For the first time under coach Brian Hanson, the West Greene football team will go into the season with a new look. Coming off another WPIAL Class A Tri-County South Conference championship, the Pioneers will be looking to replace 11 seniors from last season’s team. It’s a task Hanson is looking forward to, but also a task that creates more question marks than answers, at least early on.

WAYNESBURG, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO