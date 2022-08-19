After wrapping up their preseason schedule last Thursday against the Green Bay Packers, the Kansas City Chiefs had to turn their attention to the final roster cuts. Prior to 3 PM Central Time on Tuesday, August 30, NFL clubs must reduce rosters to a maximum of 53 players on the Active/Inactive List. On Saturday, Kansas City started the process of shedding well over 20 players from the team by releasing five players, including quarterback Dustin Crum and linebacker Mike Rose. Some of these players will be brought back on the practice squad and some will be signed by other teams while others may not be so fortunate.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 HOUR AGO