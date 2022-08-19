Brazil motorcyclist injured in crash

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A Brazil motorcyclist was flown to an Indianapolis hospital for his injuries following a 2-vehicle crash Thursday.

Brazil Police Chief Clint McQueen said the crash happened around 12:30 pm at the intersection of National Ave. and Depot St.

An investigation showed that a vehicle was traveling eastbound and began to turn north on Depot St. when it turned into the path of a westbound motorcycle causing a collision.

The motorcycle operator, Brandon Floyd, 36, of Brazil was injured in the crash and later flown to an Indianapolis hospital for his injuries.

There’s no word yet on his status.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.