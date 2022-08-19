Read full article on original website
People
'American Idol' Winner Just Sam Shares She Is in the Hospital and Says 'I Seriously Need Help'
Samantha Diaz, a.k.a. Just Sam, has revealed that she is in the hospital for an unknown illness. The singer, who won the third season of ABC's American Idol in 2020, documented her hospital stay earlier this week via her Instagram Stories. On Friday, Diaz, 23, thanked fans for their support...
People
Eminem and Snoop Dogg Smoke a Giant Joint and Go to the Metaverse for 2022 MTV VMAs Performance
Eminem and Snoop Dogg delivered a performance like no other at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards stage. During Sunday's award show in New Jersey, rap legends Eminem and Snoop Dogg brought their recent collaboration "From the D 2 the LBC" to life through the metaverse. The performance began with...
TikTok Influencer Sofie Dossi Spills the Tea About the Breakup That Turned into Her Debut Single 'Bunny'
Sofie Dossi never considered him her boyfriend. In fact, the TikTok influencer and YouTube star still can't quite put a specific title on the guy who ultimately inspired her brand-new single "Bunny." But whoever he was, he definitely broke her heart. "I'm pretty sure he knows the song is about...
Lizzo Seemingly Blasts Comedian Aries Spears on VMAs Stage After His Fat-Shaming Comments
Lizzo delivered a message for her haters on Sunday night's MTV Video Music Awards: she's a winner. While accepting her award in the video for good category, the 34-year-old "About Damn Time" singer thanked fans for "supporting me and loving on me" before calling out her critics. "And now, for...
Dove Cameron Dedicates Best New Artist Award to Insecure 'Queer Kids' in 2022 MTV VMAs Speech
Dove Cameron appreciates fans' support of her honest artistry. During her acceptance speech for best new artist at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday in Newark, New Jersey, Cameron thanked fans for supporting her "overtly queer" music and dedicated the honor to LGBTQ+ youth. "Wow. Thank you so...
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Lil Nas X Outfits: His Most Iconic Looks Yet
Lil Nas X has always had an eye for fashion. Ever since the release of "Old Town Road" in 2019, the musician has been making memorable style statements with every public appearance, concert and awards show. Over the years, Lil Nas X's fashion had gone from understated to bold. Before...
People
Nessa Diab and Colin Kaepernick Announce Birth of Their First Child: 'We Are Over the Moon'
On Sunday, Diab, 41, made the surprise announcement via Instagram sharing the news of the birth of their first child. "I thought long and hard about sharing our life-changing news today," she began her lengthy note, alongside a picture of herself, Kaepernick, 34, and their baby resting together in what appeared to be a hospital bed.
NFL・
Jennifer Lopez Slams Wedding Attendee Who 'Sold' Private Video from Ceremony: 'This Was Stolen'
Jennifer Lopez has spoken out against a wedding attendee whom she says "took advantage" and "sold" a video to TMZ of her serenading husband Ben Affleck last weekend at their wedding celebration in Georgia. "This was taken without permission. Period. And whoever did it took advantage of our private moment,"...
People
Val Chmerkovskiy and Pregnant Jenna Johnson Reveal They're Having a Baby Boy: 'So Excited!'
Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy are feeling blue — in the best way!. The couple shared the exciting news that they're expecting a son on Instagram Sunday with a fun sex reveal featuring confetti poppers. In what appears to be a professional photoshoot, Johnson, 28, and Chmerkovskiy, 36, smile...
People
Amber Heard's Sister Whitney Calls MTV 'Disgusting' and 'Desperate' for Including Johnny Depp in VMAs
Amber Heard's sister Whitney Henriquez is slamming MTV for featuring Johnny Depp in the 2022 Video Music Awards just under three months after the verdict in the Virginia defamation trial. During the Sunday night live broadcast, Depp, 59, appeared as the awards show's Moon Person in a pre-recorded bit with...
People
Ray Liotta's Fiancée Jacy Nittolo Gets a Tattoo in His Honor 3 Months After His Death
Ray Liotta's fiancée Jacy Nittolo is honoring the late actor with a new tattoo. Nittolo posted photos of herself on Instagram Saturday getting some new ink, three months after the death of Liotta. The first selection of black-and-white pictures show the tattooing process, while the final shot in the carousel shows a close-up of the new tattoo, which appears to be a feather.
People
Robert LuPone, 'Sopranos' Actor and Patti LuPone's Brother, Dead from Pancreatic Cancer at 76
Robert LuPone, an actor known for his work on The Sopranos, has died. He was 76. MCC Theater, which LuPone co-founded, confirmed his death from pancreatic cancer via Instagram. "It is with heavy hearts that we announce that MCC founding Co-Artistic Director, Bob LuPone, passed away Saturday, Aug 27 after...
People
Sydney Sweeney Throws Her Mom a 'Surprise Hoedown' for Her 60th Birthday in Idaho
Sydney Sweeney has gone country again... but she's still not auditioning for Oklahoma!. The Euphoria star, 24, dressed up in her cowgirl finest as she surprised her mother Lisa with a Western-themed party at a barn in her home state of Idaho over the weekend to celebrate the matriarch's 60th birthday.
Madonna Celebrates Twins Stella and Estere's 10th Birthday with Epic Wig Party: 'Wiggin Out'
Madonna went all out for her twins' 10th birthday!. The "Material Girl" singer had a blast with family and friends in celebration of twin daughters Stella and Estere's big milestone, sharing photos featuring her children dressed up for the fun wig party. "Wiggin Out !!! 🎉🎂🌈🦄👨🎤🧑🎤💇🏾👩🏻🎤 💖," she captioned an...
Harry Styles Fans Threw Chicken Nuggets On Stage And Honestly, I'm Just As Confused As He Was
"Interesting, very interesting approach."
Cardi B Shares Adorable Video of Daughter Kulture Singing Lady Gaga's 'Bad Romance'
Cardi B's daughter is developing her own taste in music. In a video posted to the "WAP" hitmaker's Instagram stories Friday — that has since been replaced with new clips — Cardi B's daughter Kulture Kiari appears to request her mom play a specific song, to which Cardi, 29, replies "The Ra Ra song? How does the Ra Ra song go?"
Pregnant Tessa Hilton Shows Off Baby Bump in Black Bodycon Romper — See the Poolside Photo!
Barron and Tessa Hilton are getting close to meeting their new addition!. On Sunday, Tessa, 28, shared a new photo on Instagram that put her baby bump on display underneath a black romper. In the snap, Tessa stands barefoot next to a glass fenced-in pool as she looks out into the distance.
Taylor Swift Announces New Album After Video of the Year Win at 2022 MTV VMAs: 'Out Oct. 21!'
While accepting the Moon Person for video of the year at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, the singer-songwriter, 32, announced her tenth studio album will drop on Oct. 21 via Republic Records. Swift made the surprise announcement while accepting her prize for the night's most coveted award,...
People
Johnny Depp Makes Surprise Appearance at 2022 MTV VMAs, Jokes He 'Needed the Work'
Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance at the 2022 MTV VMAs Sunday night, nearly three months after the verdict in his defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard. The actor, 59, appeared in a brief cameo toward the beginning of the show, with his face digitally superimposed into the helmet of a floating moonperson.
People
