Brazil motorcyclist injured in crash
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A Brazil motorcyclist was flown to an Indianapolis hospital for his injuries following a 2-vehicle crash Thursday.
Brazil Police Chief Clint McQueen said the crash happened around 12:30 pm at the intersection of National Ave. and Depot St.Man arrested and juvenile critically injured in ATV crash
An investigation showed that a vehicle was traveling eastbound and began to turn north on Depot St. when it turned into the path of a westbound motorcycle causing a collision.
The motorcycle operator, Brandon Floyd, 36, of Brazil was injured in the crash and later flown to an Indianapolis hospital for his injuries.1 flown to hospital following crash in North Vigo County
There’s no word yet on his status.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.
Comments / 0