Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Jujutsu Kaisen Just Dropped the Best Demon Slayer Nod
Jujutsu Kaisen is in the middle of the Culling Game, and the tournament has led to one brutal arc. Megumi and Yuji have had their work cut out for them as Japan has been inundated with the world's top sorcerers. Of course, this means a ton of new characters have shown up in the series as of late, and a recent introduction just dropped the best Demon Slayer nod possible.
ComicBook
One Piece Staff Addresses Big Error with Zoro's Bounty
One Piece is back with a new chapter this week, and creator Eiichiro Oda is still bringing the heat post-Wano. Right now, the Straw Hat crew is getting ready for its next journey, and it will take them a place they've never gone before. Of course, the whole gang is going, and Zoro is on a high following his fight with Big Mom. But when it comes to his new bounty, well – it seems the staff behind One Piece made a little mistake.
ComicBook
Naruto Funko Pop Exclusive Double Feature: Killer Bee and Young Kakashi with Chidori
Today is a very exciting day for Naruto: Shippuden fans because Funko has dropped two exclusive Pop figures for your collection, and both offer the opportunity to score an ultra rare Chase. First up is the Entertainment Earth exclusive Killer Bee Funko Pop, which features the wielder of the Gyuki the Eight-Tailed Beast in a battle stance. The second Naruto Pop figure up for grabs is the AAA Anime exclusive Kakashi as a ninja in training, complete with a his blue Chidori attack that glows in the dark along with the base.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Heroes Reveals Release Date For Next Ultra God Mission
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is number one at the box office, as the Shonen franchise has also recently teamed up with Fortnite for a major crossover and brought back Frieza in the final chapter of Granolah The Survivor Arc. These major headlines aren't the only thing that the Dragon Ball world has going for it, as Super Dragon Ball Heroes is still releasing new episodes of the Ultra God Mission. Now, the spin-off has revealed when fans can expect the next episode to arrive.
RELATED PEOPLE
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Episode 3 Preview Offers More Detailed Look at Creepy New Villain
Through two episodes, HBO's House of the Dragon has been all about the Targaryens. There are characters from other houses involved in the story, but the root of the entire story is the line of Targaryen power. Both the heroes and the villains of the series seem to be those in House Targaryen, save for one chilling new villain that was introduced at the end of the second episode. While very little information is available about this villain, the preview for the show's third episode offers a much better look at them.
ComicBook
Power Rangers Announces Season 30 Cosmic Fury, Reveals Return of Dino Fury Cast
Hasbro and eOne decided to kick off National Power Rangers Day with a huge announcement, officially unveiling Power Rangers' 30th season. In a new video Power Rangers Dino Fury executive producer and showrunner Simon Bennett officially revealed that season 30 will be titled Power Rangers Cosmic Fury, and that he will be returning as showrunner, but that's not all. Bennett also revealed that for the first time since Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, a team will return for a third season, as the Dino Fury cast will be reprising their roles as the Rangers in Cosmic Fury, which will take their adventures into space and across the galaxy. Cosmic Fury will air in 2023, and you can check out the full reveal in the video below,.
ComicBook
One Piece Unveils Bounties for Mihawk, Crocodile
One Piece has kept busy since its return from a summer hiatus, and things are heating up as fans expected. Creator Eiichiro Oda is moving into their final act at long last, after all. This means the status quo is being set across the Grand Line, and that is why we've finally learned the bounties of Mihawk and Crocodile.
ComicBook
Netflix Announces Major New Anime Deal
Netflix made a pledge several years ago to invest in anime, and the streaming service hasn't slipped once in honoring that promise. From top-tier licenses to original productions, Netflix has done all sorts of things with anime to date. And now, it seems the service has struck a massive new deal with Nippon TV to bring fans some beloved classics.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
The Incredible Hulk Inspired Key MCU She-Hulk Moment
One milestone moment in the arc of Marvel's She-Hulk was actually a deep-cut Marvel Cinematic Universe callback that some fans may have missed! In She-Hulk Episode, 2 Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) is forced to deal with the fallout of unleashing her She-Hulk form for the first time in public, thwarting a courtroom escape by superpowered influencer Titania (Jameela Jamil). Even as Jen tries to get her (new giant) feet under her, the world around her decides to run with the narrative of what just happened.
ComicBook
Kevin Smith Says Marvel Could Own DC By Picking Up Batman: Caped Crusader
This week brought shocking news to Bat-fans around the world when it was revealed that the animated series Batman: Caped Crusader, a show from Batman: The Animated Series creator Bruce Timm and The Batman director Matt Reeves, was no longer happening at HBO Max. Unlike other projects at the streamer the series wasn't fully cancelled though and would continue production while it sought out a new home. Reports came in this week that other streaming services are eager to potentially take on the series, one of the first Batman-centric shows in decades to not air on a Warner Bros. platform. Noted fanboy, and former Batman scribe, Kevin Smith had an idea, what if Marvel and Disney took it?
ComicBook
Resident Evil Star Lance Reddick Responds to Netflix Cancelation
Resident Evil actor Lance Reddick has posted a video in response to Netflix's cancelation of the TV series. The Resident Evil series is one of the most influential franchises in gaming, so naturally, it only made sense for Hollywood to want to ride Capcom's gravy train to the box office and streamers. Film adaptations started releasing in the early 2000s to mixed reviews, but immense commercial success, particularly overseas. The films would eventually be rebooted with a more direct adaptation of the games in 2021, but it failed to make a splash. Netflix then decided to take a crack at the series with a show that existed within the world of the games, serving as a bit of a sequel to Resident Evil 5 with Albert Wesker in the lead role.
ComicBook
Avatar: The Last Airbender Plugs Toph With Retro Anime Makeover
Avatar: The Last Bender has a lot going on behind the scenes, and its fanbase is basking in all the attention. After all, Netflix is spearheading a live-action adaptation of the series, and that's not to mention the work being down at Avatar Studios. While work goes down behind closed doors, fans are keeping the franchise alive, and one artist is hyping Avatar with a special retro makeover!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Tales of TWD Showrunner Plans Whisperers Origin Episode
Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "Dee" episode of Tales of the Walking Dead. Here's Hera (Anne Beyer), alpha of the Whisperers before Alpha (Samantha Morton). After episodes of The Walking Dead flashed back to show Alpha and daughter Lydia (Scarlett Blum) at the onset of the apocalypse, later revealing how they met Beta (Ryan Hurst), this week's chapter of the anthology series delved into the origins of "Mama" Dee (Morton). When chaos breaks out on the bayou riverboat where Dee and Lydia lived for a year after being holed up in a basement in Baltimore, "Dee" doesn't end with a scream — but a whisper.
ComicBook
Hellraiser: Original Pinhead Actor Weighs in on Female Casting for Hulu Reboot
Actor Doug Bradley helped bring the iconic villain "Pinhead" to life in eight Hellraiser films, but with a new take on the material coming to Hulu, it means a new performer is stepping into the shows of the demonic figure. During a recent appearance at Silver Scream Con, per Bloody Disgusting, Bradley offered his thoughts on the new casting, praising Clayton's work on the Netflix series Sense8 and also seeming supportive of the concept overall, given that the Hellraiser franchise has a history of pushing the horror genre in exciting new directions. The new Hellraiser will debut on Hulu on October 7th.
ComicBook
Marvel's Avengers Insider Shares Good News for the Game's Future
A well-regarded Marvel's Avengers insider has recently shared good news about the popular superhero game. Within recent days, Avengers developer Crystal Dynamics was officially acquired by Embracer Group after being sold off by Square Enix. While this move was previously known to be happening, the deal becoming official led to fans wondering what would now happen to the ongoing support of Marvel's Avengers. Luckily, it doesn't sound like much should be changing in the near future.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Star Watched The Incredible Hulk to Prepare for MCU Role
In the span of just two episodes, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has brought us a weird and surprising extension of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The live-action Disney+ series has been both showcasing the origin story of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) and continuing threads that have been lingering in the MCU for decades, including a few from 2008's The Incredible Hulk. That was certainly the case in Episode 2, which saw Jen begin to defend the parole case of Emil Blonsky / Abomination (Tim Roth), who famously was the antagonist of The Incredible Hulk. Steve Coutler, who portrays Jen's boss, Holden Holliway, recently told ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast that he did rewatch The Incredible Hulk to prepare for that storyline.
ComicBook
Futurama Reboot Episode Titles Officially Revealed
Fry, Leela, Bender, and the other crew members of the Planet Express are being saved from cancellation once again as Hulu announced earlier this year that Futurama was returning with new episodes on its streaming service. While a release date for the Matt Groening series has yet to be confirmed at this point, the episode titles for the return of this beloved animated series have arrived online, giving us an idea of what these quirky animated characters will be up to.
ComicBook
Hunter x Hunter: Killua Voice Actor Addresses the Series' Return
Hunter x Hunter has been on hiatus for several years at this point, but there is hope on the horizon. The series is back in production under creator Yoshihiro Togashi. And recently, one of the series' top stars opened up about their take on the comeback. After all, there are...
ComicBook
Why Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Is a Lesson for the U.S. Box Office
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has had a record-breaking opening in the US and other overseas markets – even while it took a massive second-week plunge at the box office. Super Hero also had one of the series' lowest openings in Japan – an overall mixed bag of performance that analysts are now sifting through. However, as we discuss below, the conversation in Dragon Ball fan and pundit chats is not one of despair; quite the contrary, a lot of people now seem to think that Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will mark an important milestone lesson for the US movie industry.
ComicBook
New Dark Souls Games Announced
Steamforged Games has announced two new standalone core sets for Dark Souls: The Board Game. The British publisher announced that it would release Dark Souls: The Board Game - Tomb of Giants and Dark Souls: The Board Game: Painted World of Ariamis, a pair of new core sets for its line of Dark Souls board games. Both games would feature a revised ruleset of the original Dark Souls: The Board Game rules, featuring a new event system, a new objective card deck, streamlined campaign rules, and more puzzle-based gameplays. Both games can be played on their own or integrated with any other Dark Souls: The Board Game set.
Comments / 0