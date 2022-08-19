Read full article on original website
Related
Casey Affleck tells Jennifer Lopez to ‘get ready for some real dysfunction’ after marrying Ben Affleck in Georgia
Ben Affleck’s older brother Casey Affleck seems to be the family member with dark humor. The actor and filmmaker took to social media to officially welcome Jennifer Lopez to the family. Casey even warned his new sister-in-law. “Good things are worth waiting for,” he began. “Here is...
Malia Obama wore an oversized denim jacket with these celebrity-loved boots
Malia Obama showed off her effortless street style while out in Los Angeles this week. Obama was accompanied by a friend, as the two stopped by 7 Eleven to buy some items. RELATED: Malia Obama is spotted hanging out with music producer Dawit Eklund again ...
SFGate
How ‘Andor’ Became the First ‘Star Wars’ TV Series for Grown-Ups: ‘I Wanted to Do It About Real People’
Tony Gilroy didn’t want to make a prequel to “Rogue One.” The 2016 “Star Wars” feature, which Gilroy co-wrote, is itself a prequel, detailing how a ragged crew of rebels, led by spy Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), steal the plans to the Death Star. They succeed, but (spoiler alert!) they all sacrifice their lives doing so — an uncharacteristically dour ending for a “Star Wars” endeavor. The production was also infamously troubled, with Gilroy, who wrote four “Bourne” movies and directed “Michael Clayton,” stepping in to helm extensive reshoots in place of director Gareth Edwards. When the result was a massive hit, grossing just over $1 billion worldwide, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy was eager do more “Star Wars” movies with Gilroy.
Serena Williams shares photo of daughter Olympia and Meghan Markle
Friends supporting friends! Serena Williams shared on Tuesday a previously unseen photo of herself with her daughter Olympia and “dear friend” Meghan Markle . The image appears to have been taken in 2019 when the Duchess of Sussex traveled to New York to watch the tennis star play in...
Olivia Wilde Breaks Silence on ‘Vicious’ CinemaCon Ambush: ‘It Was My Workplace’
This past April, Olivia Wilde was excited to introduce her upcoming film, “Don’t Worry Darling,” to theater exhibitors at CinemaCon, a ticketed industry convention. Wilde was onstage and ready to show the first footage from her second directorial project, a psychological thriller starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles. Suddenly, she was handed a mysterious manila envelope, which was first reported to have had a script inside — soon after, it was reported that the contents of the envelope were actually child custody papers from her former partner, Jason Sudeikis. At the time, Sudeikis declined having anything to do with the incident, stating...
SFGate
David P. Gelles Takes Executive Producer Role at ‘Meet The Press’
David P. Gelles, a longtime CNN producer who most recently had a hand in the creation of programs for the streaming hub CNN+, is returning to NBC News, where he will serve as executive producer of the Sunday flagship “Meet The Press.”. He starts in the new role on...
Major Hollywood movie 'Thomas Crown Affair' will film in San Francisco
The film will get $19.5 million in tax credits and bring $87.9 million to the SF economy.
SFGate
Demi Lovato’s ’29’ Inspires TikTokers to Call Out Much Older Exes
DON’T LET THIS FLOPIS RELEASED WEDNESDAYS ON ALL AUDIO STREAMING PLATFORMS, INCLUDING APPLE PODCASTS, SPOTIFY, AMAZON MUSIC, STITCHER AND MORE. One thing about Demi Lovato is they’ve always maintained brutal honesty in their music. Their latest album Holy Fvck maintains that tradition, while seeing Lovato return to the rock sound of some of their early releases (this time a little less sanitized than the Disneyfied singles).
SFGate
‘Fast and Furious 10’ Filming Has Neighbors Fuming Over Dangerous Car Stunts
“Fast and Furious” fans around the world are excited for the return of the franchise with the 10th installment, “Fast X,” next April. The residents of Los Angeles’ historic Angelino Heights neighborhood, not so much. Ever since it premiered in 2001, “Fast and the Furious” fans...
Comments / 0