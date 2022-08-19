Effective: 2022-08-24 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-26 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Tangipahoa River Near Robert affecting Tangipahoa Parish. Tchefuncte River Above U.S. Highway 190 Near Covington affecting St. Tammany Parish. For the Tangipahoa River...including Osyka, Kentwood, Amite, Robert...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Tchefuncte River...including Folsom, U.S. Highway 190 Near Covington...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tchefuncte River Above U.S. Highway 190 Near Covington. * WHEN...From this afternoon to Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Water will invade Camp Tchefuncte`s parking lot. Vehicles must be removed to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 19.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon to a crest of 20.5 feet tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 20.7 feet on 03/14/1999. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA ・ 1 HOUR AGO