Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
JLo reportedly rips 'private moment' leak during Ben Affleck wedding: 'Stolen without our consent'
It has been just over a week since Jennifer Lopez’s gorgeous three-day wedding weekend to Ben Affleck, and while the two are certainly enjoying marital bliss while on their honeymoon in Italy, the singer reportedly revealed on Instagram her fury with a leaked "private moment" between her and her groom.
Kelsea Ballerini says divorce from Morgan Evans was a 'deeply difficult decision'
Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans have decided to get a divorce. Ballerini, 28, filed for divorce from Evans, 37, on Friday, according to court documents obtained by People magazine. The "Love is a Cowboy" singer addressed the split in an Instagram story posted Monday morning. "Friends, I've always tried my...
Kathie Lee Gifford is determined to keep her love life private: 'It stays special'
Kathie Lee Gifford has decided to keep quiet about her love life. Gifford, 69, admitted in a recent interview that she has met somebody new. "I have someone very special in my life," she revealed to People magazine. However, don't expect to get a glimpse into the "Today" show alum's...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
VMAs red carpet 2022: MTV Video Music Awards' stars make fashion statements ahead of live show
Lizzo, BLACKPINK and Kane Brown took center stage on the star-studded red carpet as MTV celebrated music videos and the artists who created the sounds of the year at the Video Music Awards in New Jersey. The "Good as Hell" singer wore a black Jean Paul Gaultier Couture strapless gown...
Fox News
782K+
Followers
178K+
Post
652M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1