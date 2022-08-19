Read full article on original website
Overlord Cosplay Readies Albedo for Movie Debut
Overlord is now working its way through the fourth season of the anime while getting ready for its debut feature film release, and one awesome cosplay is showing off why fans are all in with Albedo! Kugane Maruyama and so-bin's original light novel series has been successfully adapted into four seasons so far, but as fans have seen through the episodes it's clear that the story is far from over. It's a pretty big time to be a fan of the series, and there's an even bigger future for Ains Ooal Gown and the rest of the Sorcerer Kingdom.
HBO Max and Cartoon Network Cancels Another Animated Original
HBO Max has been in the headlines for all the worst reasons as of late. The streaming service has been the target of countless reports following a content purge including some beloved animated series. And now, a new report suggests another project has been canceled despite fans' excitement. Over on...
Paramount+ Says ‘Secret Headquarters’ Is Its Most-Watched Movie Launch, But Offers No Numbers
Paramount+ today announced Wednesday that Secret Headquarters was its most-watched original movie in the first seven days since debuting exclusively on the streamer Aug. 12. The claim was made, however, without offering any numbers. Like most streamers — Netflix is an exception — Paramount+ does not disclose viewership data publicly. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Avatar' Rerelease Could Benefit Slow September for TheatersBox Office: 'Dragon Ball Super 2' Slays 'Beast' With $20M-Plus DebutIndie Box Office Battles the Dog Days of August Starring Owen Wilson, Secret Headquarters is a high-concept family action film produced by Paramount Pictures and Jerry Bruckheimer Films. It was originally intended...
Punisher: War Zone Director Responds to 4K Reissue Nobody Told Her About
Lexi Alexander's Punisher: War Zone got a bad reputation when it was first released, but in the years since, fans have embraced it, making it a cult classic and praising Alexander's bone-crunching action direction. Made for a reported $35 million, the movie earned just $10 million at the domestic box office, but it also came out back when the DVD market was helping smaller movies like that earn their money back via home media sales, and rentals from big chains like Blockbuster and Hollywood Video, which shared a percentage of their earnings with the studios. The result is that the movie has almost certainly made its money back and then some over the years, although home media numbers are a lot less transparent than theatrical grosses.
Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon Finally Reveals What The Song of Ice and Fire Actually Is
While television viewers know George R.R. Martin's fantasy saga as Game of Thrones, fans of Martin's novels know that it is called A Song of Ice and Fire. It's a mysterious title, mentioned but never fully explained in the five books in the series thus far. Tonight, HBO premiered the first episode of its new Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, based on Martin's Targaryen family history titled Fire & Blood. In this first episode, Martin finally reveals what the "song of fire and ice" actually is and the revelation recontextualizes the entire Game of Thrones saga to date. SPOILERS follow for the first episode of House of the Dragon.
Dragon Ball Super Finally Reveals One of Its Worst Wishes yet
Dragon Ball Super has revealed one of its WORST wishes yet – as seen in Chapter 87 of the Dragon Ball Super manga. Over the course of the series, we've seen people seek out or use the Dragon Balls for selfish and petty or outright evil reasons – but never have we seen a wish as dark, gruesome, and twisted as the one seen in this final chapter of the long-running Granolah Arc.
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Readies for Makima's Anime Debut
Makima might not have the power of the Chainsaw Devil, but despite this, she remains one of the most terrifying characters of Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man. With the arrival of the anime adaptation this October, expect a number of new fans recognize how ruthless Makima can be when it comes to devil hunting, even when it comes to her own "employees". Now, one cosplayer has captured the look and aesthetic of the woman that holds Denji's leash.
Megan Thee Stallion Shares Slick Sailor Moon Cosplay
Megan Thee Stallion has shown some major love for her anime favorites in the past, and now she's gone to the next level by taking on a full Sailor Moon cosplay makeover for a special new concert in Japan! The musician has been very vocal about her love and support for anime in the past, and recently made her way to Japan for a special new concert. First the artist revealed that she finally was able to make it out to the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure exhibit, but that was far from the only bits of anime celebration she made for the occasion.
Lost Mark Hamill Movie Finally Being Released After 10 Years
Roger Corman is an actor, director, and producer known for an array of films and has become legendary for helming beloved "B movies." The 96-year-old creative is still producing projects and was seen in a short film last year titled Lost Horizon, but he hasn't directed a movie since Frankenstein Unbound was released in 1990. In 2013, Corman produced Virtually Heroes, an action comedy that was an official selection at Sundance. However, despite Corman's longtime Hollywood history, the movie didn't get distribution and was never released. According to a new report from Variety, Screen Media has bought the film nearly ten years later.
Mortal Kombat Leak Reveals Disappointing Plans for 30th Anniversary
A new leak associated with the Mortal Kombat video game franchise has revealed some disappointing news to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the series. In early October, it will have officially been 30 years since the original Mortal Kombat game first hit arcades. As such, a number of fans have been hoping that developer NetherRealm Studios would look to celebrate this occasion in a special way, perhaps with a re-release of some older entries in the series. Sadly, a way of honoring the 30th anniversary does seem to be coming, but it's not in the way that fans wanted.
New PlayStation Event Rumored to Happen Very Soon
A new rumor has suggested that PlayStation is about to hold a new showcase incredibly soon. Over the course of this summer, a number of PlayStation fans have been waiting for Sony to announce a dedicated event where news on upcoming first-party games would be unveiled. And while we've had a couple of State of Play presentations over the course of 2022, it looks like a larger presentation could be happening in just a couple of short weeks.
Vinland Saga Creator Teases the Manga Could Be Ending
Vinland Saga has earned it place as one of the most violent anime franchises today, following the story of a young viking in a universe not far from the events that helped shape our world. In a recent interview, the creator of Thorfinn took the opportunity to hint that the finale of the series that first started in 2005 might not be as far away as fans think, while chatting with another prolific creator in Hajime Isayama, the mangaka responsible for Attack on Titan.
Hellraiser Reboot Gets Hulu Premiere Date, First Look at Pinhead Revealed
The all-new Hellraiser adaptation from the creative team behind last year's The Night House has earned a release date, with the film debuting on Hulu this October. Just last week, the film earned an official R rating, confirming that the project had been completed, sparking speculation about when the project could be unveiled. Hulu confirmed its release will be part of their annual "Huluween" celebration, which highlights a number of various horror offerings that will be made available to subscribers, which often includes premieres of unsettling original content. Hulu also shared the below announcement teaser, which offers our first look at the new "Pinhead." Hellraiser will debut on Hulu on October 7th.
New SAG Agreement Will Allow TV Actors to Star in Multiple Shows at Once
A new SAG-AFTRA deal will allow television actors to appear on multiple shows at the same time. On Saturday, the union's national board approved the agreement which will curtail so-called "exclusivity agreements" that currently block television series regulars from taking on other jobs while their shows are on hiatus. With this new agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), television producers must allow actors a three-month window following each season where they can take any job they choose. The new agreement, which applies to work under contracts entered into on or after January 1st, could lead to stars of shows appearing more frequently in other series on various platforms.
Val Kilmer Wants To See A Heat 2 Movie
Val Kilmer says that he wants to see a Heat 2 movie. In an interview with IGN's Jim Vejvoda, the star explained why he would be amped to see the follow-up to the beloved movie. Michael Mann has been vocal about the possibility, and Kilmer is in the same boat when it comes to Heat 2. The actor said, "HEAT would be fun. I love Michael Mann. We get along great and we have a great deal of trust…" So, that relationship leads Kilmer to believe a sequel would be safe. Interestingly, this line of questioning comes up after the theater success fo Top Gun: Maverick. Another blockbuster based on a franchise from a bygone era that he starred in. It's hard to ignore. However, the Heat fans are not exactly the same as the people who packed movie houses to see Tom Cruise suit up for one last flight. It will be interesting to see what Hollywood does with it. Mann himself actually supports the idea of a Heat 2 movie as well. He talked about it in an interview with Empire Magazine recently.
New The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Trailer Released
The official trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been released by Prime Video. The spinoff of J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings feature films focuses on the Second Age of Middle-earth, and is set thousands of years before any of the Hobbit or Lord of the Rings movies. The newest trailer focuses on Galadriel and the ensemble cast while also previewing Misty Mountains, the forest elf-capital of Lindon, and the shores of the island kingdom of Númenor.
Dead Island 2 Feature Lets Players Talk Directly to Zombies
Dead Island 2's Gamescom 2022 appearance treated viewers to a new trailer and a release date for the game, but we also learned of an interesting feature that'll let people interact with zombies directly through a different means other than smacking them. By using Amazon's newly announced "Alexa Game Control," players will be able to speak to zombies to elicit a reaction from them at times. Aside from that function, the voice control capabilities can also be used by players to get help navigating towards objectives or resources.
Former GTA Boss' Next Game, Everywhere, Gets First Trailer
The first look at Everywhere, a new game from former Grand Theft Auto boss and Rockstar Games president Leslie Benzies, was shown off at Gamescom 2022. Benzies is responsible for helping shepherd Rockstar Games as we know it by being one of the key creative minds on the Grand Theft Auto franchise. Some emails from a Rockstar Games lawsuit also revealed that Benzies was supposedly a major player in getting the first Red Dead Redemption in the shape it was for launch. Following Leslie Benzie's controversial departure from Rockstar Games, he went on to found a studio that aimed to make a massively ambitious game called Everywhere.
Damage Control #1 Review: A World of Mayhem & Charm I Can't Wait to Return To
There's always some epic threat or source of danger wreaking havoc in the Marvel Comics universe, which makes it all the more important to have some time to breathe and perhaps laugh a bit, and Damage Control controls that lane brilliantly. The issue is split into two stories, with "Into the Maelstrom" providing a fun and thoroughly entertaining jumping on point while "Zapped and the Mother of Invention" raises the levels of fun, charm, and endearment to 11. It remains to be seen how the rest of this five-part series will play out, but Damage Control wears its charm on its sleeve, and there's a good chance it will charm you too.
Hasbro Reportedly Considering Selling Entertainment Assets
Hasbro might be on its way to a seismic shakeup. Recent reports suggest the toymaker is considering selling its entertainment arm to help refocus business efforts. According to Bloomberg, Hasbro is considering one of two options—to focus solely on branded content such as Transformers and Peppa Pig, or to sell eOne, the film and television company it purchased for $4 billion in 2019.
