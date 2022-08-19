ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazil, IN

Brazil motorcyclist injured in crash

By Matt Coutu
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18brqP_0hNxCK7A00

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A Brazil motorcyclist was flown to an Indianapolis hospital for his injuries following a 2-vehicle crash Thursday.

Brazil Police Chief Clint McQueen said the crash happened around 12:30 pm at the intersection of National Ave. and Depot St.

Man arrested and juvenile critically injured in ATV crash

An investigation showed that a vehicle was traveling eastbound and began to turn north on Depot St. when it turned into the path of a westbound motorcycle causing a collision.

The motorcycle operator, Brandon Floyd, 36, of Brazil was injured in the crash and later flown to an Indianapolis hospital for his injuries.

1 flown to hospital following crash in North Vigo County

There’s no word yet on his status.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Paris couple’s motorcycle crash caught on camera

PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — A Paris couple is asking drivers to be more aware of their surroundings after they were involved in a crash that they said could have been deadly. Chris and Charla Messenger said they were riding their motorcycles to Terra Haute, Indiana for some shopping and lunch last month, but barely made […]
PARIS, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Crash report: What happened in ISU student deadly crash

RILEY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — We’re learning more about what happened in the early morning hours of Sunday, Aug. 21 in the deadly crash that killed three ISU students and seriously injured two others. The crash happened at approximately 1:34 a.m. on State Road 46 near Main Street in Riley on Sunday. According to the responding […]
RILEY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Brazil, IN
Crime & Safety
Brazil, IN
Sports
City
Brazil, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Sports
WTWO/WAWV

Victims Identified in three fatality crash on SR 46

RILEY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The three individuals who died in the crash on State Road 46 near Riley on Sunday have been identified. The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office said that those who died were 18-year-old Christian Eubanks of Waukegan, Illinois, 19-year-old Jayden Musili of Fort Wayne, as well as 19-year-old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township […]
RILEY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Ave#Nexstar Media Inc#Mywabashvalley Com
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Paris: Two Overnight Structure Fires –

Paris, Illinois had two structure fires overnight within blocks of each other. One in the 800 block of Maple Street, the other on Browning Street, just off of Maple. The first fire on Browning (click for google photo) was a house and it was a total loss with the owner escaping from the fire, the second, on Maple (click for google photo), was a garage.
PARIS, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Rockville restaurant burns in late night fire

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A Rockville restaurant caught fire late Monday night. According to Josh Sorrels, assistant chief for the Rockville-Adams Township Fire Department, a fire took place at Benjamins Family Restaurant. Firefighters spent a little more than seven hours on scene. The call came in a little after 11 p.m. and crews were back […]
ROCKVILLE, IN
WTHI

Monday night Terre Haute house fire ruled arson

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Arson is suspected in a Monday night fire in Terre Haute. The Terre Haute Fire Department responded to a house fire between Putman and 8th Streets. Fire crews were on the scene for a little more than two hours. No one was injured. The fire...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
wamwamfm.com

Rollover Accident Near Cannelburg

Authorities were dispatched to a vehicle rollover accident early Saturday morning. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department and Montgomery and Cannelburg First Responders were on scene around 2 a.m. Saturday morning. A person was trapped under the vehicle, and neighbors and others were able to get the vehicle off the...
CANNELBURG, IN
wamwamfm.com

Driver Crashes into Chuckles

An alleged impaired driver ran through the entrance at Chuckles in Bicknell on Saturday night. No one was injured as the truck went right through the front door of the store. Damage estimates were not available, but the store is expected to re-open for business today.
BICKNELL, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Terre Haute man charged with dealing LSD, marijuana

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man has been arrested following a traffic stop and charged with dealing LSD and Marijuana. According to Indiana State Police, a trooper spotted a vehicle speeding along Section Street in Sullivan Saturday afternoon. During the stop, the officer reported noticing “criminal indicators” and proceeded to search the vehicle. […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

1 dead, 1 injured in northern Vigo Co. crash

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: One person died and another person was severely injured in a crash Friday on Rio Grande Ave near Deer Haven Ln. According to the Vigo Co. Sheriff’s Office, an investigation revealed that a truck left the roadway for unknown reasons and crashed into a tree. After crashing, the truck […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
kmmo.com

Three Indiana State University students are killed in single-vehicle crash

Indiana State University confirmed that three students were killed in a single-vehicle crash early on Sunday morning. In a statement, the university said all five people in the vehicle were believed to be ISU students, including several football players, adding that police are working to positively identify the victims who were killed in the crash. ISU President Dr. Deborah J. Curtis said: “This is a terrible tragedy; as we are waiting on additional details from authorities investigating this accident, our hearts go out to the families and friends of the students involved.” The university added that counseling services would be available for students, faculty and staff.
RILEY, IN
ICN

Shooting investigation underway at TH apartment complex

TERRE HAUTE , Ind.- A shooting investigation is underway at a Terre Haute apartment complex. Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse confirms three people were transported to the hospital for gunshot wounds suffered in the incident late Sunday night. One victim is in serious condition.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
FOX59

3 shot, 1 killed in downtown shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Just after 12:00 a.m. Sunday, IMPD was dispatched to the 900 block of North Delaware Street on a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located an adult male consistent with a gunshot wound(s). Shortly after the man was taken to the hospital he was pronounced deceased. He was later identified […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy