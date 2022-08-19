ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Fresh faces ready to make impact as West Greene looks to defend Tri-County South title

For the first time under coach Brian Hanson, the West Greene football team will go into the season with a new look. Coming off another WPIAL Class A Tri-County South Conference championship, the Pioneers will be looking to replace 11 seniors from last season’s team. It’s a task Hanson is looking forward to, but also a task that creates more question marks than answers, at least early on.
