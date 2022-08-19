ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Lil Nas X Outfits: His Most Iconic Looks Yet

Lil Nas X has always had an eye for fashion. Ever since the release of "Old Town Road" in 2019, the musician has been making memorable style statements with every public appearance, concert and awards show. Over the years, Lil Nas X's fashion had gone from understated to bold. Before...
Ray Liotta's Fiancée Jacy Nittolo Gets a Tattoo in His Honor 3 Months After His Death

Ray Liotta's fiancée Jacy Nittolo is honoring the late actor with a new tattoo. Nittolo posted photos of herself on Instagram Saturday getting some new ink, three months after the death of Liotta. The first selection of black-and-white pictures show the tattooing process, while the final shot in the carousel shows a close-up of the new tattoo, which appears to be a feather.
