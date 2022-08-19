Read full article on original website
Boy injured in Monday afternoon shooting in Rockford
Rockford Police say a juvenile has been injured in a shooting on Oakley Street Monday afternoon. Boy injured in Monday afternoon shooting in Rockford. Machesney Park’s Harlem High students get a sneak …. Teachers getting bigger tax break this year. Rockford group keeping domestic violence situations …. Illinois State...
Rockford murder suspect turns himself in
Rockford Police have arrested Rico Jefferson, 32, a suspect in a 2020 murder and 2021 shooting. Machesney Park’s Harlem High students get a sneak …. Rockford group keeping domestic violence situations …. Illinois State Fair wraps up. Rockford families can get free groceries, but there …. Beef prices are...
Man's body found in Belvidere storage unit
When police investigated, they said inside the unit they found the body of a white male, possibly in his early 50s. 8-year-old paralyzed in Highland Park attack improving. Freeport’s Walnut Acres Nursing Home is safe, for …. Veterans walking across country to help bring remains …. Beware of gas...
Victim beaten with a gun in Rockford laundromat
Emmanuel White, 19, has been arrested after police say he used a gun to beat a victim at a Rockford laundromat. Veterans walking across country to help bring remains …. A mystery illness is killing dogs in Michigan, officials …. Cherry Valley throws ‘mobile’ block party to kick …...
Rockford woman bought guns for convicted felons
Kiana Martin, 30, has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for purchasing guns for known felons. 8-year-old paralyzed in Highland Park attack improving. Freeport’s Walnut Acres Nursing Home is safe, for …. Veterans walking across country to help bring remains …. Beware of gas gift card scams.
Machesney Park's Harlem High students get a sneak peak at careers
A local school is a couple of days into their school year, and students are being offered a unique learning experience. Machesney Park’s Harlem High students get a sneak …. 8-year-old paralyzed in Highland Park attack improving. Freeport’s Walnut Acres Nursing Home is safe, for …. Veterans walking...
Cherry Valley throws 'mobile' block party to kick off school year
It is back to school time, and what better way to end the summer break and start the school year than a block party. Cherry Valley throws ‘mobile’ block party to kick …. 8-year-old paralyzed in Highland Park attack improving. Freeport’s Walnut Acres Nursing Home is safe, for...
Rockford families can get free groceries, but there is a catch
Some families are eligible for free groceries. Rockford families can get free groceries, but there …. 8-year-old paralyzed in Highland Park attack improving. Freeport’s Walnut Acres Nursing Home is safe, for …. Veterans walking across country to help bring remains …. Beware of gas gift card scams. Illinois’ Rivian...
Veterans, first responders spend the day on Rockford lake
Veterans and first responders got to enjoy a day out on the lake Sunday. Veterans, first responders spend the day on Rockford …. A mystery illness is killing dogs in Michigan, officials …. Cherry Valley throws ‘mobile’ block party to kick …. Secretary of Agriculture visits Illinois to...
Average Rockford gas price falls to $4
Gas prices continue to fall in the "Forest City." 8-year-old paralyzed in Highland Park attack improving. Freeport’s Walnut Acres Nursing Home is safe, for …. Veterans walking across country to help bring remains …. Beware of gas gift card scams. Illinois’ Rivian to pay $300K in unpaid wages.
Perry, Wilnau to lead speedy Genoa-Kingston offense
Perry, Wilnau to lead speedy Genoa-Kingston offense. Organization raises money to fix sinkhole in Poplar …. Belvidere rides for local Marine killed in action …. Dennis Rodman says he is heading to Russia in push …. Amazon plans to have second ‘Prime Day’ this year. First Lady Jill...
Stateline’s Best Food Truck: Sizz N’ Fizz
Sizz n’ Fizz is up next on our search for the Stateline’s Best Food Truck, we’re trying burgers, chicken, fries, and cheese curds from the newest truck in Rockford! Do they have what it takes to hold the title? Vote once an hour every hour.
More of the Same, Pattern Change Arrives This Weekend
As we discussed yesterday, Rockford has seen quite a bit of rainfall during the month of August. So much so that our monthly total of 7.36″ sits in the top 5 for wettest Augusts on record. But that’s since the beginning of the month. The Dallas/Fort Worth area on the other hand observed that and much more in just a 24-hour time period thanks to a slow-moving frontal boundary.
