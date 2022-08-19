Michael Buble and Luisana Lopilato Welcome Their 4th Baby

Michael Buble and his wife Luisana arrive on the red carpet at the 2018 JUNO Broadcast Awards in Vancouver, British Columbia, March 25, 2018. Heinz Ruckemann/UPI/Shutterstock

The Bublé brood just got bigger! Michael Bublé ’s wife, Luisana Lopilato , gave birth on Friday, August 19, to the pair’s fourth baby.

"From love comes life, light and her ... our baby Cielo Yoli Rose Bublé," the couple announced via Instagram . "You finally arrived to our lives with your 3,8 kg!!! Thanks God for this infinite blessing, we love you!! Noah, Elias, Vida and your mom and dad ❤️."

The Argentina native, 35, revealed her pregnancy news in her husband’s February music video for “I’ll Never Not Love You.” In the final shot, the model walked through a grocery store with her budding belly on display.

“This will be the first time that I actually say these words, but yes, my wife and I are grateful to be expecting ,” the Grammy winner, who is also the father of Noah, 8, Elias, was 6, and Vida, 4, subsequently told Ryan Seacrest .

Lopilato gave another glimpse of her baby bump later that same month, writing, “Guess who wants to say hi? I have a craving. #chips.”

The former Erreway member's social media upload came two months after Bublé, 46, exclusively told Us Weekly about their plans to expand.

“[Recently, my wife] said, ‘Mike, maybe we have one more,’” the “Feeling Good” singer recalled in December 2021. “And I said, ‘Lu, I don’t know how I feel about that.’ I said, ‘Three is good, you know?’ My wife giggled, and I said, ‘What’s funny?’ And she said, ‘I think it’s so cute that you think you have an option.’”

The songwriter added that a fourth child would “probably” happen , joking that he was “happy to put in the work” to conceive another little one.

He and Lopilato first became parents in 2013 when their son Noah arrived, two years after their Buenos Aires wedding. Elias and Vida were born in 2016 and 2018, respectively.

Between babies No. 2 and 3, the duo’s eldest son was diagnosed with liver cancer . By December 2017, Noah was “doing well," and Bublé was “ready to think about going back to work,” a source exclusively told Us .

“This difficult time has brought them closer together and put things in perspective,” the insider added at the time. “Michael is keeping his workload light so he can spend as much time as possible. Last Christmas was tough. They couldn’t ask for a better present than Noah being well.”

Last year, the American Music Award winner celebrated his “brave” son’s 8th birthday via Instagram, calling Noah his “hero.” Bublé gushed, “I’ll never truly be able to express how proud I am, or how deep and profound Mommy’s and my love is for you. You’ve blessed our lives in every way."