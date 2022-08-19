ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

New England Patriots begin to make moves to their top 53

The Patriots have begun their process of trimming their roster down to the 53 man limit. This article will be a rolling update of the cuts made. Perhaps one of the most unfortunate times in the NFL is when teams have to trim down their roster. Dreams of playing in...
3 Vikings veterans who won’t make the final cut ahead of Week 1

The Minnesota Vikings’ preseason is finished. Here are three veterans who may not make it onto the Week 1 roster. The Minnesota Vikings‘ preseason is officially over, where they finished with an 0-3 record. Let’s face it, a record in the preseason is far from indicative of how the season will go for an NFL team. These games are used to determine who will make the opening week roster for the upcoming campaign.
Packers rookie Zach Tom dominated in the preseason

The Green Bay Packers seemingly find starting offensive linemen in the middle rounds of the NFL Draft every year. It would seem they have added another in fourth-round pick Zach Tom. Few Packers players impressed as much as Tom during the preseason. He showcased his ability to play multiple positions,...
LSU Football: Game-by-game predictions for 2022

The winds of change blew into Baton Rouge in a big way last November, as Brian Kelly comes into Baton Rouge. With a new quarterback, a filled roster, and two top-end NFL prospects, this LSU football team could shine in the Tigers’ first year under Kelly. It blew up...
New England Patriots might need to pull plug on Matt Patricia

The New England Patriots’ offense has been nothing short of pathetic under Matt Patricia. It is already time to shake it up? The Patriots preseason is officially over, and there are now way more questions than answers. A team that has been the best coached in the NFL for years now appears to be suffering from the complete opposite.
Matt LaFleur gives concerning injury update for Packers offense

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur did not have a promising update regarding two of his starting offensive linemen. The Green Bay Packers preseason is done with, and they now have to cut down the roster to 53 players by the Tuesday, Aug. 30 deadline. It will be interesting to see what the offense will look like, especially at wide receiver. However, the offensive line has question marks as well, as both starting tackles David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins are recovering from injuries.
