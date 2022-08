SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A fire is burning off Del Torre Street near Highway 101.

The fire is causing problems and has shut down the onramp to Highway 101 off Roy Diaz Street.

No cause has been determined. Salinas Fire is on the scene.

