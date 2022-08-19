ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, MS

Four suspects jailed, charged with multiple counts of armed robbery

ST. MARTIN, Mississippi -- Four suspects, one a Vancleave resident, have been charged with robbing six people in the parking lot of a St. Martin motel Monday night. According to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the parking lot of the Motel 6 just north of Interstate 10 and the Ocean Springs exit 50 around 9:30 p.m. Monday night.
Juveniles arrested in Long Beach for car burglary

Long Beach Police arrested two teenagers, charging both with one count of burglary of a car. Witnesses called police after seeing suspicious activity in the Pinecrest Subdivision. Officers located the suspects and arrested them last Friday. A third suspect was identified as well.
Biloxi woman dies in officer-involved shooting, coroner says

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Biloxi that left one woman dead. Officers responded to the 300 block of Benachi Avenue at the Oakwood Village neighborhood around 9 p.m. Monday. What led up the shooting is still unknown, but viewers tell WLOX they heard the gunfire.
Bystander shot and killed in drive-by shooting in Bogalusa identified

BOGALUSA, La. — Bogalusa Mayor Wendy Perrette announced that there was a drive-by shooting that killed an innocent bystander on Tuesday morning. According to preliminary information, a woman, who was not an intended target, was killed when shots were fired in a drive-by shooting in the 1400 block of Main Street.
MHP worked double fatal crash in Jackson County

On Monday, August 22, 2022, at approximately 9:24 pm, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 63 in Jackson County. A 1999 Ford F-150 pickup driven by 25-year-old Jason Clark of Pascagoula, MS, traveled south on Highway 63 when it collided with a 2012 Buick passenger vehicle driven by 56-year-old Curtis Price of Pascagoula, MS, traveling north in the southbound lane on Highway 63. Jason Clark and Curtis Price both received fatal injuries from the crash and were pronounced dead at the crash scene.
Both drivers died in 2-vehicle Highway 63 crash, coroner says

Car catches fire on I-10 in Gautier

Gautier Fire responded to a car fire on Interstate 10 east of the Gautier exit this afternoon. The car was fully engulfed in flames. In addition to Gautier Fire, Gautier Police, Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies, and Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the scene. MHP Spokesman Cal Robertson says the...
Officer-involved shooting reported in Biloxi

Officer-involved shooting reported in Biloxi
Two die in fatal crash on Highway 11

On Friday, August 19, 2022, at approximately 11:45 pm, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a single vehicle fatal crash on Highway 11 in Pearl River County. A 2005 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Gail Fontenot, 35, of Picayune, MS, and passenger Jose Cardenas, 29, of Picayune, MS, was traveling South on Highway 11. The vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree. Gail Fontenot and Jose Cardenas received fatal injuries from the crash.
FOUND SAFE: Gulfport child found after Amber Alert issued

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport toddler was found safe late Tuesday night after a statewide Amber Alert was issued. Just before 11 p.m., the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued the alert for 1-year-old Oliver Jackson Tidwell of Gulfport, who was last seen a few hours earlier around 7:33 p.m.
Two die in collision in Jackson County overnight

Two men died in a head-on collision Monday night on Highway 63 in Jackson County, just south of the George County line. Jackson County coroner Bruce Lynd Jr. said Curtis Levell Price, 56, was driving his Buick Lacrosse north in the southbound lane of Highway 63 when he struck a red Ford F-150 driven by Jason Scott Clark, 25.
13-year-old child dead after accidental shooting in Picayune

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - On Friday morning, an incident involving two juveniles left one dead after a gun was accidentally discharged. According to Maj. Marc Ogden, deputies arrived to the scene in the Tin Hill Subdivision in Picayune at around 7:15 a.m. Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage identified 13-year-old Ashton Bean of Carriere as the victim.
Judge denies request to revoke bond of former Mobile doctor charged in fatal wreck

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge on Monday denied a request by prosecutors to revoke bond of a former doctor charged with reckless murder in a fatal traffic accident. Mobile County prosecutors had argued that Jonathan Nakhla abused loosened restrictions of his house arrest by spending the night on Aug. 12 at his father’s home in Daphne. Defense attorney Dennis Knizley said Mobile County Circuit Judge Ben Brooks told the lawyers he would issue an order clarifying that the defendant can go to his father’s house only between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Juvenile dies in shooting Friday morning

A 13-year-old child died after a firearm was discharged in the Tin Hill subdivision Friday morning. Maj. Marc Ogden with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were sent to a home in the Tin Hill Subdivision that morning at about 7:15. Deputies arrived and found that the...
Schwartz sworn in as Bay St. Louis police chief

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s a new day in the Bay for Toby Schwartz and his family. Schwartz was officially sworn in as the new police chief in Bay St. Louis Monday. “Former chief Gary Ponthieux did a great job setting the foundation for the department. The city of Bay St. Louis is a unique place,” Schwartz said. “It’s a multi-generational, multi-cultural, vacation destination city. It’s unique.”
