Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Kevin Smith Says Marvel Could Own DC By Picking Up Batman: Caped Crusader
This week brought shocking news to Bat-fans around the world when it was revealed that the animated series Batman: Caped Crusader, a show from Batman: The Animated Series creator Bruce Timm and The Batman director Matt Reeves, was no longer happening at HBO Max. Unlike other projects at the streamer the series wasn't fully cancelled though and would continue production while it sought out a new home. Reports came in this week that other streaming services are eager to potentially take on the series, one of the first Batman-centric shows in decades to not air on a Warner Bros. platform. Noted fanboy, and former Batman scribe, Kevin Smith had an idea, what if Marvel and Disney took it?
ComicBook
She-Hulk Star Watched The Incredible Hulk to Prepare for MCU Role
In the span of just two episodes, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has brought us a weird and surprising extension of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The live-action Disney+ series has been both showcasing the origin story of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) and continuing threads that have been lingering in the MCU for decades, including a few from 2008's The Incredible Hulk. That was certainly the case in Episode 2, which saw Jen begin to defend the parole case of Emil Blonsky / Abomination (Tim Roth), who famously was the antagonist of The Incredible Hulk. Steve Coutler, who portrays Jen's boss, Holden Holliway, recently told ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast that he did rewatch The Incredible Hulk to prepare for that storyline.
ComicBook
The Sandman Producers Already Have Someone in Mind To Play Morpheus' Son
Netflix has officially released all episodes of their live-action adaptation of DC Comics and Vertigo's The Sandman comics. The Sandman features an all-star cast such as Tom Sturridge as Morpheus / Dream and even Gwendolyn Christie as Lucifer. The first season of the series hasn't even begun to dive deep into Sandman lore, but the producers behind the series already have an idea of where to go next. Executive Producer Alan Heinberg, recently revealed that he and Neil Gaiman already know who they'd like to play Morpheus and Calliope's son, Orpheus.
ComicBook
Star Trek: The Next Generation Star Teases Appearance by Fan-favorite Character in Picard Season 3
Star Trek: Picard Season 3 is hinging itself on the "event" of Patrick Stewart's Jean-Luc Picard reuniting with his co-stars from Star Trek: The Next Generation – including Worf (Michale Dorn), Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton), Will Riker (Jonathan Frakes), Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis), and Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden). That's an impressive ensemble to pull back together after so many years – and now we're hearing that Star Trek: Picard Season 3 may not be done with the big surprise returns yet!
RELATED PEOPLE
ComicBook
She-Hulk: Every Easter Egg and Marvel Reference in Episode 2
We're now two issues into She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and it's safe to say that the Disney+ series is leaving an impact on the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The live-action series follows the adventures of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) a lawyer in Los Angeles whose life is forever changed when she accidentally gets powers similar to her cousin, Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo). The second episode shined a light on how those superpowers are effecting every corner of Jen's life, both as a high-profile lawyer, and as a reluctant superhero, and brought some pretty shocking Easter eggs in the process.
ComicBook
Movie Theatres Are Selling $3 Tickets For National Cinema Day
After a successful summer of movie releases with big hits such as Top Gun: Maverick being released in theatres, the box office has hit a lull, but theatres have come up with a plan to help entice folks back to the movies. According to AP News, American theatres will be selling tickets for $3 for National Cinema Day. The non-profit organization, the Cinema Foundation, has announced a nationwide discount day on September 3rd in more than 3,000 theaters across the country. All of the major studios are participating in the event as well as big theater chains such as AMC Theatres and Regal Cinemas. According to the report, the organizers behind the event are hoping to make the National Cinema Day discount an annual event.
ComicBook
Yellowstone Season 5 Debuts First Teaser Trailer
It's time to get excited about new episodes of Yellowstone! The record-breaking Paramount Network series is returning for its fifth season in November, and fans have been anxiously awaiting the first footage from the new episodes. That footage arrived on Sunday night during the Video Music Awards on MTV. Paramount Network revealed the very first teaser trailer for Yellowstone Season 5 during the awards show, and it gave fans a very ominous feeling going into the new season.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Star Reveals Why Daredevil is Not Competition
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is set to bring Daredevil back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, following Charlie Cox reprising his role as Matt Murdock for 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home. Cox's Murdock is a New York-based super hero and attorney, appearing to make a trip to the opposite American coastline to join Tatiana Maslany's Jen Walters in California for an upcoming episode of She-Hulk's Disney+ series. With another lawyer coming to town so quickly after Jennifer Walters became the head of GLK&H's superhuman law division, one might think Nelson & Murdock could be seen as competition... but Holden Holloway himself does not see it that way.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Hocus Pocus 2 Reveals Sanderson Sisters' Origins in Opening Minutes
Come, little children! Hocus Pocus 2 isn't just bringing witches Winifred (Bette Midler), Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker), and Mary (Kathy Najimy) back from the dead — the 29-years-later sequel will conjure up the Sanderson Sisters' origins in its opening minutes. The Disney+ Original movie, streaming September 30, begins with a flashback to 1600s New England and child versions of Winnie (Taylor Henderson), Sarah (Juju Journey Brener), and Mary (Nina Kitchen). And before former lover Winnie (Midler) sends him to his grave 300 years before the original 1993 Hocus Pocus, a younger, alive version of present-day zombie Billy Butcherson (Doug Jones) will also be making an appearance.
ComicBook
Power Rangers Announces Season 30 Cosmic Fury, Reveals Return of Dino Fury Cast
Hasbro and eOne decided to kick off National Power Rangers Day with a huge announcement, officially unveiling Power Rangers' 30th season. In a new video Power Rangers Dino Fury executive producer and showrunner Simon Bennett officially revealed that season 30 will be titled Power Rangers Cosmic Fury, and that he will be returning as showrunner, but that's not all. Bennett also revealed that for the first time since Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, a team will return for a third season, as the Dino Fury cast will be reprising their roles as the Rangers in Cosmic Fury, which will take their adventures into space and across the galaxy. Cosmic Fury will air in 2023, and you can check out the full reveal in the video below,.
ComicBook
The Incredible Hulk Inspired Key MCU She-Hulk Moment
One milestone moment in the arc of Marvel's She-Hulk was actually a deep-cut Marvel Cinematic Universe callback that some fans may have missed! In She-Hulk Episode, 2 Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) is forced to deal with the fallout of unleashing her She-Hulk form for the first time in public, thwarting a courtroom escape by superpowered influencer Titania (Jameela Jamil). Even as Jen tries to get her (new giant) feet under her, the world around her decides to run with the narrative of what just happened.
ComicBook
Hellraiser: Original Pinhead Actor Weighs in on Female Casting for Hulu Reboot
Actor Doug Bradley helped bring the iconic villain "Pinhead" to life in eight Hellraiser films, but with a new take on the material coming to Hulu, it means a new performer is stepping into the shows of the demonic figure. During a recent appearance at Silver Scream Con, per Bloody Disgusting, Bradley offered his thoughts on the new casting, praising Clayton's work on the Netflix series Sense8 and also seeming supportive of the concept overall, given that the Hellraiser franchise has a history of pushing the horror genre in exciting new directions. The new Hellraiser will debut on Hulu on October 7th.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
The Rock Headed to Canada to Promote Black Adam
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is leaving America behind to travel to the shores of Canada in October, where he will be promoting the release of his new DC Universe movie, Black Adam. Johnson released a new promo for Black Adam where he speaks directly to Rock and/or DC fans in Toronto, letting them know the city will be an official stop on his promotional tour for Black Adam this fall. The video also teases some of the hot footage from the latest Black Adam trailers, looking even more pretty and polished than ever before.
ComicBook
The Winchesters Prequel Reveals First Look at Jensen Ackles' Return as Dean
Supernatural is headed back to television once again — and now we have our latest look at what that will entail. On Friday, TV Insider debuted a new photo from The Winchesters, the highly-anticipated prequel series that will be arriving on The CW this fall. Executive producing and narrating the series will be Supernatural alum Jensen Ackles, and as it turns out, he will be appearing in person in the series as well. The photo reveals Dean holding a journal while leaning against his Chevy Impala "Baby", which fans are already speculating could be the source of the narration on the series.
ComicBook
Conversations With a Killer Season 3 to Focus on Jeffrey Dahmer
One of the more unsettling series on Netflix in recent years has been the true crime series Conversations with a Killer, as instead of dramatizing the disturbing crimes of real-life killers, the project uses actual audio conversations with some of the most sadistic killers in history. The third season of Joe Berlinger's series is returning this October and will be focusing on the crimes of Jeffrey Dahmer, who both killed and ate a number of victims in the '70s and '80s. The series previously focused on killers Ted Bundy and John Wayne Gacy. Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes premieres on Netflix on October 7th.
ComicBook
Beverly Hills Cop 4 Gets New Title, Adds Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige to Cast
Nearly thirty years after the last installment, Eddie Murphy's Beverly Hills Cop franchise will return soon, with a fourth installment on Netflix set to begin production any day now. The new film, now titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, has cast Taylour Paige and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. The film, written by Will Beall and directed by Mark Molloy, hails from producers Murphy, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer films.
From Young Ned Stark to Elrond: ‘Rings of Power’ Star Robert Aramayo Compares ‘Game of Thrones’ to ‘Lord of the Rings’
Robert Aramayo had no idea when he first auditioned for “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” that the role he was vying for was Elrond, one of the most revered and crucial characters in J.R.R. Tolkien’s epic saga of Middle-earth. Hugo Weaving played Elrond in Peter Jackson’s trilogies of “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit,” and as a kid, Aramayo had been captivated by the films. So when “The Rings of Power” co-showrunner J.D. Payne told him that he’d been cast to play Elrond as a (relatively) young man, the now 29-year-old actor couldn’t believe...
ComicBook
Resident Evil Star Lance Reddick Responds to Netflix Cancelation
Resident Evil actor Lance Reddick has posted a video in response to Netflix's cancelation of the TV series. The Resident Evil series is one of the most influential franchises in gaming, so naturally, it only made sense for Hollywood to want to ride Capcom's gravy train to the box office and streamers. Film adaptations started releasing in the early 2000s to mixed reviews, but immense commercial success, particularly overseas. The films would eventually be rebooted with a more direct adaptation of the games in 2021, but it failed to make a splash. Netflix then decided to take a crack at the series with a show that existed within the world of the games, serving as a bit of a sequel to Resident Evil 5 with Albert Wesker in the lead role.
ComicBook
Hocus Pocus 2 Director Explains Why Max and Allison Aren't Returning
The Sanderson Sisters are back for revenge — but Max (Omri Katz), Dani (Thora Birch), and Allison (Vinessa Shaw) won't be there to stop them in Hocus Pocus 2. Nearly 30 years after Max lit the Black Flame Candle in the 1993 original, resurrecting 17th-century witches Winifred (Bette Midler), Mary (Kathy Najimy), and Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker), the Sandersons return in present-day Salem. This time, it's up to a new generation of teens to defeat the witchy trio on Halloween: high-schoolers Becca (Gossip Girl's Whitney Peak), Cassie (Dirt's Lilia Buckingham), and Izzy (American Horror Stories' Belissa Escobedo).
ComicBook
Daredevil: Born Again Poster Teases Character's Shadowland Costume
Fans still have quite some time before Daredevil: Born Again begins to roll cameras, with the series set to debut on Disney+ about a year-and-a-half from now. As fans wait to see the Man Without Fear lead his own series once again, some of them have taken it upon themselves to imagine the fan-favorite hero in a variety of scenarios. One such situation has led to the creation of an epic fan poster picturing Daredevil in one of his most iconic comic suits.
Comments / 0