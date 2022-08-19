As we discussed yesterday, Rockford has seen quite a bit of rainfall during the month of August. So much so that our monthly total of 7.36″ sits in the top 5 for wettest Augusts on record. But that’s since the beginning of the month. The Dallas/Fort Worth area on the other hand observed that and much more in just a 24-hour time period thanks to a slow-moving frontal boundary.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO