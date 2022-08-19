Read full article on original website
WLOX
Multiple guns, cocaine found after Jackson County armed robbery, authorities say
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Four people have been arrested in connection to a Jackson County armed robbery. Around 9:30 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the Motel 6 parking lot near Ocean Springs exit 50. Authorities said several people reported they were robbed at...
Mississippi Press
Four suspects jailed, charged with multiple counts of armed robbery
ST. MARTIN, Mississippi -- Four suspects, one a Vancleave resident, have been charged with robbing six people in the parking lot of a St. Martin motel Monday night. According to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the parking lot of the Motel 6 just north of Interstate 10 and the Ocean Springs exit 50 around 9:30 p.m. Monday night.
wxxv25.com
Juveniles arrested in Long Beach for car burglary
Long Beach Police arrested two teenagers, charging both with one count of burglary of a car. Witnesses called police after seeing suspicious activity in the Pinecrest Subdivision. Officers located the suspects and arrested them last Friday. A third suspect was identified as well.
Mobile Co. jury finds man guilty of theft, rammed girlfriend’s vehicle with stolen truck
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County jury found one man guilty of theft after he used a stolen pickup to ram his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle. William Williams was found guilty of Theft of Property-First Degree for a crime that happened back in 2020. Williams stole a pickup truck Dec. 23, 2020, from a Food […]
WLOX
Biloxi woman dies in officer-involved shooting, coroner says
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Biloxi that left one woman dead. Officers responded to the 300 block of Benachi Avenue at the Oakwood Village neighborhood around 9 p.m. Monday. What led up the shooting is still unknown, but viewers tell WLOX they heard the gunfire.
WDSU
Bystander shot and killed in drive-by shooting in Bogalusa identified
BOGALUSA, La. — Bogalusa Mayor Wendy Perrette announced that there was a drive-by shooting that killed an innocent bystander on Tuesday morning. According to preliminary information, a woman, who was not an intended target, was killed when shots were fired in a drive-by shooting in the 1400 block of Main Street.
Picayune Item
MHP worked double fatal crash in Jackson County
On Monday, August 22, 2022, at approximately 9:24 pm, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 63 in Jackson County. A 1999 Ford F-150 pickup driven by 25-year-old Jason Clark of Pascagoula, MS, traveled south on Highway 63 when it collided with a 2012 Buick passenger vehicle driven by 56-year-old Curtis Price of Pascagoula, MS, traveling north in the southbound lane on Highway 63. Jason Clark and Curtis Price both received fatal injuries from the crash and were pronounced dead at the crash scene.
WLOX
Both drivers died in 2-vehicle Highway 63 crash, coroner says
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Both drivers in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 63 in Jackson County died Monday night, according to Coroner Bruce Lynd. The coroner confirms the victims as 25-year-old Jason Clark of Pascagoula and 56-year-old Curtis Levell Price, also of Pascagoula. Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the...
WDAM-TV
Gun-carrying, Baxterville resident causes scare; sheriff says, ‘He’s not a threat’
BAXTERVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Baxterville residents were shocked on Tuesday afternoon as Lamar County deputies surrounded a man openly carrying a rifle just outside the local school. Sheriff Danny Rigel said he believes the man is not a threat to the school or the local community. “Lamar County did respond...
wxxv25.com
Car catches fire on I-10 in Gautier
Gautier Fire responded to a car fire on Interstate 10 east of the Gautier exit this afternoon. The car was fully engulfed in flames. In addition to Gautier Fire, Gautier Police, Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies, and Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the scene. MHP Spokesman Cal Robertson says the...
WWL-TV
50-year-old woman shot and killed in apparent drive-by in Bogalusa
A beloved Bogalusa woman was shot and killed while in her own home Tuesday. People say she wasn't the intended target.
WLOX
Officer-involved shooting reported in Biloxi
It's a wet one this week! Hoping for a least slightly less wet weather Friday. Click and watch the forecast video for details. 9AM: Rain moving in from Louisiana for some this morning. Here's a quick Tuesday update. Wesley's Tuesday Morning First Alert Forecast. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Tracking...
Picayune Item
Two die in fatal crash on Highway 11
On Friday, August 19, 2022, at approximately 11:45 pm, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a single vehicle fatal crash on Highway 11 in Pearl River County. A 2005 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Gail Fontenot, 35, of Picayune, MS, and passenger Jose Cardenas, 29, of Picayune, MS, was traveling South on Highway 11. The vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree. Gail Fontenot and Jose Cardenas received fatal injuries from the crash.
NOLA.com
Additional officers assigned to Salmen High after incident where teen brought gun to school
Slidell police will have additional officers stationed at Salmen High School this week following an incident Thursday where a 15-year-old student brandished a loaded gun on campus. Three officers per day will be assigned to Salmen as a precautionary safety measure, according to police spokesperson Daniel Seuzeneau, up from one...
WLOX
FOUND SAFE: Gulfport child found after Amber Alert issued
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport toddler was found safe late Tuesday night after a statewide Amber Alert was issued. Just before 11 p.m., the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued the alert for 1-year-old Oliver Jackson Tidwell of Gulfport, who was last seen a few hours earlier around 7:33 p.m.
wxxv25.com
Two die in collision in Jackson County overnight
Two men died in a head-on collision Monday night on Highway 63 in Jackson County, just south of the George County line. Jackson County coroner Bruce Lynd Jr. said Curtis Levell Price, 56, was driving his Buick Lacrosse north in the southbound lane of Highway 63 when he struck a red Ford F-150 driven by Jason Scott Clark, 25.
WLOX
13-year-old child dead after accidental shooting in Picayune
PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - On Friday morning, an incident involving two juveniles left one dead after a gun was accidentally discharged. According to Maj. Marc Ogden, deputies arrived to the scene in the Tin Hill Subdivision in Picayune at around 7:15 a.m. Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage identified 13-year-old Ashton Bean of Carriere as the victim.
WALA-TV FOX10
Judge denies request to revoke bond of former Mobile doctor charged in fatal wreck
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge on Monday denied a request by prosecutors to revoke bond of a former doctor charged with reckless murder in a fatal traffic accident. Mobile County prosecutors had argued that Jonathan Nakhla abused loosened restrictions of his house arrest by spending the night on Aug. 12 at his father’s home in Daphne. Defense attorney Dennis Knizley said Mobile County Circuit Judge Ben Brooks told the lawyers he would issue an order clarifying that the defendant can go to his father’s house only between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Picayune Item
Juvenile dies in shooting Friday morning
A 13-year-old child died after a firearm was discharged in the Tin Hill subdivision Friday morning. Maj. Marc Ogden with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were sent to a home in the Tin Hill Subdivision that morning at about 7:15. Deputies arrived and found that the...
WLOX
Schwartz sworn in as Bay St. Louis police chief
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s a new day in the Bay for Toby Schwartz and his family. Schwartz was officially sworn in as the new police chief in Bay St. Louis Monday. “Former chief Gary Ponthieux did a great job setting the foundation for the department. The city of Bay St. Louis is a unique place,” Schwartz said. “It’s a multi-generational, multi-cultural, vacation destination city. It’s unique.”
