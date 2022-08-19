ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SFGate

How 'Andor' Became the First 'Star Wars' TV Series for Grown-Ups: 'I Wanted to Do It About Real People'

Tony Gilroy didn’t want to make a prequel to “Rogue One.” The 2016 “Star Wars” feature, which Gilroy co-wrote, is itself a prequel, detailing how a ragged crew of rebels, led by spy Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), steal the plans to the Death Star. They succeed, but (spoiler alert!) they all sacrifice their lives doing so — an uncharacteristically dour ending for a “Star Wars” endeavor. The production was also infamously troubled, with Gilroy, who wrote four “Bourne” movies and directed “Michael Clayton,” stepping in to helm extensive reshoots in place of director Gareth Edwards. When the result was a massive hit, grossing just over $1 billion worldwide, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy was eager do more “Star Wars” movies with Gilroy.
MOVIES
HOLAUSA

Serena Williams shares photo of daughter Olympia and Meghan Markle

Friends supporting friends! Serena Williams shared on Tuesday a previously unseen photo of herself with her daughter Olympia and “dear friend” Meghan Markle . The image appears to have been taken in 2019 when the Duchess of Sussex traveled to New York to watch the tennis star play in...
TENNIS
Variety

Olivia Wilde Breaks Silence on 'Vicious' CinemaCon Ambush: 'It Was My Workplace'

This past April, Olivia Wilde was excited to introduce her upcoming film, “Don’t Worry Darling,” to theater exhibitors at CinemaCon, a ticketed industry convention. Wilde was onstage and ready to show the first footage from her second directorial project, a psychological thriller starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles. Suddenly, she was handed a mysterious manila envelope, which was first reported to have had a script inside — soon after, it was reported that the contents of the envelope were actually child custody papers from her former partner, Jason Sudeikis. At the time, Sudeikis declined having anything to do with the incident, stating...
MOVIES
SFGate

Demi Lovato's '29' Inspires TikTokers to Call Out Much Older Exes

DON’T LET THIS FLOPIS RELEASED WEDNESDAYS ON ALL AUDIO STREAMING PLATFORMS, INCLUDING APPLE PODCASTS, SPOTIFY, AMAZON MUSIC, STITCHER AND MORE. One thing about Demi Lovato is they’ve always maintained brutal honesty in their music. Their latest album Holy Fvck maintains that tradition, while seeing Lovato return to the rock sound of some of their early releases (this time a little less sanitized than the Disneyfied singles).
CELEBRITIES

