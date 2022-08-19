ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

dayton.com

Showers, thunderstorms this weekend; Strong to severe storms possible

Showers and thunderstorms are expected today and tomorrow, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. A few storms may be strong to severe each day, with the main threat being damaging winds. However, the NWS said there also may be isolated large hail. Today will start out partly cloudy,...
NBC4 Columbus

Power being restored in central Ohio after Sunday storms

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 700 customers are without power in central and southern Ohio as the restoration continues after strong thunderstorms moved through the region Sunday. AEP, the power company which provides power for most of the region, is reporting 716 customers without power as of 8:30 a.m. 279 of those outages are […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One critical after being hit by car in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person has been hospitalized in critical condition after being hit by a car on the northeast side overnight Wednesday, according to Columbus police. Police say the person was hit just before 4:00 a.m. on State Route 161 near Karl Road and was taken to Riverside Hospital in critical condition. The […]
COLUMBUS, OH
City
Columbus, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead in southeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday night in southeast Columbus. Columbus police said the shooting happened on Newton Abbey Lane at approximately 8:36 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:45 p.m. by Madison Township Fire and EMS. There is no further information available at this […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

What a $1 million home looks like in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Inflation is leading to a fluctuating real estate market, especially in Columbus, which is ranked among the top 10 U.S. cities where homes sell the fastest. As interest rates have risen, NBC4 has analyzed 10 homes sold for $500,000 and 10 homes sold for $750,000. For comparison, here are 10 homes sold in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

The night the lights go out in Gahanna

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) – As the high school football season begins at Gahanna Lincoln High School, the time has nearly run out for the 95-year-old stadium. Lincoln Stadium opened during the Roaring ’20s. The only cats heard during the first game played here were from the Bexley Lions beating Gahanna Lions 7-0 on Sept. 16, […]
GAHANNA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

‘Some of the best whiskey I’ve had’: Columbus distillery expands to 15 more states

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus-based distillery, Middle West Spirits, is doubling its distribution across the U.S. and introducing new offerings for the fall and winter months.  Middle West, known for producing award-winning spirits since 2008, has partnered with the Independent Distributor Network to expand distribution to an additional 15 states. Now, Middle West can […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Girl, 14, missing from western Franklin County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 14-year-old girl is missing from her home in western Franklin County, per the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. FCSO says Nevaeh McCoy was last seen at her home near Hague Ave. in Franklin Township wearing blue jeans, a white shirt, and white shoes. The sheriff’s office did not specify when McCoy […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you are one of those people who orders a steak almost every time they go out, then you are in the right place because this article is all about steaks. More exactly, it's about three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Here they are:
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Woman missing from west Columbus found

UPDATE: Columbus police said Faith Trischler has been found. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for an 18-year-old woman they said is a missing endangered adult. Faith Trischler has blonde hair with red streaks and blue tips and blue eyes. Faith is approximately 5-feet, 7-inches tall, and weighs approximately 180 pounds. Faith was […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Soulfest celebrates Black culture

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Hundreds gathered at Bicentennial Park Saturday to experience the inspiration and energy at Columbus Soulfest. The event was about coming together to celebrate Black culture through music, food, and history. The park was lined with local Black-owned businesses and shops for people to browse and buy while live music played through […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Picketers shot at with BB gun outside Columbus school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police said picketers marching in support of the Columbus City Schools teachers’ union were shot at with a BB gun Tuesday. According to Columbus Police Sgt. Joe Albert, the incident happened at approximately 2 p.m. near Indian Springs Elementary near the intersection of North High Street and West Henderson Road. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus teachers strike rolls into second day

The Columbus teachers strike began with both sides explaining their positions to the public but without new negotiations being scheduled as of Tuesday morning. MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3AHIqt2.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Girl, 17, missing from Delaware County

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old girl last seen Friday morning. Mya Aites was last seen leaving with her boyfriend from her foster mother’s home on Miller Paul Road. Mya is five-feet, three-inches tall. She has strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes. […]
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect identified in fatal southeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have identified a suspect in connection to a fatal shooting last month in southeast Columbus. Police have filed an arrest warrant for Dashawn Hicks, 39, who is wanted in connection with the July 25 shooting death of 33-year-old Stephon Moore. When officers responded to the 1300 block of Lockbourne […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead in Fayette County crash

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a crash Monday evening in Jefferson Township, Fayette County. According to the Wilmington post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on State Route 729 and Route 435 at approximately 5:40 p.m. According to OSHP, a 23-year-old woman from Woodstock, Ohio, was driving […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH

