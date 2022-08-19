Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After almost 4 decades, Andrea's Restaurant has a new ownerTina HowellJefferson Parish, LA
3-Year-Old New Orleans Girl Vanished In 1984. She Was Reported Missing In 2018The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Orleans, LA
Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson purchases former Chris Owens nightclubTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans famous Hubig's Pies finally on track for a returnTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints trim their roster to 80 playersTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
New England Patriots begin to make moves to their top 53
The Patriots have begun their process of trimming their roster down to the 53 man limit. This article will be a rolling update of the cuts made. Perhaps one of the most unfortunate times in the NFL is when teams have to trim down their roster. Dreams of playing in...
NFL・
3 Vikings veterans who won’t make the final cut ahead of Week 1
The Minnesota Vikings’ preseason is finished. Here are three veterans who may not make it onto the Week 1 roster. The Minnesota Vikings‘ preseason is officially over, where they finished with an 0-3 record. Let’s face it, a record in the preseason is far from indicative of how the season will go for an NFL team. These games are used to determine who will make the opening week roster for the upcoming campaign.
Packers rookie Zach Tom dominated in the preseason
The Green Bay Packers seemingly find starting offensive linemen in the middle rounds of the NFL Draft every year. It would seem they have added another in fourth-round pick Zach Tom. Few Packers players impressed as much as Tom during the preseason. He showcased his ability to play multiple positions,...
Packers: 5 biggest decisions ahead of 53-man roster deadline
With the deadline less than a day away, let’s look at three big roster decisions the Green Bay Packers have to make. What are the biggest decisions facing the Green Bay Packers when it comes to trimming their roster down to 53 players?. The vast majority of those 53...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LSU Football: Game-by-game predictions for 2022
The winds of change blew into Baton Rouge in a big way last November, as Brian Kelly comes into Baton Rouge. With a new quarterback, a filled roster, and two top-end NFL prospects, this LSU football team could shine in the Tigers’ first year under Kelly. It blew up...
New England Patriots might need to pull plug on Matt Patricia
The New England Patriots’ offense has been nothing short of pathetic under Matt Patricia. It is already time to shake it up? The Patriots preseason is officially over, and there are now way more questions than answers. A team that has been the best coached in the NFL for years now appears to be suffering from the complete opposite.
Get your sideline Miami Dolphins hats by New Era today
You’ll feel like a member of the roster with New Era’s 2022 sideline Miami Dolphins hats. Multiple styles are available – so order yours today. A new year, a new look. The latest sideline Miami Dolphins hats from New Era are available now – and they look awesome.
Matt LaFleur gives concerning injury update for Packers offense
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur did not have a promising update regarding two of his starting offensive linemen. The Green Bay Packers preseason is done with, and they now have to cut down the roster to 53 players by the Tuesday, Aug. 30 deadline. It will be interesting to see what the offense will look like, especially at wide receiver. However, the offensive line has question marks as well, as both starting tackles David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins are recovering from injuries.
FanSided
276K+
Followers
524K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0