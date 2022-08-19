As one to watch this season, fans want to know more about Zach from The Bachelorette 2022 and if he makes it to the end with Rachel. Zach is one of 32-contestants on The Bachelorette season 19 starring Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. Gabby, a 31-year-old ICU nurse from O’Fallon, Illinois, and Rachel, a 26-year-old flight instructor from Clermont, Florida, were contestants on The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard, where they were both eliminated in the final three after Clayton chose Susie Evans, a 29-year-old wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Virginia, as his winner. Gabby and Rachel were announced as the...

CELEBRITIES ・ 25 MINUTES AGO