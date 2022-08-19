Val Kilmer says that he wants to see a Heat 2 movie. In an interview with IGN's Jim Vejvoda, the star explained why he would be amped to see the follow-up to the beloved movie. Michael Mann has been vocal about the possibility, and Kilmer is in the same boat when it comes to Heat 2. The actor said, "HEAT would be fun. I love Michael Mann. We get along great and we have a great deal of trust…" So, that relationship leads Kilmer to believe a sequel would be safe. Interestingly, this line of questioning comes up after the theater success fo Top Gun: Maverick. Another blockbuster based on a franchise from a bygone era that he starred in. It's hard to ignore. However, the Heat fans are not exactly the same as the people who packed movie houses to see Tom Cruise suit up for one last flight. It will be interesting to see what Hollywood does with it. Mann himself actually supports the idea of a Heat 2 movie as well. He talked about it in an interview with Empire Magazine recently.

