Sanders, with the support of his friends and family, could turn Jackson State...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Unfortunate JJ Watt News

Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt has had to deal with some unfortunate injuries in recent seasons. Now, Watt is dealing with COVID-19. The Cardinals announced on Sunday night that Watt has tested positive and will miss both tonight's game and next weekend's contest. "After testing positive for COVID, JJ Watt...
The Spun

Jim Tressel Speech Going Viral: College Football World Reacts

Legendary Ohio State football coach Jim Tressel was back in Columbus for the 100th anniversary of The Horseshoe. Tressel, who led the Buckeyes to a national championship in 2002, delivered a special speech to the Ohio State football family. "On the 100th Anniversary of The Horseshoe Jim Tressel delivers on...
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Sunday Morning

The Saints waved goodbye to one of their quarterbacks on Sunday. According to team analyst and reporter Nick Underhill, New Orleans let go of former Mississippi State QB K.J. Costello. Costello received a training camp invite from the Saints back in May after his brief stint with the Chargers was...
The Spun

Erin Andrews Names The 1 NFL Player She Always Loves Talking To

Fox Sports NFL reporter Erin Andrews talks with a lot of players over the course of the season. Andrews, the sideline reporter for FOX's No. 1 broadcasting team, is constantly speaking with the top players across the league for her job. Sunday night, Andrews got a chance to speak with...
The Spun

Bucs Cut Veteran Wide Receiver On Sunday Afternoon

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had an absolutely stacked wide receiving corps even before they made their offseason additions. So it should be no surprise that not everyone is making the cut. On Sunday, the Buccaneers cut one of their wide receivers. Veteran Vyncint Smith, who previously played for the New...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Donald Trump Said About Cowboys

Since Jerry Jones bought the Dallas Cowboys for $140 million in 1989, he's overseen the team grow into the most valuable franchise in the NFL, valued at over $8 billion. But there was a time when former U.S. President Donald Trump could have added the Cowboys to his portfolio. According to Front Office Sports, Trump had the opportunity to buy the team for $50 million back in 1983. Trump declined.
The Spun

Report: Where Tom Brady Went During Absence From Bucs

Tom Brady is reportedly set to return to the Buccaneers on Monday following a week-long absence from the team. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback left the team during training camp for personal reasons. The Bucs said Brady's departure, which included preseason games, was planned by the quarterback. According to a...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports Chicago

Top 10 NFL quarterbacks in 2022-23

Having an elite quarterback can do wonders for a franchise. When the 2022-23 NFL season gets underway in September, the world’s best signal-callers will be taking the field, but ranking the best can get pretty strenuous with everything you need to factor (statistics, accolades, leadership and more). Tom Brady...
The Spun

Todd Bowles Not Ruling Out Surprising Tom Brady Move

You wouldn't expect to see Tom Brady playing in the final preseason game, but according to head coach Todd Bowles, it might happen. The Bucs head coach was asked on Sunday if Brady will play in the preseason finale. Bowles didn't rule it out, which is surprising. “Not yet,” Bowles...
The Spun

Veteran NFL Kicker Reportedly Cut Over The Weekend

The Jacksonville Jaguars parted ways with a veteran placekicker over the weekend. According to a report from Aaron Wilson, the Jaguars released veteran kicker Elliott Fry. Fry, a standout kicker from South Carolina, has bounced around the league since going undrafted in 2017. The Jaguars signed Fry earlier this offseason,...
Yardbarker

Breaking NFL News: Raiders Dump Overpaid, Underwhelming RB

On a day where there’s been constant breaking NFL news, the Las Vegas Raiders and their brain trust are having a busy day. Earlier today, the team shipped off Nick Mullens to the Minnesota Vikings. Clearly, the Vikings liked what they saw from Mullens and were okay with exchanging a seventh-round pick for his services. However, that development is now eclipsed by the Raiders’ cutting one of their offensive stars.
The Spun

Look: Donald Trump's Old Comment On Cowboys Is Going Viral

The Dallas Cowboys hit another major milestone on Monday. According to Front Office Sports, they became the first NFL team to be worth $8 billion. That's what happens when you're known as "America's Team." Back in the 1980s, former President Donald trump nearly bought the franchise but backed out of...
The Spun

Bill Belichick Was Asked If Ex-Patriots Star Could Return

The New England Patriots don't have too many players on their roster jumping off the page as potential superstars in 2022. So some fans are wondering whether Bill Belichick might try to recruit a former star. Appearing on WEEI's The Greg Hill Show, Belichick was asked about the possibility of...
