Microsoft teams up with Marvel's She-Hulk to promote Windows 11, Surface Pro 8

Microsoft's new web and TV ad promotes the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law series along with Windows 11.

The video replaces some of the devices in the show with a Surface Pro 8.

The ad highlights the Disney+ app on Windows 11 and the ability to stream the show.

It's always a bit of fun to catch Microsoft promoting Windows 11 . The latest ad, which can be seen on Twitter (and likely TV), partners up with Marvel and Disney to promote the new She-Hulk: Attorney at Law series, which just premiered.

The short 30-second ad shows the Surface Pro 8 used by Jennifer Walters (aka She-Hulk, aka Tatiana Maslany) as she uses Windows Hello to log into Windows 11. She then multitasks (Windows Snap) various documents and PowerPoint slides (including one on the effects of gamma radiation, natch ) and taps and zooms with touch.

The short video tells people they can download Disney+ on Windows 11 to stream the new show.

It's a quaint but effective ad. It's also one of the few that explicitly highlights the Microsoft Store on Windows 11, which has had a renewed push since its launch last year.

Windows Central recently interviewed Giorgio Sardo , the General Manager of the new Microsoft Store, to talk about the goals and vision of the revamp.

Going by previous quarterly result investor calls, Microsoft is also seeing a much higher engagement with the new store. That effect is likely due to the more relaxed requirements and less focus on native UWP apps, which are minimized in favor of progressive web apps ( PWAs ), classic Win32, and newer cross-platform technologies.

